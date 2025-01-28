Integrated Circuit Market to Surpass USD 1846.29 Billion by 2032 | Exclusive Report by SNS Insider

Integrated Circuit Market Size & Growth Report

Market is driven by increased demand for advanced electronics, 5G technology, IoT, automotive innovations, and medical applications requiring faster processing.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Integrated Circuit Market was valued at USD 619.52 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 1846.29 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Rising Demand for Advanced Electronics Drives Growth in Integrated Circuit Market and ApplicationsThe integrated circuit (IC) market is growing rapidly as demand for advanced electronics increases. Particularly the proliferation of consumer electronic devices, smartphones, laptops, and wearables, has contributed thoroughly to this growth. The shrinks in process technology along with increasing automation are all leading us in a direction where we will need super small, efficient, and powerful ICs with shrinking technology. Growing demand is fuelling the adoption of 5G technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), and automotive electronics, including electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving systems. Importance of ICs in Medical Applications ICs play an integral role in these applications, as they offer faster processing speeds, connectivity, and functionality.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Intel Corporation- Toshiba- Samsung- Qualcomm Technologies- Texas Instruments- SK Hynix- Micron Technology- AMI Semiconductor- NVIDIA- Avago Technologies

Automation AI and Sustainable Energy Drive Strong Growth in the Integrated Circuit Market

The increasing automation and digital transformation across the businesses in the region openly in the healthcare, industrial equipment, and telecommunication sector is duly stimulating the market growth of integrated circuits. Higher-end ICs for in-car functionality such as entertainment systems, safety systems, and energy-efficient powertrains are becoming more common across the automotive sector, for example. In addition, the new AI and ML innovations are also pushing the ICs to become more complex and nuanced such that they can process and make decisions for large amounts of data. Growth is aided by the increasing focus on more sustainable and efficient energy solutions, which require energy-efficient ICs for renewable energy systems and smart grids. All this bodes well for a continuing strong IC market and technologies.Logic ICs Led Market in 2023 While Memory and Automotive Sectors Drive Future GrowthBy Product: In 2023, the logic segment held the largest share in the Integrated circuit market as it is essential for driving end-use products ranging from smartphones and computers to automotive systems. Define logic ICs are key components for processing data and handling operation of electronic devices.The memory segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024–2032 due to a growing inclination towards high-capacity and high-speed memory chips in several applications such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and data storage.By Application: Standard PCs comprise the largest part of the integrated circuit market in 2023 because of their extensive and common usage within business, education, and entertainment applications. PCs became powerful and in constant demand as personal computing devices owing to such high demand, advancement of processing power, and graphics.The automotive sector is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR growth from 2024 to 2032, however. With the automotive industry switching to advanced technologies such as electric vehicles, autonomous driving systems, and connected car features, automakers' need for integrated circuits in vehicles is increasing.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY PRODUCT
Memory
Analog
Logic
Micro

BY APPLICATION
Gaming consoles
Server
Set-Top Box
Automotive
Internet of Things (IoT)
Standard PCs
Cellphones
Tablets

North America Leads IC Market Growth in 2023 While Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid Expansion

North America accounted for the largest share of the integrated circuit market in 2023 due to the largest integrated circuit manufacturers in the area and the large demand for integrated circuits from the consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications industries. Technology advancements and investments create regional research and RD leadership in the IC market. The North American growth of the market is also attributed to its robust infrastructure base and early adoption of all new technological advancements such as 5G and AI.The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. Driven by the expansion of manufacturing capabilities on a global scale in hotspots such as China, Japan, and South Korea, home of some of the largest semiconductor enterprises, this growth is expected. This region is not only booming in terms of new-generation markets but the demand for consumer electronics, IoT devices, and automotive technologies is rising here as well. Furthermore, the transition to smart manufacturing and automation in Asia pacific continues to drive demand for advanced IC solutions.

Recent Developments:
-In June 2024, Intel unveiled its first fully integrated Optical I/O chipset, offering high-speed, low-power data transmission for AI and HPC applications.
-In July 2024, Toshiba launched the TCKE9 Series, a lineup of eight compact, high-voltage eFuse ICs offering current limiting and protection features for power supply lines.
-In January 2025, Nvidia and TSMC partnered to advance silicon photonics technology, aiming to improve data transmission for AI and high-performance computing.

Table of Content - Major Points Analysis
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7. Integrated Circuit Market Segmentation, by Product
Chapter 8. Integrated Circuit Market Segmentation, by Application
Chapter 9. Regional Analysis
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
Chapter 11. Use Cases and Best Practices
Chapter 12. Conclusion
Continued…

