January 28, 2025 Tulfo expresses concern over Marilaque accidents, deaths Senate Committee on Public Services Chairperson Raffy Tulfo expressed concerned about the rampant accidents and deaths happening on Marikina-Rizal-Laguna-Quezon (Marilaque) Road in Region IV-A because motorcycle riders are allegedly using the area as racetracks. Due to the number of accidents recorded here, the area has even been labeled the "Killer Highway" or "Devil's Corner." During the January 27 hearing of the said Committee, Ariel Lim, president of the National Public Transport Coalition, said that riders frequent the area to race and practice stunts especially every weekend. Lim added that even passing private vehicles are being affected. In fact, just this January 26, there was a reported motorcycle rider who figured in an accident in Marilaque. This prompted Tulfo to oblige the PNP Highway Patrol Group (HPG) to expand their visibility and place an outpost on the said highway so that they can monitor motorcycles and vehicles passing through the area and prevent accidents there. Tulfo emphasized that precious lives are at stake here that's why he told PNP Deputy Director for Operations PB Gen. Reynaldo Pawid that they should make sure to put an end to this dangerous practice. He also doesn't want to hear that someone died again in Marilaque because of riders engaged in racing. Pawid, for his part, promised that they will add police presence in the area. Likewise, Tulfo urged Atty. Gino Lavarias from the Legal Services of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to contact the local government units that have jurisdiction in the area to help make immediate action on the issue. Lavarias vowed that he will immediately act on the issue to push the mayors in the area to immediately take steps and help resolve the problem, especially since their constituents are also involved in accidents. Sen. Idol only gave the PNP five working days to implement his recommendation. He also tasked the DILG to submit their written plan of action in his Office regarding the said problem as soon as possible. Tulfo, ikinabahala ang talamak na aksidente sa Marilaque Ikinabahala ni Senate Committee on Public Services Chairperson Raffy Tulfo ang talamak na aksidente sa Marikina-Rizal-Laguna-Quezon (Marilaque) Road sa Region IV-A dahil sa ginagawa itong race track ng mga motorcycle riders. Sa dami ng disgrasyang naitala dito binansagan na nga ang lugar na "Killer Highway" o "Devil's Corner." Sa hearing kahapon January 27, sinabi ni Ariel Lim, presidente ng National Public Transport Coalition, na dinadayo ito ng riders na nagkakarera at gumagawa ng stunts lalo na tuwing weekend. Dagdag pa ni Lim, minsan ay nadadamay pati ang mga dumadaang private vehicles. Sa katunayan, nitong nakaraang January 26 lamang ay may naitala nanamang morcycle rider na naaksidente sa Marilaque. Kaya inobliga ni Sen. Tulfo ang PNP Highway Patrol Group (HPG) na palawakin ang kanilang visibility at maglagay ng outpost sa nasabing highway na bumabagtas sa mga kabundukan mula Marikina hanggang Quezon province para ma-monitor nila ang mga motorsiklo at sasakyang dumadaan sa lugar at maiwasan ang aksidente dito. Binigyang diin ni Sen. Idol na buhay ang nakasalalay dito kaya sinabi niya kay PNP Deputy Director for Operations PB Gen. Reynaldo Pawid na dapat nilang siguruhin na hindi na magpapatuloy ang gawaing ito. Ayaw niya ring mabalitaan na may namatay ulit sa Marilaque dahil nakipag-racing. Nangako si Pawid kay Idol Raffy na palalawigin na nila ang presensya ng kapulisan at maglalagay ng mga magmamando roon partikular na mula sa PNP Region IV-A. Gayundin, inatasan ni Sen. Idol si Atty. Gino Lavarias mula sa Legal Services ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) na makipag-ugnayan sa mga lokal na pamahalaan na may jurisdiction sa lugar para makatulong na maaksyunan agad ang problema. Ginarantiya ni Lavarias na ipaaabot niya agad sa kalihim ang isyu para obligahin agad ang mga mayor sa lugar na gumawa ng hakbang para tumulong sa pagresolba sa problema lalo pa't mga constituents din nila ang nasasangkot sa mga aksidente. Binigyan lamang ni Idol ang PNP ng five working days para ipatupad ang kanyang rekomendasyon. Ipinagsumite din ni Sen. Tulfo ang DILG ng kanilang written plan of action ukol sa nasabing problema sa kanyang opisina sa lalong madaling panahon.

