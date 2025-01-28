Davidson Memorial Hearing Room Temporarily Used for Some Committee Meetings

MARYLAND, January 28 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Meeting room located on the second floor of the Council Office Building

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 28, 2025—Starting Feb. 3, the Montgomery County Council will temporarily hold a limited number of committee meetings in the Davidson Memorial Hearing Room. Committee meetings conducted in the Davidson Memorial Hearing Room are open to the public and will be streamed to the Council’s YouTube page and website.

Hearings before the Board of Appeals and Office of Zoning and Administrative Hearings are also held in the Davidson Memorial Hearing Room, which is located on the second floor of the Council Office Building just past Room 217. These hearings will also continue in the Davidson Memorial Hearing Room as there will be no overlapping meetings scheduled.

The Council Hearing Room located on the seventh floor of the Council Office Building will be used as the primary committee meeting space. The Davidson Memorial Hearing Room will only be used when two committee meetings are conducted at the same time.

These meeting room changes are necessary to complete public use space renovations in the Council Office Building. Renovations are expected to conclude in the spring of 2025 and will provide meeting areas for community members and visitors and a grab and go food vendor. Once these renovations are complete, committee meetings will resume on the third and seventh floors of the Council Office Building.

Residents are encouraged to check the Council’s website for committee agendas and room assignments.

Photos of the Davidson Memorial Hearing Room and the second floor hallway leading to the entrance of the hearing room