Onpoint Healthcare Partners and Retrieve Medical Announce Successful Integration of AI-Driven Healthcare Solution

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onpoint Healthcare Partners and Retrieve Medical are pleased to announce the successful integration of their innovative healthcare technology solution. This collaboration combines Retrieve Medical's cutting-edge AI-powered engine with Onpoint's proprietary Iris platform, aiming to revolutionize clinical documentation and patient care efficiency across healthcare organizations. This integrated solution is launching at two designated sites featuring over 850 healthcare providers and represents a significant milestone in the partnership between these two thought leaders. During the implementation, the integrated solution will be used in a real-world clinical environment. The software will enhance clinical workflows, reduce administrative burdens and improve patient outcomes.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Improved Documentation Efficiency: Advanced analytics and AI reduce documentation time, enabling providers to focus more on patient care and patient prep time. Simultaneously, the collaboration will decrease administrative overload by 50%.

Advanced analytics and AI reduce documentation time, enabling providers to focus more on patient care and patient prep time. Simultaneously, the collaboration will decrease administrative overload by 50%. Enhanced Chronic Disease Management: The solution identifies and manages chronic conditions embedded within patient records, providing timely and actionable insights for healthcare providers.

Provider Burnout Reduction: By addressing administrative overload, the platform supports physician well-being and operational sustainability.



Jim Boswell, CEO of Onpoint Healthcare Partners, remarked, "This integration launch represents a pivotal step in our mission to empower providers with innovative tools that enhance care delivery while reducing administrative strain. We are pleased to see this partnership come to life."

This rollout is expected to redefine efficiency standards in clinical operations and advance patient-centered care.

About Onpoint Healthcare Partners

Founded in 2019, Onpoint Healthcare Partners is a fast-growing tech-enabled services provider committed to optimizing financial and operational efficiency for healthcare organizations. Its proprietary Iris platform integrates AI capabilities to streamline workflows and reduce physician burnout.

About Retrieve Medical

Retrieve Medical is a leader in healthcare technology innovation, specializing in AI-driven solutions that enhance diagnostic accuracy and streamline medical documentation.

For more information, visit Retrieve Medical, Inc. at www.retrievemedical.com.





Contact info: Harriet Donnelly, CMO Jim Boswell, CEO Retrieve Medical, Inc. Onpoint Healthcare Partners 908-392-3801 972-792-9500 hdonnelly@retrievemedical.com marketing@ophpartners.com





















Legal Disclaimer:

