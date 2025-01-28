PRIB: Senate passes Philippine Agriculturists Act

PHILIPPINES, January 28 - Press Release

January 28, 2025 Senate passes Philippine Agriculturists Act The Senate on Monday, January 27, 2025 passed on third and final reading a measure which is expected to raise the standard of the agriculture profession through the creation of a regulatory body for agriculturists. Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2906, or the Philippine Agriculturists Act, sponsored by Sen. Juan Miquel "Migz" F. Zubiri, got the nod of all 23 senators present. Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla principally authored the bill, which seeks to establish a more relevant and responsive legal regulatory framework for the agriculture profession. "This is one of our happy bills, and as testament to that, all weekend we have been receiving messages of gratitude from our stakeholders on social media--thanking us for spearheading this measure and ensuring that our agriculturists are given the professional recognition and renumeration that they deserve," Zubiri said. Revilla thanked Zubiri for shepherding SBN 2906, as well as his colleagues for their support for its timely approval. "Our vote of yes is a vote for the whole agriculture sector on which many of the rights of our countrymen depend," the senator said. "Registered agriculturists are the backbone of the sector and they are responsible in propelling our joint aspirations for a better future for our farmers, their community and the country as whole. Through this measure, it is our hope that it will fill the void between scientific research and development and traditional farming practices," he said. "In the bigger scheme of things, this measure aims to empower our agriculture sector in ensuring food security in particular; and national development in general," he added. The Philippine Agriculturists Act is expected to elevate the standards of the agriculture profession through the creation of the Professional Regulatory Board of Agriculture under the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). The Board will consist of a chairperson and five members, each representing key fields: crop science, animal science, soil science, crop protection, agricultural economics/business/entrepreneurship, and agricultural extension and communication. It shall be mandated to supervise and regulate the licensure, registration, and practice of registered agriculturists, as well as assess conditions affecting agricultural practice to enhance the profession. Both Zubri and Revilla are proposing a registration of agriculturists without examination for graduates with a bachelor's degree in Agriculture from a government-recognized school; postgraduate Agriculture degree holders; those with at least five years of experience in the agriculture sector, whether in government or private practice. The measure also seeks to allow only registered agriculturists to use the title "Registered Agriculturist (R.Agr)" with a minimum base salary employed in government or state universities and colleges not below Salary Grade 13.

