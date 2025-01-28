Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on MIC's deal with SGP to acquire 20% stake in NGCP

PHILIPPINES, January 28
January 28, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON MIC'S DEAL WITH SGP TO ACQUIRE 20% STAKE IN NGCP

The Maharlika Investment Corporation's (MIC) partnership with Synergy Grid and Development Philippines Inc. (SGP) to acquire a 20% stake in the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) reflects a collaborative step toward enhancing government involvement in key infrastructure.

This development highlights an opportunity for partnership between the private and public sectors to enhance transparency, improve oversight, and support the country's energy security.

Moving forward, efforts must prioritize efficient management, accountability, and to ensure timely construction of transmission projects to provide adequate and affordable power for the Filipino people.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on MIC's deal with SGP to acquire 20% stake in NGCP

