ezLocator Partners with POGO to Deliver Advanced Turf Management Solutions

EZLOCATOR® POGO Turf Pro

ezLocator partners with POGO to combine advanced turf data and hole location management, revolutionizing golf course optimization worldwide.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ezLocator , the leading provider of advanced hole location solutions for golf courses, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with POGO , a global leader in turfgrass management solutions. This collaboration will integrate POGO's industry-leading turf data collection technology with ezLocator's proven hole location management system, offering golf course superintendents unprecedented insights and efficiencies to optimize course conditions.Through this partnership, ezLocator will leverage POGO's advanced soil and turf monitoring technology to provide superintendents with actionable data that enhances turf health, optimizes playing conditions, and maximizes operational efficiency. The integration will enable golf courses to proactively manage their greens, ensuring optimal conditions for both daily play and tournament preparation.“Our collaboration with POGO represents a significant step forward in providing data-driven solutions to golf course superintendents,” said Jon Schultz, CEO of ezLocator. “By integrating POGO's real-time agronomic insights with our innovative hole location system, we empower superintendents with the tools needed to achieve optimal playing conditions while improving overall course health and sustainability.”​"ezLocator's innovative approach to hole location management perfectly complements POGO's mission of delivering agronomic insights and data-driven actions,” said Scott South, CEO of Stevens Water, owner of POGO. “Together, we are helping golf course superintendents around the world optimize turf management strategies to elevate the course management and player experience.​"About ezLocatorezLocator is the market leader in turf health, traffic dispersion, and hole location management solutions. First introduced in 2009, ezLocator is now utilized by hundreds of the finest clubs across the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia, and South Africa. The company’s patented solution (U.S. and European) provides a simplified system that helps agronomists and superintendents manage their greens more efficiently and with unmatched precision. For more information, visit https://www.ezlocator.com About POGOPOGO Turf Pro is a trusted leader in turf management solutions, providing golf course superintendents with real-time, data-driven scientific insights designed to optimize turf health and course conditions. POGO offers a range of analyses by measuring, monitoring, and mapping the influential conditions of turf, soil, weather, and other key agronomic factors. POGO’s innovative technology is used by golf and sports facilities worldwide to enhance turf performance with precision and ease. For more information, visit https://www.turfpro.com Media Contact:Laura Martinlauramartin@realnewspr.com+1-214-316-2178

