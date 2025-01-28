Healthcare Manikins Market Skyrockets to $7.54 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 16.1%, Dominated by Tech Giants - Laerdal Medical AS, Ambu AS, Gaumard Scientific, CAE Healthcare, Simulaids, Nasco Healthcare Inc | The Insight Partners

The healthcare manikins market value is expected to reach US$ 7.54 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.28 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2031.

US & Canada, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Healthcare Manikins Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report ".

Healthcare Manikins market gives you the in-depth analysis of Market size, share, and growth trends. It offers valuable insights into future opportunities and emerging developments within the sector, focusing on the increasing demand for realistic training tools like CPR manikins.





The healthcare manikins market analysis focuses on various products that are expected to play a vital role in market growth during the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.





Healthcare Manikins Market Overview of Report Findings

1. Market growth: The healthcare manikins market value is expected to reach US$ 7.54 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.28 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2031. Healthcare manikins are realistic, human-like models utilized in medical training and simulation. They are designed to mimic human anatomy and physiological functions, allowing healthcare professionals to practice and refine their skills in a safe, controlled environment. These manikins vary from basic models used for fundamental procedures (such as CPR) to advanced, high-fidelity versions that simulate complex medical conditions and patient responses. They are commonly employed in medical schools, nursing programs, and healthcare simulation centers for teaching clinical procedures, emergency care, and patient management.





2. Strategic initiatives by small and large companies: Many companies operating in the healthcare manikins market are taking strategic initiatives such as geographic expansion, new product launches, and technological advancements to boost their revenues. A few of the recent developments in the healthcare manikins market are mentioned below:





In November 2023, Aston University College of Health, together with Life Sciences and Simulation Man, launched an overweight female manikin for use in healthcare training. The manikin will be used to train nurses, physician associates, and pharmacy and medical students at Aston University to carry out medical procedures such as inserting IV lines, intubation, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and catheterization, as well as for manual handling.

In October 2023, Tactical Medical Solutions launched MATTI—a female healthcare simulation trauma manikin. MATTI is designed for trauma, and it can also de-traumatized to used in nontraumatic clinical settings.

In August 2023, 3B Scientific acquired Lifecast Body Simulation. Lifecast has developed a variety of highly accurate and lifelike medical manikins that are transforming the delivery and learning process of medical training.

In February 2023, Limbs & Things inked an agreement with TruCorp. The new partnership is based on a decade-long successful partnership between these two companies. The established network of Limbs & Things will enhance TruCorp's ability to supply their high-demand innovations across the markets.

In July 2022, AHead Simulations launched CARL, a universal, advanced, and multifunctional head manikin designed for a variety of tasks, including research, training, and product demonstrations within hearing healthcare.





Therefore, the active participation of companies in product launches, expansions, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions boosts the growth of the healthcare manikins market.

3. Increasing emphasis on CPR training and awareness programs: As per the World Health Organization (WHO), ~17.9 million people succumb to CVDs every year, i.e., ~32% of all deaths reported globally. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ~350,000 cases of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) occur in the US every year. Healthcare manikins are commonly used in CPR training. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of mortality and morbidity globally. The awareness regarding CPR is high in western countries. “The Global Survival Rate Among Adult OHCA Patients who Received Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,” published in 2020, calculated the survival rates of OHCA patients who received CPR from an emergency medical service (EMS) personnel or a bystander. The study reported a significant increase in the survival rates in OHCA patients in the past few years, and the rates are further higher among patients who received CPR and were living in Western countries.





In the UK, the Advanced Coronary Treatment (ACT) Foundation introduced a training program in association with the British Columbia Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) for secondary school students. Paramedic volunteers train teachers to educate students at BCEHS. In certain universities, BCEHS is planning to implement healthcare manikins training as a part of the physical education curriculum. The British Heart Foundation’s “Nation of Lifesavers – Call, Push, and Rescue” is another simplified training program that focuses on compression-only CPR. The county of San Diego partnered with UC San Diego to launch Revive & Survive San Diego in 2024, an ambitious initiative to train 1 million people in San Diego on how to perform CPR on people experiencing cardiac arrest. In India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched the CPR Awareness Program, a nationwide public awareness campaign by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), in 2023. During this campaign, participants, including healthcare professionals, medical students, and paramedical staff, were given training in a single sitting through an online medium.

Thus, an upsurge in such initiatives to create awareness of CPR among the public and professionals alike creates a significant demand for healthcare manikins across the world.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









Competitive Strategy and Development

Key players: A few of the major companies operating in the healthcare manikins market include Laerdal Medical AS, Ambu AS, Gaumard Scientific, CAE Healthcare, Simulaids, Nasco Healthcare Inc, TruCorp, 3B Scientific, Ruth Lee Ltd, Innosonian Inc, Practiman, WorldPoint ECC, and Echo Healthcare.

Trending topics: High-fidelity simulation, immersive training with VR/AR, portable and affordable simulation technology, pediatric and neonatal simulation, simulation for interdisciplinary team training, and simulation for remote and rural healthcare training

Headlines on Healthcare Manikins Market

American Red Cross Introduces New Elevate SMART Manikin Training Solution That Delivers Enhanced Precision and Expansive Reach

PRESTAN Releases Female CPR Manikin to Improve Survival Rates for Women

Aston University and Simulation Man Launch Overweight Manikin for Health and Medical Student Training

Gaumard Launches New UNI 3 Unified Medical Simulator Control Software





Market Segmentation

Based on product, the healthcare manikins market is segmented into adult CPR manikins, full body manikins, choking manikins, injection simulators, and others. The adult CPR manikins segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By age group, the healthcare manikins market is segmented into adult manikins, pediatric manikins, and neonatal manikins. The adult manikins segment dominated the market in 2023.

In terms of application, the healthcare manikins market is categorized into cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, critical care, neurology, urology, and others. In 2023, the cardiology segment dominated the market.

In terms of end user, the healthcare manikins market is categorized into medical schools, hospitals, clinics, and others. In 2023, the medical schools segment dominated the market.

The healthcare manikins market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.









Conclusion

The global healthcare manikins market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by advancements in medical simulation technologies, increasing demand for practical training, and a surge in focus on patient safety. These manikins are being utilized more frequently in medical schools, nursing programs, hospitals, and emergency training centers. The market is also expanding due to the growing adoption of remote and mobile simulation solutions, especially in underserved or rural areas. Healthcare simulation is becoming an essential component of team-based training, promoting interdisciplinary collaboration. Increased awareness of the importance of skill-based education and regulatory emphasis on hands-on training are additional factors driving the healthcare manikins market progress.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including healthcare manikins manufacturers, healthcare manikins distributors, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





