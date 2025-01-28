Howard’s Appliance & Mattress Partners with Serta Simmons and Red Cross to Support CA Wildfire Relief

FREE MATTRESSES FOR THOSE IMPACTED BY THE WILDFIRES

Howard’s teams up with Serta Simmons and the Red Cross to provide mattresses and other relief to Southern California wildfire victims.

By teaming up with Serta Simmons Bedding and the Red Cross, we hope to bring a sense of stability and solace to families as they begin to rebuild their lives. ” — Peter Boutros, CEO, Howard’s Appliance & Mattress

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the devastating wildfires that have impacted Southern California, Howard’s is proud to announce a three-way relationship with Serta Simmons Bedding and the Red Cross to support those impacted by this tragic event. As a company deeply rooted in the community for nearly 80 years, Howard’s remains committed to helping neighbors recover and find comfort during this challenging time.

Howard’s and Serta are offering a free “Serta Relief Mattress” to those affected by the wildfires and who provide an approved FEMA determination letter or insurance award letter. This program is available to residents of California counties impacted by the wildfires and is valid through March 31, 2025.

In addition to the relief program, Howard’s customers can play a role in supporting those impacted by the wildfires. For every Serta mattress purchased, Howard’s will donate a “Serta Relief Mattress” of the same size to wildfire relief efforts. This initiative allows Howard’s customers to directly contribute to the recovery of those in need while upgrading their own comfort at home.

“At Howard’s, we understand the importance of home and comfort, especially during times of loss and uncertainty,” said Peter Boutros, CEO of Howard’s Appliance & Mattress. “By teaming up with Serta Simmons Bedding and the Red Cross, we hope to bring a sense of stability and solace to families as they begin to rebuild their lives. Together, we can help our neighbors rebuild stronger than ever.”

Howard’s will also be contributing 1% of all sales through March 31 toward Red Cross Disaster Relief, up to $250,000. Howard’s Appliance & Mattress encourages everyone in the community to come together in support of those affected by wildfire, whether through donations, volunteer work, or other meaningful acts of kindness.

About Howard’s Appliance & Mattress

Founded in 1946, Howard’s has been a trusted name in Southern California for nearly 80 years, providing high-quality appliances and mattresses to local families. As a community-focused, employee-owned business, Howard’s is committed to giving back and creating meaningful connections with the neighborhoods it serves.

Legal Disclaimer:

