Growth of Food Cans Market Driven by Hygiene, Recycling, and E-Commerce Trends
The food cans market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to the rising consumer awareness about hygienic food products.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food cans market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 27,154.2 million in 2024 to USD 38,648.9 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 4.00%. The food cans market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness of hygienic and long-lasting food products. Canning plays a crucial role in preserving food, enhancing its shelf life while maintaining its nutritional value. As a result, food cans are increasingly popular, with their ability to prevent spoilage from environmental factors such as moisture and sunlight.
Consumers' preference for easy-to-use, hygienic food packaging is driving market demand. Canned foods, such as fruits and vegetables, are widely used for their high nutritional content and convenience. In the United States, around 98% of households store canned food items, underlining their widespread acceptance.
The recyclability of metal cans is another key factor propelling the market. Recycling aluminum, for instance, uses only 5% of the energy needed to produce new aluminum, reducing carbon emissions and saving costs for both businesses and consumers. Nearly 75% of all aluminum ever produced is still in use. Steel cans, which are also fully recyclable, offer similar environmental benefits. Steel is the least energy-intensive metal in can production and can contain up to 25% recycled material, further enhancing its eco-friendly appeal.
To promote sustainability, key players like Nestlé Purina have introduced campaigns such as the #PurinaRecyclesChallenge, encouraging pet owners to recycle their cans. These initiatives aim to improve recycling practices and reduce littering.
Market Drivers
The rise of food e-commerce is significantly contributing to the growth of the food cans market. Major food companies are expanding their offerings through online grocery platforms. For example, Heinz launched canned soups aimed at online shoppers, while Bumble Bee Foods introduced canned fish products for health-conscious consumers. Nestlé has also added canned meals to its ready-to-eat food line, available through online retailers like Walmart Grocery and Amazon Fresh.
The growing trend of food delivery services is also expected to drive demand for canned foods. By 2026, the online meal delivery sector is expected to reach 2,656 million subscribers. With urbanization on the rise, the demand for convenient, ready-to-cook meals in cans is increasing, supported by higher disposable incomes. By 2029, 540.8 million people are expected to use ready-to-eat meals globally, further propelling the market.
Market Restraints
However, the adoption of food cans is being hindered by the growing preference for alternative packaging solutions such as tetra packs, pouches, and blister packaging. These alternatives are seen as more cost-effective and convenient. In 2022, Tetra Pak sold 193 billion packs globally, underscoring the increasing shift towards these packaging types. The rising demand for sustainability and consumer convenience is pushing food and beverage companies to adopt packaging that is easier to produce and more environmentally friendly.
Market Segmentation
By material type, aluminum cans currently dominate the market due to their superior ability to preserve food quality. Aluminum offers nearly 100% protection from light, oxygen, and moisture, ensuring longer shelf life. It is lightweight, resistant to rust, and easy to recycle, making it a preferred option for manufacturers. In 2023, aluminum imports reached 4,800 thousand metric tons, reflecting the growing demand for aluminum packaging.
Despite aluminum's dominance, steel cans are also expected to maintain a significant market share. Their recyclability, durability, and ability to shield food from external elements make them an attractive option for food packaging. Steel cans help preserve the food’s minerals, flavor, and aroma, while also being less prone to breakage than glass or plastic alternatives. These qualities are expected to support the continued growth of the steel can market.
Food Cans Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
Crown Holdings, Inc., Wells Can Company, Kian Joo Group, and Silgan Holdings Inc. are the major companies in the food cans market. By concentrating on growth methods, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and others, these companies are attempting to increase their market share.
In June 2024, Eviosys, a European manufacturer of food cans, ends, and closures, was acquired by Sonoco Products Company, a global supplier of high-value sustainable packaging, from KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") for about USD 3.9 billion. A global provider of metal packaging, Eviosys creates aerosol cans, food cans and ends, metal closures, and promotional packaging to preserve the goods of hundreds of consumer brands.
Some of the key companies in the global Food Cans market include:
Crown Holdings, Inc.
Wells Can Company
Kian Joo Group
Silgan Holdings Inc.
CANPACK S.A. (CANPACK Group)
Aaron Packaging Inc.
Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.
Visy Industries
Jamestrong Packaging
Colep Packaging
Trivium Packaging
Sonoco Products Company
Food Cans Latest Industry Updates
In April 2024, Startup Innovation announced CanReseal, an inventive can design that reduces food waste by allowing all-metal cans to be resealed after opening. CanReseal can be produced at a cost comparable to conventional can designs and integrates easily into existing seaming and filling manufacturing processes and supply chain networks.
In July 2024, AkzoNobel Packaging Coatings launched the SecurshieldTM 500 Series, an interior coating for easy-open food cans that is free of PVC and bisphenol. It can be easily integrated into current manufacturing processes for a variety of metal food packaging applications.
Food Cans Market Segmentation Analysis
Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
Steel Cans
Aluminum Cans
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
Powder Products
Fruits and Vegetables
Pet Food
Ready Meals
Fish and Seafood
Processed Food
Other Applications
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
