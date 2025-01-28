Team Vasquez Launches 364 Coolcrest Listing with Key Details

house for sale in oakley Contra Costa County houses real estate California homes for sale contra costa county

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Vasquez announces the official listing of 364 Coolcrest Drive, a residential property located in the Emerson Ranch subdivision of Oakley, California. This 5-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home provides 2,170 square feet of living space on a 4,356 square foot lot. Listed at $669,888, the property is situated in a suburban neighborhood with access to local amenities and transportation routes.Residential Property Overview: Oakley’s Emerson RanchThe property is located in Contra Costa County, a suburban area with various local amenities such as parks, schools, and shopping centers. Constructed in 2016, this detached residence features contemporary architectural design with stucco exteriors and a tile roof. The home’s open floor plan integrates the kitchen, living, and dining spaces.Interior Highlights of 364 Coolcrest PropertyThe interior of 364 Coolcrest includes tile, vinyl, and carpet flooring. The kitchen features stone countertops, a gas range, a dishwasher, and a pantry. Additional appliances include washer, dryer, and ice maker hookups. The property also includes a laundry room, central heating, and central air conditioning. The home is equipped with three full bathrooms, each with modern fixtures. The residence includes a two-car attached garage for parking and additional storage. Natural light is a key feature in the living spaces, enhancing the home’s functionality.Expansive Backyard with Flexible Utility OptionsThe outdoor area offers 4,356 square feet of space. While the property does not include a pool, the backyard provides opportunities for landscaping, recreational use, or other customizations. The space is suitable for various uses, such as gardening or hosting outdoor activities.Well-Positioned Property Near Schools, Parks, and Shopping in OakleyThe property’s location provides proximity to essential services and recreational facilities. Oakley’s family-friendly environment is supported by nearby schools, parks, and shopping centers. Additionally, the property is conveniently positioned near major transportation routes, ensuring accessibility to other areas within Contra Costa County and beyond.Local Area and Community Insights364 Coolcrest Drive is located in a residential area with access to essential services and local amenities. Nearby schools, parks, and shopping centers offer convenient access to daily necessities. This property is also situated within the Emerson Ranch subdivision, which is near major transportation routes, providing connectivity to other areas in Contra Costa County.The surrounding neighborhood in Oakley, California, features a suburban setting with various community resources. Local parks, recreational spaces, and educational facilities are available, and the area continues to develop over time, offering options for those seeking a suburban living environment.Property Specifications and Listing Details● Address: 364 Coolcrest Dr, Oakley, California 94561● Listing Price: $669,888● Bedrooms: 5● Bathrooms: 3● Square Footage: 2,170 sq. ft.● Lot Size: 4,356 sq. ft.● Year Built: 2016● Price per Sq. Ft.: $309● Subdivision: Emerson Ranch● MLS ID: 41081110Additional Property Features● Heating: Central● Cooling: Central Air● Parking: 2-car garage● Exterior Materials: Stucco, tile roof● Interior Flooring: Tile, vinyl, carpet● Appliances: Dishwasher, gas range, dryer, washer, plumbed for ice makerThe property includes central heating and cooling systems, a public water source, and no active solar features. There are no homeowner association fees associated with the listing. A disclosure package is available upon request. Virtual tours are also available, providing detailed views of the property. Team Vasquez presents this listing and is available to provide additional information upon request for those interested in exploring the property.About Team VasquezFounded in 2001 by Ana and Hector Vasquez, Team Vasquez is a full-service real estate firm serving Contra Costa County, the Bay Area, Alameda, Santa Clara, and San Joaquin County. With expertise in real estate brokerage, sales, and leadership, the team is dedicated to offering professional and client-focused services. Team Vasquez emphasizes transparency, accountability, and integrity in all transactions, fostering long-term client relationships.Contact InformationPhone Number: 510-828-6511E-mail ID: ana@thevasquezteam.netWebsite: https://teamvasquez.house/

