My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School Announces Enrollment Period is Now Open

Walnut Creek, CA – My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School, a 100% Spanish Immersion School in the East Bay in Northern California offers high-quality education, Preschool, Kindergarten, Elementary and Summer Camps, and is happy to announce that its enrollment period is now open for the upcoming 2025 – 2026 academic school year and the school’s popular Summer Camp for July and August.

With limited spaces available at their Spanish kindergarten and preschool in Walnut Creek, CA, My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School provides a safe and inclusive learning environment with very small classes up to 7/10 students per class, to ensure each student gets the attention they deserve in a fully immersed program. My Spanish Village’s curriculum helps children develop basic reading, writing, and math skills by age 4 while building cultural competence and global awareness all while learning Spanish from native speakers.

“Our goal is to create an immersive experience for our students, where they can learn the Spanish language and culture while developing academic and social skills,” said a spokesperson for My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School. “Our passionate and experienced teachers utilize hands-on activities and creative teaching methods to engage and challenge our students.”

My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School offers a diverse range of immersive School Programs that provide a strong foundation for social and academic learning that will help children succeed through their educational journey. These include:

Preschool: MSV’s preschool curriculum creates an immersive experience for students, where they can learn the Spanish language and culture while developing academic and social skills. The team of passionate and experienced teachers utilizes hands-on activities and creative teaching methods to engage and challenge our students.

Kindergarten: My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School understands that every child is unique and learns in their own way. That’s why the school offers a variety of activities and resources to keep students engaged and stimulated. From writing, reading, and art to science and math, a well-rounded education is provided that prepares students for success in school and beyond.

Summer Camp: For children starting at 18 months and up to third grade, My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School offers its popular Summer Camp program that delivers a variety of engaging day-to-day activities and fun themes to enjoy throughout July and August.

My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School encourages parents to secure their child’s spot by visiting its website and enrolling at either the school’s Pleasant Hill or Walnut Creek location today.

About My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School

My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School was founded by Ita Perez in 2006 to provide families in Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek in California with a Preschool, Kindergarten, Elementary and Summer Camps Immersion Program with instruction in 100% Spanish and a daily age-appropriate curriculum. Focusing on providing a strong foundation for children to learn socially and academically, My Spanish Village Pleasant Hill – Preschool & Kindergarten School delivers specialist bilingual education, summer camps.

More Information

To learn more about My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School and its enrollment period is now open for the upcoming academic year, and the school’s popular Summer Camp, please visit the website at https://www.myspanishvillage.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/my-spanish-village-walnut-creek—spanish-preschool–kindergarten-school-announces-enrollment-period-is-now-open/

About My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School

We have developed our own Spanish Preschool, Kindergarten, and Primary School Immersion Program with instruction in 100% Spanish and a daily age appropriate curriculum. We believe that a bilingual education is both possible and enjoyable when approached with enthusiasm, energy and a fun attitude.

Contact My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School

1924 Trinity Ave

Walnut Creek

CA 94596

United States

(925) 286-4382

Website: https://www.myspanishvillage.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.