PHILIPPINES, January 28 - Press Release

January 28, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON MIC'S DEAL WITH SGP TO ACQUIRE 20% STAKE IN NGCP The Maharlika Investment Corporation's (MIC) partnership with Synergy Grid and Development Philippines Inc. (SGP) to acquire a 20% stake in the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) reflects a collaborative step toward enhancing government involvement in key infrastructure. This development highlights an opportunity for partnership between the private and public sectors to enhance transparency, improve oversight, and support the country's energy security. Moving forward, efforts must prioritize efficient management, accountability, and to ensure timely construction of transmission projects to provide adequate and affordable power for the Filipino people.

