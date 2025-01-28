Eric Weschke Shares Three Strategies for Financial Security During Times of Volatility

A Milestone Moment for Retirement Planning with Eric Weschke CEO of Advancedfolio Capital Management

EAST SETAUKET, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdvancedFolio Capital Management ’s Eric Weschke recently reflected on a significant life milestone while attending a friend’s surprise 50th birthday party. Amidst the celebrations, balloons, and age-related humor, Weschke was struck by the financial implications this pivotal age represents, particularly for those approaching retirement.“At 50, many people experience a wake-up call. With roughly a decade until retirement, the importance of timing in financial planning becomes crystal clear,” Weschke remarked. “It’s not just about planning for the moment we stop working—it’s about preparing for what comes after.”The half-century mark signals a critical juncture for evaluating financial strategies. Weschke emphasizes that while younger investors may have time to recover from market downturns, those in their 50s face a more pressing challenge: the inability to afford significant losses. “Each dip leaves a lasting impression,” he warns. “At this age, it’s imperative to assess the risks associated with every dollar saved.”To help those hitting this milestone, Weschke outlined several key actions:1. Evaluate Risk: A comprehensive review of investment portfolios is essential. Pre-retirees should ensure their savings are secure and prepared for potential market downturns.2. Plan for Market Downturns: Developing a clear exit strategy from the market is no longer optional. Proactivity is crucial in protecting retirement savings.3. Take Advantage of Catch-Up Contributions: Congress offers individuals 50 and older the ability to contribute additional funds to retirement accounts. In 2024, this means increasing 401(k) contributions to $30,500 and IRA contributions to $8,000.“Catch-up contributions are a powerful tool,” Weschke noted. “Finding room in your budget to maximize these provisions can make a significant difference in your retirement readiness.”In addition to these financial strategies, Weschke highlighted the advantages of age in retirement planning. “At 50, we gain clarity about our future. We can better estimate our retirement lifestyle, healthcare costs, and other expenses. And with mortgages, college tuition, and other major costs winding down, there’s often more flexibility in budgets to prioritize retirement savings.”While many focus solely on the age they hope to retire, Weschke encourages individuals to recognize and embrace the opportunities that come with turning 50. “With wisdom comes the ability to make smarter decisions, and these decisions can pave the way for a successful retirement.” The CEO of Advancedfolio Capital Management, Eric Weschke is a second generation finance professional. His mother was one of the first women to work on the floor of the U.S. Stock Exchange in the late 60s. His father ran the engineering department at Suffolk College. Growing up in a very math-oriented family, he had a strong financial education from a young age. For more insights and personalized retirement planning strategies, contact Eric Weschke at AdvancedFolio Capital Management. Contact email eric@advancedfolio.com or 631-675-1885.About AdvancedFolio Capital ManagementLocated in East Setauket, NY, AdvancedFolio Capital Management specializes in helping clients achieve financial security and peace of mind. With a focus on tailored investment strategies and retirement planning, the firm is dedicated to empowering individuals to navigate their financial futures confidently.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.advancedfolio.com or contact Eric Weschke directly at eric@advancedfolio.com.**Disclaimer**: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investors are advised to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investment advisory services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC registered investment advisor. The firm only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. SEC registration is not an endorsement of the firm by the commission and does not mean that the advisor has attained a specific level of skill or ability. See full disclosures on FusionCM.com/compliance. Insurance and annuity products are not sold through Fusion Capital Management. Fusion does not endorse any annuity or insurance product, nor does it guarantee any insurance or annuity performance. Annuity and life insurance guarantees are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. If you withdraw money from or surrender your contract within a certain time after investing, the insurance company may assess a surrender charge. Withdrawals may be subject to tax penalties and income taxes. Persons selling annuities and other insurance products receive compensation for these transactions. These commissions are separate and distinct from Fusion's investment advisory fees.

