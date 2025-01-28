One Monte-Carlo: A One-of-a-Kind Sustainable Experience

One Monte Carlo Green Team

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has recertified One Monte-Carlo in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Recertification of the conference center complex showcases its continued dedication to sustainability by blending eco-conscious practices with luxury.Emmanuel Siné, General Manager of One Monte-Carlo said, "Being certified by Green Globe is a remarkable achievement to our commitment to sustainability across every aspect of One Monte-Carlo. It is the result of a permanent research and investment of our “Green Team” to develop and optimize processes that can influence our environment... From innovative energy solutions to eco-friendly gesture, we aim to lead by example and push on to influence our clients, showing how luxury service and environmental responsibility can coexist harmoniously."One Monte-Carlo is a BREEAM-certified conference center, reflecting its commitment to sustainable energy solutions. BREEAM certification indicates that the building meets specific sustainability criteria across its design, construction, and operation, addressing areas such as energy efficiency, water management, material use, and overall environmental impact.To conserve electricity, the conference center employs intelligent technical management systems to heat and light its facilities. The conference center uses a seawater heat pump plant powered by certified renewable electricity and energy-efficient LED lighting systems controlled by sensors. The property also includes a photovoltaic array on the roof to generate electricity.A culture of sustainability permeates every aspect of the conference center. One Monte-Carlo has implemented environmentally responsible measures across its conference center, residences, and dining venues. The housekeeping team supports residents with eco-friendly services, including the use of sustainable cleaning products and waste sorting guidance, while actively reducing single-use plastics. Staff utilize filtered water, and the laundry service operates without plastic bags, showcasing the team’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of day-to-day operations. Additionally, the conference center supplies meeting rooms with erasable boards, felt-tip pens, and to avoid unnecessary consumption, recycled paper and pens available only on request.The restaurant Le Mada One, located within the conference center, epitomizes eco-conscious dining. The restaurant emphasizes fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients while offering vegetarian and vegan options and in 2021 was awarded the "Restaurant Engagé" label. In collaboration with Monaco’s Environment Directorate and Ecoscience Provence, the restaurant is currently studying waste reduction solutions, including a biowaste weighing initiative aimed at minimizing food waste.This year, One Monte-Carlo also hosted a special breakfast session for Green Teams across the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) properties. This gathering fostered collaboration and shared innovative approaches to sustainability, including presentations on eco-friendly solutions for corporate events and conferences.This year’s certification by Green Globe follows One Monte-Carlo’s initial certification in 2022 and demonstrates One Monte-Carlo's ongoing commitment to sustainability. By combining green innovation with luxury living, One Monte-Carlo continues to be a beacon of sustainable excellence in the region and beyond.About One Monte-CarloOne Monte-Carlo is a prestigious mixed-use conference center located in the heart of Monaco. One Monte-Carlo is a new district nestled between the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo and the Place du Casino. The property features state-of-the-art residential spaces, a world-class conference center, and the renowned restaurant Le Mada One, all designed to uphold the highest standards of sustainability. From its BREEAM-certified infrastructure powered by renewable energy to its environmentally friendly services and dining options, One Monte-Carlo exemplifies a commitment to creating a harmonious balance between elegance and environmental responsibility. For more information about One Monte-Carlo and its sustainable achievements, visit www. montecarlosbm.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries, please contact:Virginie CottaGeneral SecretaryMonte-Carlo Société de Bains de Mer MonacoT. +377 98 06 61 07M. +336 80 86 50 97MONTECARLOSBM.COMV.Cotta@sbm.mc

