Rocket Software Transforms Hybrid Cloud Data Integration with Rocket® DataEdge™

Comprehensive software suite enables end-to-end discovery, integration, and management of mainframe, distributed, and cloud data to advance AI and analytics initiatives

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization software, today announced Rocket DataEdge, its structured data suite for hybrid cloud data integration. Rocket DataEdge bridges the gap between core transactional applications, distributed systems, and cloud environments, providing seamless data discovery, integration, and management. Because data is the foundation of corporate growth strategies, this comprehensive suite underscores Rocket Software’s commitment to enabling organizations to capture the full value of data in AI and analytics initiatives.

The hybrid cloud market is experiencing explosive growth, projected to reach an estimated value of $262 billion by 2027, up from $85 billion in 2021. As enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid cloud infrastructures, the real-time integration of mainframe, distributed and cloud data has become essential for informing AI models and unlocking fully actionable insights. Yet, vast amounts of critical data from core transactional systems remain largely unavailable to AI and analytics initiatives. From transactional and customer records to inventory information, recent research reveals that only 28% of IT leaders are fully capitalizing on this valuable resource. AI and analytics models that don’t leverage mainframe data are often unable to provide complete and accurate insights, seriously limiting their ability to drive business value. For this reason, comprehensively integrating data across infrastructures is critical to getting a complete and timely view of the business.

“IT leaders recognize the tremendous value of data stored in core transactional applications but struggle to access and leverage the information effectively in the AI and analytics initiatives that drive growth,” said Michael Curry, President of Data Modernization at Rocket Software. “As a result, decision-makers often rely on incomplete information, missing key insights that would inform their strategies. While hybrid environments offer significant benefits, their full potential can only be realized by bridging data from these disparate sources. Rocket DataEdge enables data and analytics teams to execute an adaptive, forward-looking data strategy that drives maximum competitive advantage.”

Rocket DataEdge builds diverse enterprise data sets into a single, scalable, high-quality enterprise data set. It is the most comprehensive data discovery, integration, and metadata management suite available, supporting more hybrid technology connections and targets than any other provider. Rocket DataEdge enables enterprises to:

Synchronize enterprise data in real time – Easily connect hard-to-reach mainframe, IBM ® i and on-premises data with cloud applications, data lakes, lakehouses, and warehouses.

– Easily connect hard-to-reach mainframe, IBM i and on-premises data with cloud applications, data lakes, lakehouses, and warehouses. Access and analyze data faster – By automating the scanning and analysis of mainframe and cloud metadata, data becomes easily understood and mapped to cloud data initiatives.

– By automating the scanning and analysis of mainframe and cloud metadata, data becomes easily understood and mapped to cloud data initiatives. Reduce operational costs and increase business agility – Enabling optimal hybrid cloud processing engines for data management, enterprises can lower costs, optimize operations, and speed delivery.

– Enabling optimal hybrid cloud processing engines for data management, enterprises can lower costs, optimize operations, and speed delivery. Improve workflows across infrastructure – Cohesive data management minimizes complexity, delays, errors, and compatibility challenges by seamlessly unifying data across environments.

“Understanding and harnessing all enterprise data is critical to enable complete and actionable insights on customer needs, market trends, and operational effectiveness,” said Stewart Bond, Vice President, Data Intelligence and Integration Software, IDC. “But integrating data from core transactional, distributed, and cloud sources into a single, widely accessible repository is still a huge challenge. Rocket's DataEdge vision and roadmap connects core transactional systems with cloud and distributed environments to deliver seamless, high-quality data access and governance across the enterprise.”

Rocket DataEdge unifies metadata management and end user experience to advance AI and analytics initiatives that drive business outcomes. The suite includes Rocket®Data Replicate & Sync, Rocket® Data Intelligence, and Rocket® Data Virtualization. To learn more about Rocket DataEdge visit Rocket® DataEdge.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 12,500 customers and 750 partners, and with more than 3,600 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn and X or visit www.RocketSoftware.com.

IBM is a trademark of International Business Machines Corporation.

Media Contact

Lacey Darrow

ldarrow@rocketsoftware.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.