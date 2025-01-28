Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2033

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market is projected to grow from USD 2,514.5 million in 2024 to USD 4,320.9 million by 2033, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20%, according to recent market analysis.

Nitrile butadiene rubber, known for its durability and resistance to oils, fuels, and extreme temperatures, has become an essential material across various industries. Its robust properties make it a preferred choice for manufacturing industrial goods such as conveyor belts, rollers, seals, gaskets, and molded parts, which are crucial for heavy-duty applications.

Market Growth Drivers

One of the primary factors driving the NBR market is the increasing demand from the automotive sector. NBR's ability to withstand oil and fuel exposure makes it ideal for producing critical automotive components like seals, gaskets, and hoses. With rising vehicle production globally and the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the need for durable and reliable components continues to grow, further boosting NBR demand.

The healthcare and food industries are also contributing significantly to market growth. The demand for disposable nitrile rubber gloves has surged due to heightened awareness of hygiene and stricter health regulations. NBR gloves offer superior resistance to punctures and chemicals, making them ideal for medical and food processing applications. This trend, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, remains strong as global hygiene standards evolve, ensuring consistent demand for NBR gloves.

Market Challenges

Despite its advantages, the production of NBR poses environmental challenges. Manufacturing processes are energy-intensive and rely on petrochemical-based raw materials, leading to significant carbon emissions and waste. Regulatory bodies are imposing stricter environmental regulations to address these concerns, which could impact production costs and market growth.

Segment Highlights

Hoses: The largest revenue-generating segment in the NBR market, hoses are widely used in automotive, industrial, and manufacturing applications. Their ability to withstand oil, fuel, and chemical exposure makes them indispensable for fuel systems, hydraulic systems, and heavy machinery.

Gloves: The fastest-growing segment, nitrile gloves are increasingly used in healthcare, food processing, and industrial sectors. Their durability, chemical resistance, and safety features make them a preferred choice for maintaining hygiene and protecting against hazardous materials.

Some of the key companies in the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber market include:

Arlanxeo

Zeon Chemicals L.P.

Nitriflex

Sibur

PetroChina Company Limited

Dynasol Group

Synthos S.A

Kumho Petrochemical

LG Chem

Versalis S.p.A.

JSR Corporation

AirBoss of America

Atlantic Gasket Corporation

Precision Associates, Inc.

Anqing Hualan Technology Co., Ltd.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Latest Industry Updates

In March 2024, Arlanxeo plans to construct a new hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber (HNBR) plant in China, which will have an annual production capacity of 30,000 tons. This facility is part of Arlanxeo's strategy to expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and meet the growing demand for HNBR, particularly in automotive and industrial applications.

In April 2023, Sinopec's subsidiary, Hainan Baling Chemical New Material Co., Ltd., commenced production at its new styrene-butadiene copolymer (SBC) project in Hainan, China, which boasts an annual production capacity of 170,000 tons. This project represents a significant investment of approximately USD 279.74 million and positions Sinopec as the owner of the largest SBC production capacity globally.

In November 2022, ZEON Corporation announced plans to expand its production capacity for Zetpol Hydrogenated Nitrile Rubber (HNBR) at its Texas plant in Pasadena, USA. This expansion will increase ZEON's global HNBR capacity by approximately 25% and is expected to be completed by early 2025.



Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hoses

Belts

Cables

Molded & Extruded Products

Seals & O-rings

Rubber Compounds

Adhesives & Sealants

Gloves

Foamed Products

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Automotive

Mechanical Engineering

Oil & Gas

Metallurgy & Mining

Construction

Medical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

