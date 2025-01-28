CN Reaches New Tentative Collective Agreement with IBEW

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that a new tentative four-year collective agreement has been reached with International Brotherhood of Electric Workers (IBEW). The union represents approximately 750 Signals and Communication employees at CN across Canada.

No details of the tentative agreement will be released publicly until the agreement is ratified. The current collective agreement with IBEW expired on December 31, 2024.

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

