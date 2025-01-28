NCRF Partners with San Diego County Office of Education to Host 8th Annual San Diego ExpoTM January 30th

Working together to increase access to higher education, expand scholarships and bring career opportunities to San Diego-area students

We are thrilled to be working with the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE). We share a true partnership in guiding underserved students toward higher education.” — NCRF Founder and CEO Dr. Theresa Price

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is partnering with the San Diego County Office of Education to present the 8th Annual San Diego BlackCollege ExpoTM, on Thursday, January 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the MLK Center at Bayview, 6134 Pastor Timothy J Winter Street, San Diego, CA. 92114.The San Diego Black College Expo TM offers a platform for information and connections to college and careers for high school students, college students and adult learners. The expo encourages a college-going culture with engaging seminars and workshops to help underclassmen, future leaders, transfer students and adult learners to plan their college and career success. NCRF welcomes families, students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of allethnic backgrounds to attend.The event provides students access to a diverse range of over 50 colleges and universities, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), as well as trade schools and other educational programs. Select colleges will generously waive application fees, offer scholarships, and even extend on-the-spot acceptances!“We are thrilled to be working with the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) to bring another expo to their region. We share a true partnership in guiding underserved students toward higher education. And, we look forward to a magical day of possibilities and changing lives,”says NCRF Founder and CEO Dr. Theresa Price.The 8th Annual San Diego Black College ExpoTM is presented by NCRF in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education. Additional sponsors are NCRF TV, Foundation Clothing Co, Comerica Bank, US Bank, US Army and Toyota.The expo is free to attend, to register please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.The event is produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), who is beginning its 26th year of connecting students to college and careers. To date, NCRF has helped over 700,000 students get into college and assisted students in securing over 5 billion dollars in scholarships and grants.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org Follow NCRF TV today on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetwork About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) and Black College Expo™Now embarking on its 26th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College Expo™, Latino College Expo™, Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Program (SAP). Founded in1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.