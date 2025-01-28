Viridien Awarded a Three-Year Contract by Petroleum Development Oman for Dedicated Seismic Processing Services

Paris, France – January 28, 2025

Viridien has been awarded a three-year contract by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to provide advanced land seismic imaging services at its dedicated processing center (DPC) in Muscat, Oman. This new contract continues a longstanding collaborative partnership between Viridien and PDO.

Viridien geophysical experts at the Muscat center, its largest DPC worldwide, will work to deploy the most advanced proprietary algorithms to bring step-changes in image quality to PDO’s ever-growing library of seismic data. Oman land data is characterized by complex near-surface conditions and strong multiples. High-resolution velocity model building, and elastic full-waveform inversion will be key to overcoming these challenges and to enhancing subsurface understanding. Viridien also will address new challenges, such as increased data density, developing land 4D monitoring and reinforcing synergies between seismic imaging and reservoir characterization. To support these capabilities, Viridien HPC & Cloud Solutions specialists will deliver the in-house High-Performance Computing (HPC) capacity required to implement the most advanced workflows.

Viridien remains committed to its significant In-Country Value initiatives within Oman that promote talent development, education, and outreach through close ties with local universities.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, Viridien, said: "Congratulations to our Muscat DPC team whose technical excellence and outstanding service have led to this new contract award. We will build on this success, by continuing to advance our geoscience and HPC technologies to address PDO’s unique E&P challenges and support their business objectives.”

Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,500 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

