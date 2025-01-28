Global Stem Cell Therapy Market to Hit USD 1,113.12 Million by 2032, Fueled by Advancements in Regenerative Medicine

Stem Cell Therapy Market

Increased R&D, Strategic Collaborations, and Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive Market Growth at a Robust CAGR of 17.10%

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The global Stem Cell Therapy Market , valued at USD 287 million in 2023, is projected to reach a staggering USD 1,113.12 million by 2032, growing at an impressive CAGR of 17.10% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and the Role of Stem CellsOne of the most significant factors accelerating the expansion of the global stem cell therapy market is a global rise in chronic disease prevalence. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 71% of all global deaths are caused by chronic diseases, which amounts to more than 41 million deaths a year. There is increasing momentum behind the need to deliver treatments for long-term illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, and neurological diseases in a more efficient and targeted manner. In addition, stem cell therapies are coming up as an alternative for permanent organ or tissue pathologies that cannot be restored automatically. Stem cells are revolutionizing the treatments offered by physicians by providing custom-made treatment for diseases such as osteoarthritis, Parkinsons disease, diabetes, and spinal cord injuries.In addition, government agencies and private investors fund large portions of this research, helping to advance stem cell technology. The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) invested around USD 1.8 billion in stem cell research in 2023, driving swift progress in the field of regenerative medicine. Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is watching the stem cell movement closely and developing a regulatory approach that will enable safe stem cell therapies to be tested in controlled clinical trials.Get a Free Sample Report of Stem Cell Therapy Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4350 Key Players in Stem Cell Therapy Market• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• Lonza• Merck KGaA• CellGenix GmbH• Takara Bio• Cellartis AB• AcceGen• Cell Applications Inc.• ATCC• PromoCell GmbH• Bio-Techne• STEMCELL Technologies Inc.Segmentation AnalysisBy ProductAdult stem cells accounted for 76.36% of the market share in 2023. Adult stem cells are already used therapeutically and can be isolated from tissues like bone marrow or fat tissue. Because they can convert into different types of cells, meaning they are appropriate to administer for diseases like arthritis, and cardiovascular and neurological disorders. Moreover, ethical issues and fewer regulatory hurdles are the reasons why there is more preference for adult stem cells than for other types of stem cells, such as embryonic stem cells. The research on regenerative medicine by establishing a stem cell-based treatment is progressing rapidly; subsequently, their usage in clinical therapies is also on an expeditious increase and different hospitals/clinics are adopting stem cell therapy.By TherapyThe allogenic therapy segment dominated the market in 2023 with a 60% share. While autologous stem cell therapy uses the patient's stem cells, allogenic stem cell therapy consists of donor stem cells. Allogenic (stem cells from different donors) therapies are preferred since they provide a source of readily available stem cells and are beneficial in situations in which the patient's own stem cells may not work adequately or are not enough. Furthermore, allogenic therapies have shown promise in the applications of blood disorders, bone marrow failure, and some malignancies. Moreover, the allogenic therapy segment is expected to experience significant growth during the projected period, owing to the increasing focus on addressing the risk of transplant rejection through advanced immunosuppressive drugs and the use of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).Need any customization research on Stem Cell Therapy Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4350 Stem Cell Therapy Market SegmentationBy Product• Adult Stem Cells (ASCs)• Human Embryonic Stem Cells (HESCs)• Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)• Very Small Embryonic Like Stem CellsBy Application• Neurological Disorders• Orthopaedic Treatments• Oncology Disorders• Injuries and Wounds• Cardiovascular Disorders• OthersBy Therapy• Allogeneic• Autologic• SyngeneicBy End-Use• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies• Hospitals & Cell Banks• Academic & Research InstitutesBy Technology• Cell Acquisition• Cell Production• Cryopreservation• Expansion and Sub-CultureRegional AnalysisThe stem cell therapy market is dominated by North America, owning 44% of the market in 2023. This is due to the strong presence of leading biopharma companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant government funding for stem cell research in the region. Stem cell-related research and clinical trials have been given funding of over USD 300 million by the U.S. government, among others in recent years leading to rapid expansion of the domain. This is stimulating the market in North America, where the increasing number of clinical trials on stem cell therapies, combined with increasing patient demand for personalized regenerative treatments are expected to propel the market forward. Additionally, the regulatory environment for stem cell research in North America is generally favorable, and the FDA has established a clear pathway for clinical trials and commercialization of stem cell-based therapies.The stem cell therapy market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. For example, the growing level of investment in healthcare spending, fast adoption of modern medical technologies, and increasing demand for various types of stem cell-based treatments within China, Japan, and India are some of the main drivers of this process. Advancing rapidly, the APAC region is building significance in both the research and clinical trial component of stem cell innovations, with a growing number of research institutions and biotechnology companies focusing on these developments. Additionally, countries like China are investing heavily in stem cell research, with over 150 ongoing clinical trials involving stem cells.Recent Developments• In November 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of Macromol™ stem cell culture products designed to improve scalability and production efficiencies of stem cell therapies.• In September 2023, Mesoblast Limited, a global leader with the technology to develop regenerative medicine solutions, announced it was approved to market its stem cell product for heart failure.Buy Full Research Report on Stem Cell Therapy Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4350 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Stem Cell Therapy Market by Product8. Stem Cell Therapy Market by Application9. Stem Cell Therapy Market by Therapy10. Stem Cell Therapy Market by End-Use11. Stem Cell Therapy Market by Technology12. Regional Analysis13. Company Profiles14. Use Cases and Best Practices15. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4350 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.