SOC as a Service Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: to Reach USD 9.9 Billion by 2031, Report

SOC as a Service Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐒𝐎𝐂 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was valued at $4.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031. Based on service type, the prevention services segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global SOC as a service market in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. This is owing to the high demand for preventive security solutions globally. However, the detection services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the growing demand for detection security services worldwide. A security operation center is a centralized team within an organization employing people, processes, and technology to continuously monitor and improve an organization's security posture while preventing, detecting, analyzing, and responding to cyber security incidents. In addition, the growth in demand for work-from-home and remote working policies during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic aided in propelling the demand for better security and endpoint management policies, hence empowering the growth of the SOC as a service industry. However, data privacy and customization challenges of SOC as service platforms can hamper the SOC as a service market forecast. On the contrary, the development of advanced communication technologies such as 5G communication networks and cloud technology is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the SOC as a service industry during the forecast period.Rise in demand for work-from-home and remote working policies since the COVID-19 pandemic which has propelled the demand for better security and endpoint management policies, and the increasing number of cyber-attacks and fraud cases fuel the growth of the global SOC as a service market . However, data privacy and customization challenges of SOC as service platforms hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the development of advanced communication technologies such as 5G communication networks and cloud technology present new opportunities in the market in the coming years On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment dominated the overall SOC as a service market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the complex security requirements of various large corporations needing custom management solutions. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth owing to its growth in technological investments and surge in innovation, which is expected to further fuel the growth of the global SOC as a service industry.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Atos SEAT&TIBM CORPORATIONNTT Ltd.Cloudflare, Inc.Fortinet Inc.Arctic Wolf NetworksVerizon InternationalCheck Point Software TechnologiesThalesThe report analyzes these key players of the global SOC as a service market . These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player. Based on application area, the network security segment was the largest market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global SOC as a service market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the growing need for network security solutions globally. However, the endpoint security segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. This is due to the growing remote working trends worldwide.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share of three-fourths of the global SOC as a service market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to the large-scale operations of SOC as a service in large enterprises. However, the SMEs segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.2% in 2031. This is owing to the growing innovations in SMEs.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲By application area, the network security segment accounted for the largest SOC as a service market share in 2021.By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global SOC as a service market, and is anticipated to manifest the largest revenue growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing number of cyber-attacks in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, due to the adoption of innovation technologies and advancements in the retail sector in the region.

