Wireless Power Transmission Market Set to Reach New Heights by 2030

The global wireless power transmission market is projected to reach $35,226.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Receiver application is the leading application of the wireless power transmission market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, " Wireless Power Transmission Market By Technology, Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030", the global wireless power transmission market size was valued at $5,705.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $35,226.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.3% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1021 North America region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia-PacificWireless power transmission is a process that occurs in a system, where a power source transmits electromagnetic energy to an electric load with no wires. This wireless transmission transmits power to remote locations. Wireless power transmission has great demand in consumer electronics, for example, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other devices. Furthermore, the technology is rapidly being implemented in sectors such as defense and healthcare.The global wireless power transmission market is anticipated to witness significant growth throughout the forecast. Factors such as an increase in the application of wireless power transmission in consumer electronics and the rising need for battery-powered equipment mainly drive the wireless power transmission market growth . In addition, ongoing developments in the long-range wireless power transmission further boost the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with wireless power transmission technology may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, the integration of wireless charging with electric vehicle charging applications will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.The global wireless power transmission market is segmented based on technology, type, application, and region. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into near-field technology and far-field technology. By type, the market is classified into devices with batteries and devices without batteries. Based on application, it is divided into receiver and transmitter.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1021 Region-wise, the wireless power transmission market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed significant revenue in 2020. Significant technological advancements in the field of wireless power transmission in North America primarily drive the growth of the market. In addition to this, the extensive presence of consumer electronics manufacturing companies in this region fuels the market growth. Europe holds a prominent share in the global wireless power transmission industry and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.Upsurge in demand for applications ranging from future Internet of Things (IoT) and fifth-generation (5G) systems to high-power electric vehicle charging in Europe mainly contributes to the wireless power transmission market.COVID-19 has impacted severely the global electrical and electronics sector, due to which production facilities as well as new projects have stalled which in turn has significant demand in the industries. The operations of the production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease; thereby, leading to a slowdown in the growth of the market in 2020.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- The near-field technology segment is projected to be the dominant offering over the forecast period.- APAC and North America collectively accounted for more than 62.4% of the wireless power transmission market share in 2020.- The devices without battery segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.- China was the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific wireless power transmission market analysis, accounting for approximately 38.4% share in 2020.The key players profiled in the report include Analog Devices Inc., Energous Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corporation, TDK Corporation, and WiTricity Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, acquisition, collaboration, and partnership to expand their foothold in the industry.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1021 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

