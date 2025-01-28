Oatly and Nespresso Unveil their Oatly Barista Edition Coffee – the Ultimate At-Home Coffee Blend for Oat Drink Lovers





MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)(“Oatly” or the “Company”) – the world’s original and largest oat drink brand – has teamed up with Nespresso to create a limited-edition coffee made for oat drink lovers. Nespresso’s Oatly Barista Edition Coffee, with its rich and biscuity notes, is the perfect pairing with Oatly’s oat drink and made exclusively for Nespresso Vertuo coffee machines.

Creamy, biscuity and indulgent, coffee experts at Nespresso and Oatly co-created the Oatly Barista Edition coffee – blending, roasting and grinding some of the best coffee beans to harmonize with the subtle sweetness of oats. When paired with Oatly, the blend displays strong cereal and sweet aromatics, complemented by a smooth texture, low bitterness, and light body.

From Paris, London, New York to Shanghai, Nespresso’s Oatly Barista Edition coffee is set to officially launch on 28th Jan and will be available in more than 15 countries – including the US, UK, China and Australia. The blend will be available to buy through Nespresso’s official channels, online and in Nespresso boutiques around the world for a limited period.

Consumers are increasingly turning to alternatives to cow’s milk for taste, ethical, environmental or dietary considerations, and oat is proving one of the most popular choices available. One in two American and European consumers now use plant-based milks, as well as two-thirds of all consumers in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American region1.

Karsten Ranitzsch, Global Head of Coffee, said:

“At Nespresso we're all about taste and we're on a mission to make sure that every coffee lover out there can create their own perfect cup, just the way they like it. We know more and more people are reaching for plant-based drinks when preparing their favorite coffee recipe which is why we are thrilled about our partnership with Oatly.

Bringing our two like-minded brands and expertise together has allowed us to craft an unforgettable new coffee blend. It's the perfect way to have coffee just the way you like it....as long as you enjoy it paired it with Oatly!”

Toby Weedon, Barista Development Director at Oatly, said:

"Thanks to its neutral taste, Oatly Barista Edition brings out the best flavor in coffee. It’s why it is used by professional baristas and embraced by coffee enthusiasts all over the world. We’re delighted to have worked with the experts at Nespresso to finally bring to market a coffee capsule that was tried and tested especially for the millions of oat drink lovers out there. We hope this global collaboration with Nespresso will spark curiosity in more people to find out for themselves why so many choose it in their coffee.”

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

As well as being dairy- and soyfree, Oatly’s fortified drinks benefit from the inherent goodness of fibrous oats and contain vitamins and minerals including calcium, riboflavin and vitamins B12 and D. They’re low in salt and saturated fats — and best of all, they have a consistently lower climate impact than comparable cow’s milk.2

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 157,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 9,000 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 93 markets and has 14'000 employees. In 2023, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our financial outlook, profitability improvement, long-term growth strategy, expected capital expenditures, anticipated returns on our investments, anticipated supply chain performance, anticipated impact of our improvement plans, anticipated impact of our decision to discontinue construction of certain production facilities, plans to achieve profitable growth and anticipated cost savings as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “will,” “aim,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: successful exit and closure of the Singapore facility and receipt of any applicable lender approvals, our history of losses and inability to achieve or sustain profitability; including due to elevated inflation and increased costs for transportation, energy and materials; reduced or limited availability of oats or other raw materials and ingredients that meet our quality standards; failure to obtain additional financing to achieve our goals or failure to obtain necessary capital when needed on acceptable terms, or at all; failure of the financial institutions in which we hold our deposits; damage or disruption to our production facilities; harm to our brand and reputation as a result of real or perceived quality or food safety issues with our products; food safety and food-borne illness incidents or other safety concerns which may lead to lawsuits, product recalls or regulatory enforcement actions; our ability to successfully compete in our highly competitive markets; reduction in the sales of our oat drink varieties; failure to effectively navigate our shift to an asset-light business model; failure to meet our existing or new environmental metrics and other risks related to sustainability and corporate social responsibility; litigation, regulatory actions or other legal proceedings including environmental and securities class action lawsuits and settlements; changes to international trade policies, treaties and tariffs; global conflict, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza; changes in our tax rates or exposure to additional tax liabilities or assessments; supply chain delays, including delays in the receipt of product at factories and ports, and an increase in transportation costs; the impact of rising commodity prices, transportation and labor costs on our cost of goods sold; failure by our logistics providers to deliver our products on time, or at all; our ability to successfully execute our cost reduction activities in accordance with our expectations and the impact of such actions on our company; failure to develop and maintain our brand; our ability to introduce new products or successfully improve existing products; failure to retain our senior management or to attract, train and retain employees; cybersecurity incidents or other technology disruptions; risks associated with our operations in the People’s Republic of China; the success of our strategic reset in Asia; failure to protect our intellectual property and other proprietary rights adequately; our ability to successfully remediate previously disclosed material weaknesses or other future control deficiencies, in our internal control over financial reporting; impairments of the value of our assets; potential delisting from Nasdaq; our status as a foreign private issuer; risks related to the significant influence of our largest shareholder, Nativus Company Limited, entities affiliated with China Resources Verlinvest Health Investment Ltd. has over us, including significant influence over decisions that require the approval of shareholders; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC as such factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Oatly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

