NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market to Surpass USD 12.1 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 17.1%

NGS-based RNA Sequencing Market

Rising demand for precision medicine & groundbreaking innovations in RNA sequencing drive growth in oncology, drug discovery, & personalized therapies.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The NGS-based RNA Sequencing Market size was estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The increasing dependence on NGS-based RNA sequencing is revolutionizing disease diagnosis and therapy, especially in cancer care.RNA sequencing offers detailed gene expression profiles, which facilitate the identification of infrequent mutations, alternative splicing events, and new RNA isoforms, essential for tailored cancer treatment. Innovations such as Illumina's NovaSeq X series, introduced in 2023, provide ultra-high-throughput RNA sequencing that boasts improved speed and precision, setting the stage for affordable and scalable solutions in cancer genomics. The role of technology in drug discovery is growing, uncovering new biomarkers and pathways for targeted treatments, like mRNA vaccines and RNA interference therapies. Moderna's incorporation of RNA sequencing in 2023 to refine its mRNA therapeutics pipeline illustrates this trend, with pharmaceutical companies progressively employing RNA sequencing to improve personalized medicine, driving substantial market expansion.Get a Free Sample Report of NGS based RNA Sequencing Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4554 Key Players in NGS based RNA Sequencing Market• Illumina, Inc. (TruSeq RNA Library Prep Kit)• Thermo Fisher Scientific (Ion Torrent RNA Sequencing)• Pacific Biosciences (PacBio Sequel System)• Qiagen N.V. (QIAseq RNA Library Kit)• Oxford Nanopore Technologies (MinION RNA Sequencing)• Agilent Technologies (SureSelect RNA Sequencing)• Roche Sequencing Solutions (KAPA RNA HyperPrep Kit)• PerkinElmer (NEXTFLEX Rapid Directional RNA-Seq Kit)• BGI Genomics (DNBSEQ RNA Sequencing)• Eurofins Genomics (NGS RNA Sequencing Services)• Bio-Rad Laboratories (ddSEQ Single-Cell RNA Sequencing)• Takara Bio USA (SMARTer Stranded RNA-Seq Kit)• Nugen Technologies (Ovation RNA-Seq System)• CD Genomics (RNA Sequencing Service)• Genewiz (RNA-Seq Service)• Macrogen, Inc. (NGS RNA Sequencing Service)• Novogene Corporation (RNA-Seq Service)• Strand Life Sciences (RNA-Seq Solutions)• BaseClear (RNA Sequencing Service)• Zymo Research (Zymo-Seq RNA Library Kit)Segmentation AnalysisBy Product, in 2023, the RNA-sequencing platform and consumables segment dominated the market, at nearly 48%.This large market share is due to the rise in demand for fast, accurate, and efficient products, thus propelling the market. These platforms provide the technological substrate to scale RNA sequencing to broader applications, including whole transcriptome sequencing, gene expression measurement, and RNA polymorphism detection. Such platforms must be able to process an enormous volume of accurate data in a systematic way to feed genomics, personalized medicine, and disease research.By Technology, sequencing by synthesis dominated the market with the highest market share in 2023.Sequencing by synthesis is the most common RNA sequencing technology based on NGS. With the large-scale solutions delivered by SBS, exceptional accuracy and cost-effectiveness have gained a substantial market share in Illumina. This includes the sequential addition of nucleotides to a growing strand of DNA, where each incorporation is recorded. Subsequently, high-throughput sequencing can be employed, and this approach is referred to as Panel NGS methodology, which is considered suitable for the analysis of large numbers of transcriptions (transcriptomic studies) and gene expression itself. The technology’s ability to produce large quantities of data at low error rates enables its application for RNA sequencing in both research and clinical use, including cancer genomics, rare diseases, drug development, and more.By End-User, Research and academia segment dominated the market of NGS-based RNA sequencing in 2023.This is owing to an increasing use of RNA sequencing in fundamental research, genomics, and molecular biology studies. Research institutions and academic laboratories that were leading the ownership for a market segment in 2023 that focus on mRNA expression, gene expressions, and biological processes parallel to that at the macro level. Besides being skilled in high-throughput and high-accuracy data acquisition, RNA sequencing has now become one of the integral tools for functional research on complex diseases, developmental biology, and evolutionary genetics.Need any customization research on NGS based RNA Sequencing Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4554 NGS based RNA Sequencing Market SegmentationBy Product & Services• Sample Preparation Products• By Workflow• Library Preparation and Target Enrichment• Quality Control• By Method• Manual Sample Preparation• Microfluidic Sample Preparation• Robotic Liquid Handling Sample Preparation• RNA-sequencing Platforms and Consumables• RNA-sequencing Services• Data Analysis, Storage & Management• OthersBy Technology• Sequencing by Synthesis• Ion Semiconductor Sequencing• Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing• Nanopore SequencingBy Application• Expression Profiling Analysis• Small RNA-sequencing• Variant Calling and Transcriptome Assembly• De Novo Transcriptome EpigeneticsBy End User• Research and Academia• Hospitals and Clinics• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies• OthersRegional AnalysisIn 202, North America dominated the market with a 45% market share. This leadership position is particularly influenced by a strong genomics research ecosystem, high-quality healthcare delivery systems, and significant government investment in research and innovation in the region. The regional leader the United States, was propelled by huge investments from government and private actors. As an example, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States invested more than USD 42 billion in medical research in 2023, with a significant share going to RNA sequencing for mapping out complex diseases such as cancer and neurologic conditions. Initiatives such as the All of Us Research Program and the Cancer Moonshot Initiative also seek to capitalize on this focus, gathering and sequencing RNA data for broader analysis to enhance precision medicine and cancer research progress.Recent Development• In 2024, PacBio enhanced its HiFi RNA sequencing capabilities by upgrading its Sequel IIe System, offering improved throughput and longer read lengths. This update is designed to meet the needs of researchers requiring high-fidelity transcriptome data for advanced biological studies, including cancer research and gene regulation analysis.• In 2023, Thermo Fisher launched the Ion Chef System, an automated platform that simplifies RNA sequencing library preparation. This innovation reduces hands-on time and minimizes workflow variability, improving overall efficiency in RNA sequencing processes.Buy Full Research Report on NGS based RNA Sequencing Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4554 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. NGS based RNA Sequencing Market by Product & Services8. NGS based RNA Sequencing Market by Technology9. NGS based RNA Sequencing Market by Application10. NGS based RNA Sequencing Market by End User11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4554 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.