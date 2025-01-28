Taste Modulator Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The Taste Modulator market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1621.5 million in 2024 to USD 3187.8 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 7.80%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Taste Modulator market is set to grow significantly from USD 1,621.5 million in 2024 to USD 3,187.8 million by 2033, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%, according to recent market analysis.

This growth is fueled by increasing urbanization and rising disposable income, leading to greater demand for consumer goods, including food and beverages. The World Bank reports that over half of the world's population now resides in urban areas, with a parallel increase in e-commerce and internet use boosting consumption trends.

Additionally, shifting consumer preferences toward healthier, low-calorie, sugar-free, and fat-free food options are playing a key role in driving market growth. With greater awareness of healthy lifestyles and the influence of fitness-focused social media, demand for products catering to health-conscious consumers is on the rise.

The dairy, meat, and seafood industries are leveraging taste modulators to enhance the appeal of bakery, confectionery, and processed food items without compromising on taste, further expanding the market. Collaborative efforts within the industry also present lucrative growth opportunities.

For example, in April 2023, Döhler GmbH partnered with Ixora Scientific to enhance natural flavor modulation. The collaboration includes establishing a state-of-the-art innovation hub in North Brunswick, USA, to better serve customers and accelerate advancements in taste solutions.

Market Drivers

Rising Cases of Diabetes and Obesity

Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and increasing screen time are contributing to a surge in diabetes and obesity globally. These conditions are often linked to diets high in sugar, salt, and fat. To address this, food and beverage manufacturers are developing healthier alternatives that use taste modulators to replicate flavors while reducing harmful ingredients.

The growing number of health-conscious consumers is creating significant demand for these solutions. For example, the International Diabetes Foundation reports that approximately 537 million adults worldwide are currently living with diabetes, emphasizing the need for innovative dietary solutions.

Market Challenges

Health Concerns Around Taste Modulators

While taste modulators offer a healthier alternative to traditional sugar, salt, and fat, concerns about their potential long-term side effects remain. Some studies suggest they could lead to issues such as weight gain, hypoglycemia, and even more serious conditions like brain tumors or blood cancer.

Moreover, there is a risk of overconsumption as consumers perceive products containing taste modulators as entirely harmless. This growing skepticism and increased awareness among consumers about hidden additives may hinder market growth.

Segment Insights

By Type

The market is segmented into sweet modulators, salt modulators, and fat modulators.

Sweet Modulators: This segment is expected to dominate the market. Sweet modulators enhance or mimic the taste of sugar, enabling food and beverage manufacturers to reduce sugar content without compromising on flavor. These modulators are particularly useful for addressing calorie concerns and managing conditions like diabetes.

Salt Modulators: This segment is poised to grow at the fastest rate. Salt modulators enhance the perception of saltiness in food without adding extra sodium, offering a promising solution for consumers seeking healthier alternatives to traditional salty snacks and meals.



Some of the key companies in the global Taste Modulator Market include:

DSM

Döhler GmbH

IFF

Givaudan

Kerry Group PLC

Ingredion

Symrise

Tate & Lyle

Corbion

Takasago International Corporation

Cargill Incorporated

Taste Modulator Latest Industry Updates

In November 2023, IFF announced the continuation of the cooperation agreement with Icahn Capital LP and its affiliates.

In January 2024, Kerry Group, a food and drinks manufacturing and distribution company that provides nutritional and functional solutions to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, entered an agreement to acquire the lactase enzymes business of two merging Danish companies, Chr Hansen and Novozymes.

Taste Modulator Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Sweet Modulators

Salt Modulators

Fat Modulators

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

