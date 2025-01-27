Purpose Investments Files Preliminary Prospectus for the World’s First Solana ETF

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”), the pioneer behind the world’s first Bitcoin ETF and Ether ETF, is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with Canadian securities regulators for the proposed launch of Purpose Solana ETF.

The Purpose Solana ETF seeks to invest substantially all of its assets in long-term holdings of Solana and to provide holders of ETF Units with the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.

"At Purpose, we are committed to pioneering innovation and bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance to unlock new opportunities for investors," said Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose Investments. "We have long believed in the transformative potential of crypto and decentralized finance and have taken a thoughtful, measured approach to making these innovations accessible to investors. In 2021, we led the way with the world’s first spot Bitcoin ETF, followed shortly by the first Ether ETF. With the continued evolution of the Solana blockchain network, we believe now is the time to provide investors with direct exposure to Solana, further expanding access to this emerging digital asset ecosystem."

“We are committed to providing investors with access to this exciting opportunity in a simple, secure, and efficient manner through the ETF structure,” added Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer of Purpose.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $23 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

