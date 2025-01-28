Coforge and Intellect Forge Strategic Partnership to Transform Global Banking and Financial Services

This strategic partnership with Coforge underscores our commitment to empowering FIs with transformative technology that drives agility, innovation & resilience in an increasingly dynamic marketplace” — Kannan Ramasamy, Chief Partner Officer at Intellect Design Arena

CHENNAI, INDIA, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd (NSE: INTELLECT), a global leader in enterprise-grade financial technology, has entered into a strategic partnership with Coforge (NSE: COFORGE), a leading global digital services and solutions provider. This collaboration leverages Intellect’s cutting-edge platforms, eMACH.ai—a first-principles-based open finance platform, and iTurmeric—a low-code integration suite, to enable financial institutions to modernise systems with minimal disruption, seamlessly digitise operations, launch differentiated products, and innovate new experiences using data and generative AI.

The partnership combines Coforge’s expertise in delivering complex techno-functional solutions with Intellect’s advanced financial technology capabilities. Coforge will utilise the iTurmeric low-code integration suite—featuring over 300 microservices and more than 500 events—to deliver business solutions and new platforms at a rapid pace. Together, the alliance aims to empower financial institutions across APAC, North America, Europe, and the UK to build agile, efficient, and customer-centric operational models that address the evolving demands of the financial ecosystem.

Partnership Highlights:

- Integrated Solutions for Agile Transformation: By leveraging Intellect’s eMACH.ai and iTurmeric, the partnership will help financial institutions create agile, efficient, and customer-centric models in complex markets, addressing challenges in banking, cash management, wealth management, liquidity management, lending, and payments.

- Accelerated Market Expansion: Intellect and Coforge will leverage their combined expertise to explore and capitalise on growth opportunities in APAC, MEA, North America, Europe, and the UK, tailoring solutions to address the specific needs of these diverse markets.

- Seamlessly Digitised Operations and Faster Time-to-Market: Leveraging eMACH.ai’s extensive service suite and iTurmeric’s low-code platform, the partnership will enable financial institutions to seamlessly digitise operations, rapidly deploy new applications, enhance customer experiences, and streamline workflows.

- Innovative Experiences Using Data and Generative AI: The alliance will focus on creating innovative customer experiences by leveraging advanced data capabilities and generative AI, fostering differentiation and enhancing financial institutions’ ability to innovate.

- Ongoing Support and Skill Development: Intellect will deliver comprehensive training programs to Coforge’s teams, ensuring successful implementation, support, and management of joint solutions, thereby fostering sustained success for all stakeholders.

Kannan Ramasamy, Chief Partner Officer at Intellect Design Arena, said, “This strategic partnership with Coforge underscores our commitment to empowering financial institutions with transformative technology that drives agility, innovation, and resilience in an increasingly dynamic marketplace. By combining Intellect’s innovation (eMACH.ai and iTurmeric) with Coforge’s deep domain expertise, we are creating a powerful synergy to accelerate digital transformation for financial institutions globally. Together, we are charting a path to the future of financial services, where seamless digitisation and differentiated experiences redefine success.”

Commenting on the partnership, Gautam Samanta, President and Head of BFS at Coforge, stated, “Our partnership with Intellect is a step towards delivering advanced services for the banking sector. Combining our expertise in financial services with Intellect’s AI and low code platform, we will enable financial institutions to modernise their operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve impactful results. With the increasing adoption of Generative AI, our joint services offerings will assist BFS clients in providing personalised experiences to their customers that will set benchmarks in the industry.”

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across 57 countries. Intellect’s revolutionary First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH.ai, is the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform in the world. With an impressive array of 386 microservices, 650 events, and over 2015 APIs, eMACH.ai enables financial institutions to design and deploy future-ready technology solutions that provide a significant global competitive edge.

With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through four lines of business: Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), IntellectAI and Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC). Intellect is a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 325+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information about Intellect, visit https://www.intellectdesign.com/

About Coforge

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider, that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. A focus on select industries, a deep domain understanding of the underlying processes of those industries and partnerships with leading technology platforms enable us to be a trusted partner of our clients in their transformation initiatives. Coforge leads with its Product Engineering approach and leverages AI, Cloud, Data, Integration and Automation technologies to transform businesses into intelligent, high-growth enterprises. The firm has 30 global delivery centres and is present in 22 countries.

For Media related info, please contact:

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Nachu Nagappan

AVP, Corporate Communications

Mob: +91 89396 19676

Email: nachu.nagappan@intellectdesign.com

For Media related info, please contact:

Coforge

Santanu Bhattacharya

Email: santanu.b@coforge.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.