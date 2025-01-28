Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation and LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1000473

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: January 24, 2025 @ 1605 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 142, Vernon, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Title 23 VSA 1091 – Negligent Operation; Title 23 VSA 1128 – LSA

ACCUSED: David W. Knapp

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 24, 2025, at approximately 1605 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a juvenile who had gotten off of a school bus, in which the vehicle involved failed to stop and report the incident. The collision occurred on Vermont Route 142 in the town of Vernon, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation revealed, a white Hyundai Accent 2006-2010 with a black rear bumper, bearing Vermont registration, struck a juvenile and left the scene. After further investigation, David W. Knapp, of Vernon, Vermont was found to have been negligently operating his vehicle at the time of the incident and to have left the scene of an accident. He was later issued a citation and released. Knapp is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on February 18, 2025, at 0830 hours.

The juvenile involved in the collision sustained minor injuries, received medical attention, and has since been released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: February 18, 2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division - Windham County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.