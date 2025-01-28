Chairman Comer Launches Investigation into Sanctuary Cities, Invites Mayors to Testify

WASHINGTON—House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced today an investigation into the policies of sanctuary jurisdictions and their impact on public safety and federal immigration enforcement. In letters sent to the mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City, Chairman Comer requested documents and communications related to their cities’ sanctuary policies. He also called on the mayors to testify at a committee hearing scheduled for February 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating sanctuary jurisdictions across the United States and their impact on public safety and the effectiveness of federal efforts to enforce the immigration laws of the United States. Sanctuary jurisdictions and their misguided and obstructionist policies hinder the ability of federal law enforcement officers to effectuate safe arrests and remove dangerous criminals from American communities, making Americans less safe,” wrote Chairman Comer.

Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City are sanctuary jurisdictions that refuse to fully cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. Sanctuary jurisdictions are “states, counties or cities that put some limits on how much they are willing to cooperate with federal agencies’ efforts to deport” illegal aliens.These jurisdictions take it upon themselves to decide what laws they will and will not abide by all for the purpose of shielding removable aliens, especially criminals, from federal law enforcement. There are about 12 states and hundreds of cities and counties with sanctuary laws or policies across the country.

“On the first day of his second term, President Donald Trump took decisive actions to restore the rule of law with respect to immigration enforcement,” continued Chairman Comer. “In addition to the efforts of the Trump Administration to ensure federal immigration enforcement can proceed unimpeded, Congress must determine whether further legislation is necessary to enhance border security and public safety. It is imperative that federal immigration law is enforced and that criminal aliens are swiftly removed from our communities.”

