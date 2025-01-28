Cornish Metals Inc Retail Offer

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE, OR TO ANY OTHER PERSON TO WHOM, TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company") (AIM/TSX-V: CUSN), a mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement and restart of its 100% owned-and-permitted South Crofty high-grade tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce a retail offer via BookBuild to raise up to £3 million before expenses (the "Retail Offer") at an issue price of 8 pence per new common share (as defined below) (the "Issue Price"). The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the Retail Offer subject to demand. Should it choose to do so it will make an announcement via a regulatory information service.

In addition to the Retail Offer and, as announced today, the Company has launched the Placing together with details of the NWF Subscription, VBR Subscription and Directors' Participation (all of which as defined in that prior announcement and together the "Fundraising") to raise gross proceeds of a minimum of £56 million (before expenses) through the conditional issue of new Common Shares (the “New Shares”) at the Issue Price. For the avoidance of doubt, the Retail Offer is not part of the Placing, NWF Subscription VBR Subscription or Directors Participation.

The Issue Price represents a discount of approximately 3.61 per cent to the closing share price of 8.3 pence per existing common share on 27 January 2025 (being the latest practicable date prior to the date of this Announcement).

A separate announcement has been made regarding the Fundraising and sets out the reasons for carrying out the Fundraising and the intended use of proceeds. The proceeds of the Retail Offer will be utilised in the same way as the proceeds of the wider Fundraising.

As previously announced, the Fundraising (other than the Retail Offer Shares and the NWF Subscription Shares) will be undertaken in two tranches. The first tranche will utilise the Company’s share issuance authorities granted at its annual general meeting held on 4 June 2024 (being up to a maximum of 133,817,678. The second tranche will be conditional upon the Company obtaining new share issuance authorities from shareholders at a special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Special Meeting”) to be held on or about 18 March 2025.

The Retail Offer Shares will be issued in the Second Tranche only and are conditional, inter alia, on the New Shares being admitted to trading on the AIM market ("AIM") of the London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission") and the wider Fundraising also becoming unconditional. It is anticipated that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the New Shares (including the Retail Offer Shares) will commence on AIM, at 8.00 a.m. on 24 March 2025.

The Retail Offer is not part of the Placing, VBR Subscription, NWF Subscription, or Directors Participation. Completion of the Retail Offer is conditional, inter alia, upon the completion of the other elements of the wider Fundraising becoming unconditional but completion of the wider Fundraising is not conditional on the completion of the Retail Offer.

Expected Timetable in relation to the Retail Offer

Retail Offer opens 28 January 2025, 2:00 p.m. Latest time and date for commitments under the Retail Offer 31 January 2025, 4:00 p.m. Results of the Retail Offer announced 31 January 2025 Admission and dealings in New common shares issued

pursuant to the Retail Offer commence 24 March 2025



Any changes to the expected timetable set out above will be notified by the Company through a Regulatory Information Service. References to times are to London times unless otherwise stated.

Dealing Codes

Ticker CUSN ISIN for the Common Shares CA21948L1040 SEDOL for the Common Shares BNQRZ66



Retail Offer

The Company values its retail shareholder base, which has supported the Company alongside institutional investors since IPO. Given the support of retail shareholders, the Company believes that it is appropriate to provide its retail shareholders in the United Kingdom the opportunity to participate in the Retail Offer. The Company is therefore making the Retail Offer available in the United Kingdom through the financial intermediaries registered to the Bookbuild platform which are listed below, subject to certain access restrictions.

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (“Cavendish”) will be acting as retail offer coordinator in relation to this Retail Offer (the "Retail Offer Coordinator").

Existing retail shareholders can contact their broker or wealth manager ("intermediary") to participate in the Retail Offer. In order to participate in the Retail Offer, each intermediary must be on-boarded onto the BookBuild platform and agree to the final terms and conditions of the Retail Offer, which regulate, inter alia, the conduct of the Retail Offer on market standard terms and provide for the payment of commission to any intermediary that elects to receive a commission and/or fee (to the extent permitted by the FCA Handbook Rules) from the Retail Offer Coordinator (on behalf of the Company).

Any expenses incurred by any intermediary are for its own account. Investors should conﬁrm separately with any intermediary whether there are any commissions, fees or expenses that will be applied by such intermediary in connection with any application made through that intermediary pursuant to the Retail Offer.

The Retail Offer will be open at 2:00 p.m. on 28 January 2025 to existing retail shareholders of the Company in the United Kingdom. The Retail Offer is expected to close at 4:00 p.m. on 31 January 2025. Investors should note that financial intermediaries may have earlier closing times. The Retail Offer may close early if it is oversubscribed.

If any intermediary has any questions about how to participate in the Retail Offer on behalf of existing retail shareholders, please contact BookBuild at email: support@bookbuild.live.

The Retail Offer the subject of this Announcement is and will, at all times, only be made to, directed at and may only be acted upon by those persons who are, shareholders in the Company. To be eligible to participate in the Retail Offer, applicants must meet the following criteria before they can submit an order for Retail Offer Shares: (i) be a customer of one of the participating intermediaries listed on the above website; (ii) be resident in the United Kingdom; and (iii) be a shareholder in the Company (which may include individuals aged 18 years or over, companies and other bodies corporate, partnerships, trusts, associations and other unincorporated organisations and includes persons who hold their shares in the Company directly or indirectly through a participating intermediary). For the avoidance of doubt, persons who only hold CFDs, Spreadbets and/or similar derivative instruments in relation to shares in the Company are not eligible to participate in the Retail Offer.

The Company reserves the right to scale back any order at its discretion. The Company reserves the right to reject any application for subscription under the Retail Offer without giving any reason for such rejection.

It is vital to note that once an application for Retail Offer Shares has been made and accepted via an intermediary, it cannot be withdrawn.

The New Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with existing Common Shares including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after their date of issue.

The Retail Offer is an offer to subscribe for transferable securities, the terms of which ensure that the Company is exempt from the requirement to issue a prospectus under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. It is a term of the Retail Offer that the aggregate total consideration payable for the Retail Offer Shares will not exceed £3,000,000. The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the Retail Offer subject to demand. The exemption from the requirement to publish a prospectus, set out in section 86(1)(e) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended), will apply to the Retail Offer.

The Retail Offer is not being made into any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom .

No offering document, prospectus or admission document has been or will be prepared or submitted to be approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (or any other authority) in relation to the Retail Offer, and investors' commitments will be made solely on the basis of the information contained in this Announcement and information that has been published by or on behalf of the Company prior to the date of this Announcement by notification to a Regulatory Information Service in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation No. 596/2014) ("MAR") as it forms part of United Kingdom law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended).

There is a minimum subscription of £100.00 per investor under the terms of the Retail Offer which is open to investors in the United Kingdom subscribing via the intermediaries registered to the Bookbuild platform which are listed below, subject to certain access restrictions.

There is no maximum application amount to apply in the Retail Offer. The terms and conditions on which investors subscribe will be provided by the relevant financial intermediaries including relevant commission or fee charges.

The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the Retail Offer subject to demand. Should the Company choose to do so it will make an announcement via a regulatory information service.

Investors should make their own investigations into the merits of an investment in the Company. Nothing in this Announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation or legal advice.

It should be noted that a subscription for Retail Offer Shares and investment in the Company carries a number of risks. Investors should take independent advice from a person experienced in advising on investment in securities such as the Retail Offer Shares if they are in any doubt.

Key Investment Risks

The Retail Offer may involve a significant degree of risk including loss of capital, rarity of dividends, lack of liquidity and potential for dilution and should only be done as part of a diversified portfolio. The value of an investment and the income from it could go down as well as up. The return of your investment is not guaranteed and you may get back less than you originally invested. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. Suffering a loss on your investment is always a possibility. Capital is at risk.

The potential gains and losses that may arise from your investments will depend on your appetite for risk and how you manage your approach to risk. Investing all your money into one type of investment can be a high risk strategy and concentrate risks to which you and that type of investment may be exposed. A managed approach to risk may be to diversify your investments you make across different companies’ securities and different asset classes.

Registered Intermediaries

AJ Bell Securities Limited Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited Interactive Investor Services Limited Albert E Sharp LLP Global Investment Strategy UK Ltd Oberon Investments Limited (RB) Brewin Dolphin Limited GPIM Limited Optiva Securities Limited (RB) Capital Plus Partners Limited Hawksmoor Investment Management Limited Ramsey Crookall & Co Limited Clear Capital Markets Ltd Henderson Rowe Limited Redmayne Bentley LLP Credo Capital Limited Hobart Capital Markets LLP Shard Capital Partners LLP Dowgate Capital Limited IG Markets Limited Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd (RB) EFG Private Bank Limited Investec Wealth & Investment Limited SI Capital Ltd Evelyn Partners Investment Services Limited James Sharp & Co LLP Thomas Grant & Co Ltd First Equity Limited Walker Crips Investment Management Limited Killik & Co LLP Fiske Plc Liberum Wealth Limited Zeus Capital Limited (RB)



For further information, please contact:

Cornish Metals



Fawzi Hanano

Irene Dorsman investors@cornishmetals.com

info@cornishmetals.com Tel: +1 (604) 200 6664



SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

(Nominated Adviser, Joint Bookrunner & Joint Broker) Richard Morrison

Charlie Bouverat

Grant Barker Tel: +44 203 470 0470



Hannam & Partners

(Joint Bookrunner and Financial Adviser) Matthew Hasson

Andrew Chubb

Jay Ashfield cornish@hannam.partners

Tel: +44 207 907 8500



Canaccord Genuity Limited

(Co-Manager) James Asensio

Charlie Hammond

Sam Lucas Tel: +44 207 523 8000 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

(Joint Broker) Derrick Lee

Pearl Kellie



Tel: +44 131 220 6939



BlytheRay

(Financial PR) Tim Blythe

Megan Ray tim.blythe@blytheray.com

megan.ray@blytheray.com

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at: https://cornishmetals.com/

The Company's LEI is 8945007GJ5APA9YDN221.

