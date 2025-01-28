Varicose Veins Treatment Market to Hit $2.53 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.64% | SNS Insider

Varicose Veins Treatment Market

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market Growth is driven by the aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and advancements in minimally invasive procedures

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Varicose Veins Treatment Market , valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2023, is poised to reach USD 2.53 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.64% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of varicose veins, advancements in minimally invasive treatments, and growing awareness about effective treatment options.Key Factors Driving Market GrowthThe growing prevalence of varicose veins among aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and obesity are key factors propelling the market. Additionally, advancements in sclerotherapy, endovenous ablation, and other minimally invasive treatment options are making varicose vein treatments more accessible and effective. Increasing healthcare expenditures, improved patient outcomes, and the growing awareness of venous disorders are further contributing to the market's expansion.Market OverviewThe varicose veins treatment market encompasses a wide array of procedures aimed at alleviating the symptoms of varicose veins and improving the aesthetic appearance of the affected areas. Rising demand for minimally invasive treatment methods has shifted preferences toward injection sclerotherapy, laser therapy, and endovenous ablation. The growing awareness about these options, coupled with advancements in medical technologies, has significantly increased the number of individuals seeking treatment. Furthermore, as the global population continues to age, the demand for these treatments is expected to continue to grow.Get a Free Sample Report of Varicose Veins Treatment Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4452 The market is also experiencing an uptick in demand from emerging markets, where rising incomes and better access to healthcare services are making varicose vein treatments more widely available. Along with these, the increasing number of cosmetic surgeries further boosts the market, as many individuals opt for treatments to improve both function and appearance.Key Players in Varicose Veins Treatment Market• Dornier MedTech• Theraclion• intros Medical Laser GmbH• Medtronic• Sciton• Alma Lasers• Lumenis Be Ltd.• Quanta System• AngioDynamicsSegment AnalysisBy Type:Injection Sclerotherapy continues to dominate the varicose veins treatment market, accounting for 68.5% of the market share in 2023. This dominance is fueled by the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, which offer shorter recovery times and fewer complications compared to traditional surgical methods. The increasing prevalence of varicose veins, especially among aging populations and individuals with sedentary lifestyles, has further driven this segment's growth.Endovenous Ablation, however, is the fastest-growing segment and is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by the increasing awareness of venous disorders, advancements in ablation techniques, and the growing preference for minimally invasive treatments. The procedure, which involves the use of laser or radiofrequency energy to close affected veins, offers numerous benefits such as faster recovery, reduced risk of complications, and high success rates. The segment's growth is also attributed to a rising number of individuals suffering from varicose veins due to factors like obesity and prolonged periods of standing or sitting.By End-Use:The hospital segment led the market in 2023 with a share of 68.9%. Hospitals offer a wide array of specialized treatments, including sclerotherapy, endovenous ablation, and surgery, along with coordinated care that is essential for patients with complex health conditions. These factors have solidified hospitals as the preferred treatment destination for varicose veins patients.The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing demand for outpatient procedures. ASCs offer convenience, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency, making them an attractive option for patients seeking quick treatments for varicose veins. With technological advancements and improved patient care options, ASCs are becoming a popular choice for varicose vein treatments.Need any customization research on Varicose Veins Treatment Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4452 Varicose Veins Treatment Market SegmentationBy Type• Endovenous Ablationo Endovenous Laser Therapyo Radiofrequency Ablation• Injection Sclerotherapy• Surgical Ligation & StrippingBy End-use• Hospitals• Ambulatory Surgical Centers• Specialty ClinicsRecent Developments• January 2024: Medtronic introduced a new Endovenous Laser Ablation (EVLA) system equipped with advanced ultrasound guidance, aimed at improving accuracy during varicose vein treatments. This innovation is expected to enhance procedural outcomes and reduce patient recovery times.• March 2024: Covidien launched a Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) system with CoolTip technology, designed to offer better precision in treating varicose veins. The new system promises to minimize thermal damage and speed up the healing process.• July 2023: Sirtex Medical and Cook Medical introduced advanced sclerotherapy techniques using specialized sclerosing agents and smaller needles, designed to reduce patient discomfort and increase the effectiveness of treatments.• June 2023: Baptist Health partnered with Compass Surgical Partners to open the Horizon Surgery Center, which includes specialized services for varicose veins treatments using the latest minimally invasive technologies. This facility is expected to cater to the rising demand for outpatient vein treatments.• September 2023: Vascular Concepts released an upgraded EVLA system that includes next-generation ultrasound technologies, improving both precision and ease of use for physicians. The system is expected to improve patient outcomes and overall treatment efficiency.• November 2023: Boston Scientific announced the launch of its next-generation Varithena system for foam sclerotherapy. The system includes advanced treatment options for venous disease, offering patients improved safety and effectiveness.Regional AnalysisNorth America remained the dominant region in the varicose veins treatment market, holding the largest market share in 2023. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, coupled with the growing prevalence of varicose veins and a rising aging population, has positioned it at the forefront of the market. Additionally, increasing awareness of treatment options and the availability of advanced treatment technologies have further contributed to North America's market leadership.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rapidly aging population, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing disposable income in countries like China and India. The adoption of minimally invasive procedures and increasing awareness of varicose veins are expected to further accelerate the region’s market expansion.Buy Full Research Report on Varicose Veins Treatment Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4452 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Varicose Veins Treatment Market by Type8. Varicose Veins Treatment Market by End-use9. Regional Analysis10. Company Profiles11. Use Cases and Best Practices12. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4452 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.