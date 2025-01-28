Frisco Analytics Partners with Databricks to Drive MDM and Business Value for Lakehouse Architecture

LakeFusion’s advanced MDM capabilities solve data inconsistency challenges by leveraging intelligent entity resolution, deduplication, and the creation of a unified golden record, ensuring accurate, reliable data flows into decision-making processes





AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frisco Analytics, a leader in Data Management, today announced a new partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, aimed at transforming the landscape of data management and analytics.

This collaboration brings together the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform with Frisco Analytics’ cutting-edge data management solution to deliver a unified approach, all within the Databricks ecosystem. The partnership promises to dramatically simplify complex data workflows, ensuring reliability and consistency across previously disparate data silos.

“As demand for data intelligence grows, we’re always looking to partner with innovative companies to help our customers succeed. We’ve been impressed by Frisco Analytics’s innovative approach to master data management,” said Heather Akuiyibo, VP of Go-To-Market at Databricks. “Our partnership will leverage the benefits of Frisco Analytics’ solutions and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to help our customers streamline their data operations and unlock new insights.”

The joint solution addresses critical challenges faced by enterprises today delivering key benefits :

Integrated data management and governance

Data quality and consistency across disparate data sources

Accelerate analytics and AI model development

Reduced risk through simplified compliance and data reliability

Vikas Punna, CEO at Frisco Analytics, added, "Our partnership with Databricks represents a significant leap forward in data management capabilities. Together, we're enabling customers to harness the full potential of their data assets while significantly reducing operational complexities and costs."

This partnership is set to redefine industry standards for data management, offering customers a clear competitive advantage in today's data-driven business landscape. By leveraging the combined strengths of Databricks and Frisco Analytics, organizations can now accelerate their data and AI initiatives while significantly reducing implementation risks and costs.

Visit https://www.friscoanalytics.com/ for more information.

About Frisco Analytics

Frisco Analytics is a leading data solutions provider specializing in master data management (MDM), AI-driven insights, and advanced analytics. With a focus on empowering businesses to achieve data consistency and unlock actionable insights, Frisco Analytics delivers seamless, real-time data integration and governance solutions tailored to industries like healthcare, finance, and retail. Through innovative technology and a commitment to customer success, Frisco Analytics helps enterprises streamline data processes, drive operational efficiency, and realize the full potential of their data.

Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Vikas Punna

Organization / Company: Frisco Analytics

Company website: https://www.friscoanalytics.com/

Contact Email Address: vpunna@friscoanalytics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6acd89c5-bea9-482e-b329-35bc18b72453.

Frisco Analytics Partners with Databricks to Drive MDM and Business Value for Lakehouse Architecture Frisco Analytics Partners with Databricks to Drive MDM and Business Value for Lakehouse Architecture

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.