January 28, 2025 Cayetano-led bill to propel PH into the digital age passed on 3rd reading The Senate on Monday approved the E-Governance Act on Third and Final reading, a measure championed by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano that paves the way for Filipinos to thrive in the digital age. The bill received broad support, with 21 senators voting in favor and no votes against or abstentions during the plenary session on January 27, 2025. The E-Governance Act (Senate Bill No. 2781) seeks to enhance government operations, streamline services, and promote transparency, all with the goal of benefiting both citizens and businesses. Cayetano, who sponsored the legislation as chairman of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, had emphasized the need for the country to develop infrastructure that will enable the full potential of e-governance. "Only God knows the limitation of E-governance in the digital age. Halos unlimited ang opportunities dito. Think of it, and it can be done," the senator said. He highlighted as well the importance of building digital infrastructure alongside physical infrastructure like highways and bridges. "Kung hindi ibi-build ang structures sa digital age, hindi mo makukuha ang benefits nito," he said. Cayetano stressed the importance of integrating the E-Governance Act with other initiatives such as the Konektadong Pinoy Act (Senate Bill No. 2699) and cybersecurity measures to protect Filipinos from online scams and fraud. "E-Governance is not per se the solution to all of our problems, but it is a tool that, if used effectively and assigned properly to various agencies, can address many of our challenges today," the senator said. Panukalang itinaguyod ni Cayetano para isulong ang Pilipinas sa digital age, pasado sa 3rd reading Inaprubahan ng Senado sa pangatlo at panghuling pagdinig nitong Lunes ang E-Governance Act, isang panukalang batas na isinulong ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano upang bigyang daan ang pag-unlad ng mga Pilipino sa gitna ng patuloy na pag-usbong ng makabagong teknolohiya. Nakatanggap ng malawak na suporta ang panukalang batas, kung saan 21 senador ang bumoto pabor, walang tumutol, at walang nag-abstain sa plenary session nitong January 27, 2025. Layunin ng E-Governance Act (Senate Bill No. 2781) na paghusayin ang mga operasyon ng pamahalaan, i-streamline ang serbisyo publiko, at palakasin ang pananagutan -- lahat para sa kapakinabangan ng mga Pilipino at mga negosyo sa buong bansa. Bilang chairman ng Senate Committee on Science and Technology at sponsor ng panukalang batas, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang malaking pangangailangan ng bansa na magtayo ng mga imprastrakturang magpapalakas sa potensyal ng e-governance. "Only God knows the limitation of E-governance in the digital age. Halos unlimited ang opportunities dito. Think of it, and it can be done," wika ng senador. Binigyang diin din niya ang kahalagahan ng pagbuo ng digital infrastructure na aniya'y kasing halaga ng mga pisikal na imprastraktura tulad ng mga highway at tulay. "Kung hindi ibi-build ang structures sa digital age, hindi mo makukuha ang benefits nito," wika niya. Ayon kay Cayetano, mahalaga ding isaalang-alang, kasabay ng pagpasa ng E-Governance Act, ang iba pang mga panukala tulad ng Konektadong Pinoy Act (Senate Bill No. 2699) at mga hakbang sa cybersecurity upang mapangalagaan ang mga Pilipino mula sa online scam at iba pang uri ng panloloko. "E-Governance is not per se the solution to all of our problems, but it is a tool that, if used effectively and assigned properly to various agencies, can address many of our challenges today," wika ng senador.

