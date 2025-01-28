Locus Technologies and Sophare AI announce partnership to integrate compensation analytics into leading CSRD and ESG software platform

After securing a leadership position in “E,” Locus strengthens “S” offerings in ESG

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the sustainability and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) compliance software leader, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Sophare AI to tackle one of the most complex aspects of ESG: social and pay equity. This collaboration will empower organizations worldwide to address pressing regulatory and ethical challenges through innovative technology and unparalleled domain expertise–without jumping between multiple ESG apps and platforms, which adds time and expense to the disclosure process.

As part of this partnership, Sophare will extend Locus’s ESG software platform with new capabilities designed to address three critical areas:

European Union Pay Transparency Directive Compliance: Sophare’s AI-powered tools help organizations navigate and comply with the EU’s directive, which mandates companies with 100+ employees to disclose gender pay gaps and provide transparent pay structures by 2026. Global Gender Pay Gap Reporting: With reporting requirements spreading across the EU, UK, Australia, and beyond, Sophare centralizes reporting of multi-jurisdictional compliance and uses AI and automation to streamline reporting. Alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5: Sophare AI empowers companies to align with SDG 5 by shining a light on data related to gender equality in leadership and employee compensation.



“This partnership aligns with Locus’s track record of working with professionals who bring deep domain expertise,” said Dr. Zvonimir Dadić, head of the CSRD Practice Group for Locus Technologies Europe. “Sophare’s founding team combines technical chops with a thoughtful approach to legal compliance, and we are pleased to be able to offer our clients this streamlined path to compliance.”

Sophare AI CEO, Siena Duplan, brings a decade of experience developing pay equity algorithms as a data scientist for Salesforce, one of the world’s leading Fortune 500 companies. Sophare’s co-founder and CTO has led a distinguished career in the UK Civil Service and brings extensive engineering experience developing services in hand with legal, compliance, and policy teams. Together, Sophare AI and Locus Technologies will pursue their shared commitment to sustainability and equity, driven by data science.

“Compliance in HR is often seen as a box-ticking exercise, but it’s actually a gateway to bringing organizations into the era of AI,” said Duplan. “HR compliance in particular is a prime opportunity to tap into AI and automation for both significant productivity gains and to deliver a transparent workplace where employees can thrive. Our next-gen data solutions put social and pay equity on par with financial and environmental health.”

This partnership underscores Locus’s commitment to creating an integrated, end-to-end ESG software solution that stays ahead of a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape and helps organizations surmount the biggest obstacles to compliance. Together, Locus and Sophare are transforming the “S” in ESG into a driver for meaningful, measurable impact. To learn more about Locus’s CSRD and ESG software, including the new Sophare AI functionality, please contact us.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), sustainability, and EHS compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997, Locus pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Sempra, Corteva, Chevron, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Port of Seattle, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus. Locus is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For further information regarding Locus and its commitment to excellence in SaaS solutions, please visit https://www.locustec.com or email info@locustec.com.

About Sophare AI

Sophare AI uses advanced data analytics and machine learning to help organizations achieve lasting pay equity and comply with global pay transparency regulations. Sophare takes a thoughtful approach to legal compliance and business practices, relying on deep expertise in employment laws and regulations across different countries. The company carefully analyzes these requirements to develop the best data models and strategies to help customers meet compliance standards. Deciding how to adapt its services and operations to meet legal requirements is a core part of how Sophare operates. Sophare currently supports global gender pay gap reporting and other cross-border HR compliance requirements. Sophare AI is also seeking partners to co-develop an AI-driven workforce scenario planning tool. Sophare AI is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Please visit sophare.ai or email team@sophare.ai for more information.

