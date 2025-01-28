Global Controlled and Slow Release Fertilizers Market to Surpass USD 15,958.6 million by 2035, Driven by Sustainable Farming Practices | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Controlled and slow release fertilizers are fertilizers that release nutrients over a longer period of time as compared to the conventional fertilizers. These types of fertilizers are produced either by the condensation reaction or by encapsulation or coating of the fertilizers granule with polymers, sulfur and other types of coatings.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global controlled and slow release fertilizers market is poised for robust growth, with sales estimated at USD 7,621.2 million in 2025 and projected to more than double, reaching USD 15,958.6 million by 2035. This substantial expansion reflects a rapid CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices, enhanced crop yield efficiency, and reduced environmental impact. These fertilizers offer improved nutrient management, making them a preferred choice among farmers seeking long-term soil health and productivity, particularly in regions emphasizing modern and eco-friendly farming solutions.

The longevity of the controlled and slow release fertilizers is dependent on its water solubility, permeability of the coating and the temperature of the soil where it is applied. The slow and controlled release of nutrients helps plants grow efficiently, thereby resulting in higher yields.

Controlled and Slow Release Fertilizers are used in a wide range of applications. Major applications of controlled and slow release fertilizers include agricultural areas, commercial lawns and turfs and others.

These can be subdivided into nurseries & ornamentals, paddy rice, vegetables, fruits, turf, field crops, arable crops, trees, flowers, garden, vegetables, land scape, agricultural crops, green house and tea, amongst others. Controlled release fertilizers are witnessing higher demand from turf and ornamental application as compared to others.

The most common type of controlled and slow release fertilizers are urea reaction products and encapsulated/ coated products. Encapsulated/coated products can be further divided, on the basis of type of coat, into polymer coated, sulfur coated, hybrid coated and others.

Encapsulated/ coated fertilizers are comparatively expensive than the encapsulated/ coated products. Therefore, these products are majorly consumed for expensive crops and commercial applications, such as lawns and turfs.

The controlled and slow release fertilizers market can be segmented, on the basis of its applications, into agricultural, commercial lawn and turf and other applications. Agricultural applications in the controlled and slow release fertilizers market can be sub-divided into cereals & grains and fruits & vegetables.

The agricultural segment accounted for the largest share of controlled and slow release fertilizers and is also projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Controlled and slow release fertilizers are specialized formulations designed to release nutrients at a controlled rate over time. These fertilizers reduce nutrient loss, improve efficiency, and support sustainable farming practices. Widely used across cereals, fruits, vegetables, and ornamental crops, they address the challenges of traditional fertilizers, such as over-application and runoff.

The global Controlled and Slow Release Fertilizers Market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by increasing agricultural demand and advancements in fertilizer technologies. This market, integral to sustainable agriculture, offers innovative solutions to optimize nutrient delivery and enhance crop yields while minimizing environmental impact.





Market Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Sustainable Agriculture: Growing awareness about the environmental impact of conventional fertilizers has fueled the demand for controlled and slow release fertilizers. Population Growth and Food Security: Increasing global population has heightened the need for efficient agricultural inputs to boost food production. Technological Advancements: Innovations in polymer coating and biodegradable materials have improved the performance of slow release fertilizers. Government Initiatives: Subsidies and policies promoting sustainable farming practices are driving market growth. Reduction of Agricultural Runoff: The ability of these fertilizers to mitigate nutrient leaching and runoff aligns with environmental conservation goals.



Key Takeaways

The global Controlled and Slow Release Fertilizers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, reaching USD 15,958.6 million by 2035.

Rising demand for sustainable agriculture and food security are key growth drivers.

Technological advancements in biodegradable coatings and precision agriculture integration offer significant opportunities.

North America and Europe dominate the market, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region.

Major players like Nutrien Ltd., Yara International ASA, and ICL Specialty Fertilizers are driving innovation and market expansion.



“The Controlled and Slow Release Fertilizers Market represents a transformative step towards sustainable agriculture. As global demand for food intensifies, the market’s focus on innovation and eco-friendly solutions will play a pivotal role in addressing food security challenges. Investments in R&D, along with favorable government policies, are expected to accelerate adoption, particularly in emerging economies. The integration of these fertilizers with precision agriculture further underscores their potential to revolutionize the agricultural landscape.” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Discover Key Insights into the Fertilizer and Agrochemicals Industry: Trends, Innovations, and Market Dynamics Driving Agricultural Excellence.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Dominates the Global Controlled and Slow Release Fertilizers Market While MEA Is Pegged to Be a Fast Growing Market After APEJ During the Forecast Period

From a regional perspective, the controlled and slow release fertilizers market is dominated by the APEJ region owing to the high presence of producers and consumers of controlled and slow release fertilizers.

APEJ is also projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of emerging economies, such as China and India, and agriculture-dependent countries, such as India, Indonesia, Pakistan and China, in the region.

Moreover, almost 60% of the global population resides in China and India. Fast-paced infrastructural developments in this region coupled with growing agricultural production are anticipated to help APEJ remain dominant in the global controlled and slow release fertilizers market during the forecast period.

The agricultural segment is anticipated to have a higher impact in the APEJ controlled and slow release fertilizers market.

Given the applications of encapsulated /coated controlled and slow release fertilizers in agricultural and commercial crops applications, the segment is expected to largely dominate the APEJ controlled and slow release fertilizers market over the forecast period.

A prominent share of the demand is met by domestic manufacturers and the region is also one of the main exporters of controlled and slow release fertilizers. The region mainly exports to MEA, Europe and North America & Latin America.

Key Trends

The supply and demand of controlled and slow release fertilizers in different regions depends upon the macro-economic factors affecting the controlled and slow release fertilizers market.

Moreover, the shift in demand from conventional fertilizers to specialty and organic fertilizers can be attributed to increasing demand for food and availability of less fertile land. Increasing usage of fertilizer additives and biostimulants for improving yield and production has increased the requirement of agrochemicals from global perspective which in turn has positively influenced demand for contrlled and slow release fertilizers market.

The market is witnessing a large number of acquisitions and mergers. Big players in the market are trying to grab market share by acquiring smaller players. Acquisition strategy has accounted for more than 35% of the total developments in the market in the last 8 years.

Controlled and slow release fertilizer manufacturers are also trying to penetrate the untapped market through joint ventures and partnerships. A number of capacity expansions have also been observed in the market which depicts growing demand for controlled and slow release fertilizers.

High growth markets, such as India and China, are the centers for the growth for controlled and slow release fertilizers. Hence, to cater to the demand for controlled and slow release fertilizers, prominent players have been expanding their capacities of production.

For instance, ICL is expanding its operations in South Carolina, US. This will support the growth of the specialty fertilizer business segment of ICL in the US.

The demand for encapsulated/ coated products has been largely dominating the controlled and slow release fertilizers market and is expected to represent well over 79% of the total market share, in terms of value, throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America: Leading the market due to high adoption of precision farming, strong agricultural infrastructure, and government incentives for sustainable practices.

Leading the market due to high adoption of precision farming, strong agricultural infrastructure, and government incentives for sustainable practices. Europe: Significant growth driven by stringent environmental regulations and advancements in agricultural technologies.

Significant growth driven by stringent environmental regulations and advancements in agricultural technologies. Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region owing to increasing population, expanding agricultural sector, and rising awareness about efficient fertilizer use.

Fastest-growing region owing to increasing population, expanding agricultural sector, and rising awareness about efficient fertilizer use. Latin America: Growth supported by large-scale farming operations and investments in sustainable agriculture.

Growth supported by large-scale farming operations and investments in sustainable agriculture. Middle East and Africa: Emerging markets with untapped potential, driven by efforts to improve food security.







Competitive Landscape

The Controlled and Slow Release Fertilizers Market is highly competitive, with key players investing in R&D and product innovation. Major companies include:

Nutrien Ltd. : A leader in agricultural inputs with a strong portfolio of enhanced-efficiency fertilizers.

: A leader in agricultural inputs with a strong portfolio of enhanced-efficiency fertilizers. Yara International ASA : Renowned for its sustainable fertilizer solutions and global distribution network.

: Renowned for its sustainable fertilizer solutions and global distribution network. ICL Specialty Fertilizers : Offers a wide range of controlled release products tailored to various crops.

: Offers a wide range of controlled release products tailored to various crops. Haifa Group : Focuses on advanced plant nutrition technologies.

: Focuses on advanced plant nutrition technologies. K+S AG: Provides specialty fertilizers with an emphasis on environmental sustainability.



Companies are focusing on strategic acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships to expand their market presence and product offerings.

Key Players

Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co. Ltd

Israel Chemicals

Yara International

Nutrien

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

EuroChem Group

JNC Corporation

Morral Companies LLC.

Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc.

Koch Industries, Inc.

Key Segmentation

By Product Type:

The product type segment is further categorized into Urea Reaction Product and Encapsulated/ Coated

By Application:

The application segment is classified into Agricultural, Commercial Lawn & Turf and Others

By Region:

Regions considered in the study include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

German Translation:

Der globale Markt für kontrollierte und Langzeitdünger ist bereit für ein robustes Wachstum, mit einem geschätzten Umsatz von 7.621,2 Mio. USD im Jahr 2025 und einem prognostizierten Anstieg auf 15.958,6 Mio. USD bis 2035 auf 15.958,6 Mio. USD. Diese erhebliche Expansion spiegelt eine schnelle CAGR von 7,6 % im Prognosezeitraum von 2025 bis 2035 wider. Das Wachstum des Marktes wird durch die steigende Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen landwirtschaftlichen Praktiken, eine verbesserte Ernteertragseffizienz und eine geringere Umweltbelastung angetrieben. Diese Düngemittel bieten ein verbessertes Nährstoffmanagement und sind damit die bevorzugte Wahl für Landwirte, die eine langfristige Bodengesundheit und Produktivität anstreben, insbesondere in Regionen, in denen moderne und umweltfreundliche Anbaulösungen im Vordergrund stehen.

Marktübersicht

Düngemittel mit kontrollierter und langsamer Freisetzung sind spezielle Formulierungen, die entwickelt wurden, um Nährstoffe im Laufe der Zeit mit einer kontrollierten Geschwindigkeit freizusetzen. Diese Düngemittel reduzieren den Nährstoffverlust, verbessern die Effizienz und unterstützen nachhaltige landwirtschaftliche Praktiken. Sie werden häufig in Getreide, Obst, Gemüse und Zierpflanzen eingesetzt und bewältigen die Herausforderungen herkömmlicher Düngemittel, wie z. B. Überausbringung und Abfluss.

Der globale Markt für kontrollierte und langsam freisetzende Düngemittel ist bereit für ein bemerkenswertes Wachstum, angetrieben durch die steigende landwirtschaftliche Nachfrage und Fortschritte bei den Düngemitteltechnologien. Dieser Markt, der für eine nachhaltige Landwirtschaft unerlässlich ist, bietet innovative Lösungen zur Optimierung der Nährstoffzufuhr und zur Steigerung der Ernteerträge bei gleichzeitiger Minimierung der Umweltbelastung.

Treiber des Marktwachstums

Steigende Nachfrage nach nachhaltiger Landwirtschaft: Das wachsende Bewusstsein für die Umweltauswirkungen konventioneller Düngemittel hat die Nachfrage nach kontrollierten und langsam freisetzenden Düngemitteln angeheizt. Bevölkerungswachstum und Ernährungssicherheit: Das Wachstum der Weltbevölkerung hat den Bedarf an effizienten landwirtschaftlichen Betriebsmitteln zur Steigerung der Nahrungsmittelproduktion erhöht. Technologische Fortschritte: Innovationen bei Polymerbeschichtungen und biologisch abbaubaren Materialien haben die Leistung von Langzeitdüngern verbessert. Staatliche Initiativen: Subventionen und Maßnahmen zur Förderung nachhaltiger landwirtschaftlicher Praktiken treiben das Marktwachstum voran. Reduzierung des landwirtschaftlichen Abflusses: Die Fähigkeit dieser Düngemittel, die Auswaschung und den Abfluss von Nährstoffen zu verringern, steht im Einklang mit den Zielen des Umweltschutzes.



Trends und Chancen

Biologisch abbaubare Beschichtungen: Entwicklung umweltfreundlicher Beschichtungen für Langzeitdünger, um die Umweltbelastung zu minimieren.

Entwicklung umweltfreundlicher Beschichtungen für Langzeitdünger, um die Umweltbelastung zu minimieren. Integration der Präzisionslandwirtschaft: Kombination dieser Düngemittel mit Präzisionslandwirtschaftstechniken, um die Nährstoffanwendung zu optimieren.

Kombination dieser Düngemittel mit Präzisionslandwirtschaftstechniken, um die Nährstoffanwendung zu optimieren. Zunehmende Akzeptanz in Schwellenländern: Das zunehmende Bewusstsein in Entwicklungsregionen für die Vorteile dieser Düngemittel schafft ein erhebliches Wachstumspotenzial.

Das zunehmende Bewusstsein in Entwicklungsregionen für die Vorteile dieser Düngemittel schafft ein erhebliches Wachstumspotenzial. Maßgeschneiderte Lösungen: Wachsende Nachfrage nach pflanzen- und regionalspezifischen Düngemittelformulierungen.

Wachsende Nachfrage nach pflanzen- und regionalspezifischen Düngemittelformulierungen. Kooperationen und Partnerschaften: Unternehmen, die mit Forschungseinrichtungen und Regierungen zusammenarbeiten, um fortschrittliche Lösungen zu entwickeln.



Wichtige Erkenntnisse

Es wird prognostiziert, dass der globale Markt für kontrollierte und Langzeitdünger mit einer CAGR von 7,6 % wachsen und bis 2035 15.958,6 Mio. USD erreichen wird.

Die steigende Nachfrage nach nachhaltiger Landwirtschaft und Ernährungssicherheit sind wichtige Wachstumstreiber.

Technologische Fortschritte bei biologisch abbaubaren Beschichtungen und die Integration in die Präzisionslandwirtschaft bieten erhebliche Chancen.

Nordamerika und Europa dominieren den Markt, während der asiatisch-pazifische Raum die am schnellsten wachsende Region ist.

Große Akteure wie Nutrien Ltd., Yara International ASA und ICL Specialty Fertilizers treiben Innovation und Marktexpansion voran.



"Der Markt für kontrollierte und langsam freisetzende Düngemittel stellt einen transformativen Schritt in Richtung nachhaltiger Landwirtschaft dar. Da die weltweite Nachfrage nach Lebensmitteln steigt, wird der Fokus des Marktes auf Innovation und umweltfreundliche Lösungen eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Bewältigung der Herausforderungen der Ernährungssicherheit spielen. Es wird erwartet, dass Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung zusammen mit einer günstigen staatlichen Politik die Einführung beschleunigen werden, insbesondere in den Schwellenländern. Die Integration dieser Düngemittel in die Präzisionslandwirtschaft unterstreicht ihr Potenzial, die Agrarlandschaft zu revolutionieren." sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Der Markt für kontrollierte und langsam freisetzende Düngemittel ist hart umkämpft, wobei die Hauptakteure in Forschung und Entwicklung sowie Produktinnovationen investieren. Zu den wichtigsten Unternehmen gehören:

Nutrien GmbH : Ein führender Anbieter von landwirtschaftlichen Betriebsmitteln mit einem starken Portfolio an Düngemitteln mit verbesserter Effizienz.

: Ein führender Anbieter von landwirtschaftlichen Betriebsmitteln mit einem starken Portfolio an Düngemitteln mit verbesserter Effizienz. Yara International ASA : Bekannt für seine nachhaltigen Düngemittellösungen und sein globales Vertriebsnetz.

: Bekannt für seine nachhaltigen Düngemittellösungen und sein globales Vertriebsnetz. ICL Spezialdünger : Bietet eine breite Palette von Produkten mit kontrollierter Freisetzung, die auf verschiedene Kulturen zugeschnitten sind.

: Bietet eine breite Palette von Produkten mit kontrollierter Freisetzung, die auf verschiedene Kulturen zugeschnitten sind. Haifa Group : Konzentriert sich auf fortschrittliche Technologien für die Pflanzenernährung.

: Konzentriert sich auf fortschrittliche Technologien für die Pflanzenernährung. K+S AG: Bietet Spezialdünger mit Schwerpunkt auf ökologischer Nachhaltigkeit.



Unternehmen konzentrieren sich auf strategische Akquisitionen, Fusionen und Partnerschaften, um ihre Marktpräsenz und ihr Produktangebot zu erweitern.

Hauptakteure

Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co., Ltd

Israel Chemie

Yara Deutschland

Nutrien

Haifa Chemicals GmbH

EuroChem Gruppe

JNC Corporation

Morral Unternehmen LLC.

Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc.

Koch Industries, Inc.

Regionale Analyse

Nordamerika: Führend auf dem Markt aufgrund der hohen Akzeptanz von Präzisionslandwirtschaft, einer starken landwirtschaftlichen Infrastruktur und staatlicher Anreize für nachhaltige Praktiken.

Führend auf dem Markt aufgrund der hohen Akzeptanz von Präzisionslandwirtschaft, einer starken landwirtschaftlichen Infrastruktur und staatlicher Anreize für nachhaltige Praktiken. Europa: Erhebliches Wachstum aufgrund strenger Umweltvorschriften und Fortschritte bei der Agrartechnologie.

Erhebliches Wachstum aufgrund strenger Umweltvorschriften und Fortschritte bei der Agrartechnologie. Asien-Pazifik: Am schnellsten wachsende Region aufgrund der wachsenden Bevölkerung, des expandierenden Agrarsektors und des steigenden Bewusstseins für den effizienten Einsatz von Düngemitteln.

Am schnellsten wachsende Region aufgrund der wachsenden Bevölkerung, des expandierenden Agrarsektors und des steigenden Bewusstseins für den effizienten Einsatz von Düngemitteln. Lateinamerika: Wachstum gestützt durch großflächige landwirtschaftliche Betriebe und Investitionen in eine nachhaltige Landwirtschaft.

Wachstum gestützt durch großflächige landwirtschaftliche Betriebe und Investitionen in eine nachhaltige Landwirtschaft. Naher Osten und Afrika: Schwellenländer mit ungenutztem Potenzial, angetrieben von Bemühungen zur Verbesserung der Ernährungssicherheit.



Wichtige Segmentierung

Nach Produkttyp:

Das Produkttypsegment wird weiter in Harnstoff-Reaktionsprodukt und Verkapselt/Beschichtet unterteilt

Nach Anwendung:

Das Anwendungssegment wird in Landwirtschaft, Gewerberasen und Rasen und andere unterteilt

Nach Region:

Zu den Regionen, die in der Studie berücksichtigt werden, gehören Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik sowie der Nahe Osten und Afrika.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

