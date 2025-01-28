PHILIPPINES, January 28 - Press Release

January 28, 2025 Cayetano to lead Senate panel on Bicameral Conference for PHIVOLCS modernization bill Senator Alan Peter Cayetano will lead the Senate panel in the Bicameral Conference Committee tasked with reconciling conflicting provisions of the "PHIVOLCS Modernization Bill" (House Bill No. 10370 and Senate Bill No. 2825) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The Bicameral Conference Committee is responsible for harmonizing differences between the Senate and House versions of the bill. Once finalized, the final copy of the bill will be submitted to Malacañang. Cayetano, the sponsor of the bill, will be joined by Senators Francis "Tol" Tolentino, Joel Villanueva, Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, and Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III as part of the Senate panel. Their counterparts from the House of Representatives will be led by Representative Carlito Marquez as chairperson of the house panel. Joining him are Representatives Joey Salceda, Ron Salo, Anna Bondoc, Jeyzel Yu, Angelo Barba, and Gabriel Bordado Jr. The PHIVOLCS Modernization Bill seeks to enhance the agency's capacity to improve disaster preparedness and response in the country. Key provisions include upgrading PHIVOLCS' equipment, increasing the number of seismic stations, and providing better salaries and training for its personnel. The Senate approved the bill on its third and final reading last January 14, 2025. Cayetano, pangungunahan ang Senate panel para sa Bicameral Conference ng PHIVOLCS Modernization Bill Pangungunahan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang Senate panel sa Bicameral Conference Committee na may layuning pag-isahin ang mga magkaibang probisyon ng "PHIVOLCS Modernization Bill" (House Bill No. 10370 at Senate Bill No. 2825) sa Martes, January 28, 2025. Ang Bicameral Conference Committee ang responsable sa pagtutugma ng mga pagkakaiba ng bersyon ng panukala mula sa Senado at Kamara. Matapos ang pag pigrma ng magkabilang panig, ipapadala ang huling kopya ng panukala sa Malacañang. Bilang pangunahing sponsor ng panukala, sasamahan si Cayetano nina Senador Francis "Tol" Tolentino, Joel Villanueva, Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, at Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III. Pangungunahan naman ang panig ng Kamara ni Representative Carlito Marquez bilang chairperson ng House panel, kasama sina Representatives Joey Salceda, Ron Salo, Anna Bondoc, Jeyzel Yu, Angelo Barba, at Gabriel Bordado Jr. Layon ng PHIVOLCS Modernization Bill na palakasin ang kakayahan ng ahensya sa pagharap sa mga sakuna at pagpapabuti ng kahandaan ng bansa. Kabilang sa mga pangunahing probisyon nito ang modernisasyon ng kagamitan ng PHIVOLCS, pagdaragdag ng seismic stations, at mas mataas na sweldo at mas maayos na pagsasanay para sa mga tauhan nito. Inaprubahan ng Senado ang panukala sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa nitong January 14, 2025.

