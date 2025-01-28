Military Drone Market Projected to Hit USD 56.69 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global military drone market size was valued at USD 21.81 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 24.25 billion in 2025 to reach USD 56.69 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A military drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), is an aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. These drones are equipped with sophisticated technologies for a range of military applications, including surveillance, reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, and, in some cases, precision strikes. Military drones play a crucial role in modern warfare, supporting various missions such as combat operations, surveillance, logistical assistance, and search-and-rescue efforts.

The global military drone market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by continuous technological advancements and a growing demand for enhanced surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance capabilities. As countries recognize the strategic value of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in military operations, drones are increasingly deployed in both combat and non-combat scenarios.

Market Dynamics

Increased defense spending drives the global market

The rise in global defense spending has significantly influenced the growth of the military drone market. As geopolitical tensions escalate, nations are increasingly investing in state-of-the-art unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to strengthen their defense and security capabilities.

This surge in defense budgets has enabled countries like the United States, China, and various NATO members to allocate substantial resources toward advanced drone programs, enhancing surveillance, supporting combat operations, and improving drone autonomy.

For instance, NATO's collective defense expenditure reached $1.34 trillion in 2023, with the U.S. contributing nearly $916 billion, accounting for more than half of the total. This emphasis on maintaining technological superiority highlights the vital role that military drones now play in contemporary defense strategies.

Integration with emerging technologies creates tremendous opportunities

The incorporation of emerging technologies into military drones is creating significant growth opportunities in the market. Innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, autonomous navigation, and advanced sensors are dramatically enhancing the capabilities of these drones. AI-powered systems, for example, allow drones to process and analyze large volumes of real-time data, boosting decision-making and targeting accuracy.

For instance, the U.S. military has integrated AI into its MQ-9 Reaper drones, improving their autonomous targeting and surveillance functions for more precise operations in complex environments.

Moreover, the integration of 5G technology will facilitate the real-time transmission of high-definition video feeds, enhancing situational awareness for military personnel on the ground. These technological advancements are transforming military drones into highly effective and versatile tools, driving increased demand across defense sectors worldwide.

Regional Analysis

The military drone market is predominantly led by North America, with the United States at the forefront. This dominance is underpinned by substantial investments in military technology, a robust defense budget, and the presence of industry giants such as General Atomics and Northrop Grumman. The U.S. military continues to advance its capabilities in drone operations, focusing on the development of cutting-edge systems for various missions, including surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat. Moreover, the country’s commitment to enhancing its drone fleet is reflected in its strategic investments in both autonomous systems and artificial intelligence to stay ahead in modern warfare.

Key Highlights

Based on type, the market is divided into small, tactical, and strategic. The tactical drone segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on application, the market is divided into Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR), and Delivery. The ISR segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on payload, the global market is divided into <150 KG, 151 – 1200 KG, and >1200 KG. The <150 KG segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on speed, the market is divided into subsonic and supersonic. The subsonic segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on wing type, the market is divided into fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and hybrid. The fixed-wing segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on operation mode, the market is divided into remotely piloted, optionally piloted, and fully autonomous. The remotely piloted segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on propulsion, the market is divided into fuel-powered and battery-powered. The fuel-powered segment dominated the market and had the largest market revenue.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Northrop Grumman Corporation Raytheon Technologies Corporation Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. AeroVironment Boeing General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. Elbit Systems Ltd. Lockheed Martin Corporation Thales Group BAE Systems SAAB Group Textron Systems Shield AI Inc. Asteria Aerospace Ltd. Aero Sentinel

Recent Developments

In September 2024 , The U.S. Army awarded contracts to Anduril Industries and Performance Drone Works to develop small drones for company-level intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions. These drones are designed to enhance the Army's capabilities in real-time battlefield intelligence, improving situational awareness and decision-making processes.

, The U.S. Army awarded contracts to Anduril Industries and Performance Drone Works to develop small drones for company-level intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions. These drones are designed to enhance the Army's capabilities in real-time battlefield intelligence, improving situational awareness and decision-making processes. In October 2024, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) completed a major milestone with the full-scale fatigue testing of an MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA). This test marks a significant step in the development and certification process of the MQ-9B, a next-generation unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed for long-endurance, high-performance missions.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Small

Tactical

Strategic

By Applications

Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR)

Delivery

By Payload

<150 KG

151-1200 KG

>1200 KG

By Speed

Subsonic

Supersonic

By Wing Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary-Wing

Hybrid

By Operation Mode

Remotely Piloted

Optionally Piloted

Fully Autonomous

By Propulsion

Fuel Powered

Battery Powered

By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

APAC

Middle East and Africa

