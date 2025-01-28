Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation and LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1000473
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: January 24, 2025 @ 1605 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 142, Vernon, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: Title 23 VSA 1091 – Negligent Operation; Title 23 VSA 1128 – LSA
ACCUSED: David W. Knapp
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 24, 2025, at approximately 1605 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a juvenile who had gotten off of a school bus, in which the vehicle involved failed to stop and report the incident. The collision occurred on Vermont Route 142 in the town of Vernon, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation revealed, a white Hyundai Accent 2006-2010 with a black rear bumper, bearing Vermont registration, struck a juvenile and left the scene. After further investigation, David W. Knapp, of Vernon, Vermont was found to have been negligently operating his vehicle at the time of the incident and to have left the scene of an accident. He was later issued a citation and released. Knapp is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on February 18, 2025, at 0830 hours.
The juvenile involved in the collision sustained minor injuries, received medical attention, and has since been released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: February 18, 2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division - Windham County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
