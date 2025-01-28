Join us in Kicking off the Poplar Point Planning Process on Tuesday, February 11, 2025

The District of Columbia (District) and the National Park Service (NPS) are excited to announce the kickoff of the planning process for the redevelopment of Poplar Point.

To receive updates about ongoing communication and engagement throughout this process, we invite you to visit https://publicinput.com/poplarpoint and sign up for updates.

To kick off this planning effort, we invite you to a webinar to learn more about the Poplar Point Plan. The webinar will include information about the project’s background, process, and timeline, and provide an opportunity to ask questions. We will also give an overview of different ways you can participate in the process — your input is vital to the success of this planning effort.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm (Zoom)

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

PROJECT BACKGROUND

Poplar Point is located between the 11th Street Bridges, the Anacostia Freeway (Interstate 295), Suitland Parkway, and the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge. Currently, the area features a mix of accessible open space, wetlands and natural areas, abandoned remains of former greenhouses and other government facilities, as well as the NPS’s current administrative and law enforcement facilities.

In 2006, Congress passed the DC Lands Act (Public Law 109-396), which directed the transfer of the NPS property at Poplar Point to the District of Columbia. The DC Lands Act includes the following requirements, which need to be met prior to the initiation of the land transfer:

Preserving at least 70 acres for park purposes;

Identifying the NPS facilities and their relocation sites;

Allocating two locations for federal memorials; and,

Completing a land use plan.

In order to meet these requirements, a Master Plan and an Environmental Assessment are being developed in partnership between the District government and the NPS.

The Poplar Point Plan will be informed by the Anacostia Waterfront Framework Plan, restore and preserve natural areas, and enhance access to the waterfront while spurring economic development.

The redevelopment of Poplar Point will be determined through this planning process and ultimately include a mix of preserved and improved wetlands and natural areas, housing, community amenities, development uses, and improved connections between the site and surrounding areas.

This project builds on previous planning efforts by the District and the NPS dating back more than twenty years. This kickoff offers the opportunity for both new and previously engaged members of the public to guide the plans.

Answers to frequently asked questions and details for providing comments are available on the project website.

Thank you in advance for taking the time to join us. We look forward to kicking off this process with you on February 11th!