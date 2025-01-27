Submit Release
Five Star Bancorp Announces Quarterly and Annual Results

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $10.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $45.7 million, as compared to $47.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial and Other Highlights

Performance highlights and other developments for the Company for the periods noted below included the following:

  Three months ended
(in thousands, except per share and share data) December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Return on average assets (“ROAA”)   1.31 %     1.18 %     1.26 %
Return on average equity (“ROAE”)   13.48 %     11.31 %     15.45 %
Pre-tax income $ 19,367     $ 15,241     $ 15,151  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1) $ 20,667     $ 17,991     $ 15,951  
Net income $ 13,317     $ 10,941     $ 10,799  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.63     $ 0.52     $ 0.63  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.63     $ 0.52     $ 0.63  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   21,182,143       21,182,143       17,175,445  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   21,235,318       21,232,758       17,193,114  
Shares outstanding at end of period   21,319,083       21,319,583       17,256,989  


  Year ended
(in thousands, except per share and share data) December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
ROAA   1.23 %     1.44 %
ROAE   12.72 %     17.85 %
Pre-tax income $ 64,721     $ 66,616  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1) $ 71,671     $ 70,616  
Net income $ 45,671     $ 47,734  
Basic earnings per common share $ 2.26     $ 2.78  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.26     $ 2.78  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   20,154,385       17,166,592  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   20,205,440       17,187,969  
Shares outstanding at end of period   21,319,083       17,256,989  
               

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

James E. Beckwith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“While we focus on the future and maintaining a position of distinction and respect in the markets we serve, we proudly look back at 2024 as another outstanding year of achievement. We experienced consistent, strong financial performance with year-over-year growth in loans and deposits, a consistent shareholder dividend, and stable net interest margin. We also continued our successful execution of our San Francisco market expansion and now have 27 employees in the San Francisco Bay Area who contributed $229.5 million in deposits from June 5, 2023 to December 31, 2024. We have managed expenses and executed on conservative underwriting practices, which are foundational to our success.

Five Star Bank consistently executes on client and community-focused initiatives, and in 2024, we received a Super Premier rating from Findley Reports, an IDC Superior rating, and a Bauer Financial rating of 5 stars (out of five). We were also awarded the prestigious 2023 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, were among S&P Global Market Intelligence’s 2023 Top 20 Best-Performing Community banks in the nation (with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion), and were ranked fifth on the 2024 Bank Director Magazine (RankingBanking) Best U.S. Banks with assets less than $5 billion. We also received the Greater Sacramento Economic Council’s Sustainability Award recognizing a company that has supported industry growth in the Greater Sacramento region.

In 2024, our senior leadership was recognized by the Sacramento Business Journal with a C-Suite Award, a Women Who Mean Business honor, a 40 Under 40 recognition, and placement on the Power 100 list. Our senior leadership was also recognized on the San Francisco Business Times’ Newsmaker 100 list, as part of the Independent Community Bankers of America’s 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders, among the Association of Latino Professionals for America’s 50 Most Powerful Latinas, and with a National Association of Women Business Owners’ Sacramento Valley Outstanding Women Leaders’ Executive Woman award.

Being recognized as community leaders ensures Five Star Bank remains top of mind in the markets we serve as we continue to build-out our market presence. I am humbled and proud of our team’s accomplishments and look forward to the future.”

Financial highlights included the following:

  • The San Francisco Bay Area team, which increased from 24 to 27 employees during the three months ended December 31, 2024, generated deposit balances totaling $229.5 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $40.4 million from September 30, 2024.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $352.3 million, representing 9.90% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, as compared to 7.38% at September 30, 2024.
  • Total deposits increased by $158.0 million, or 4.65%, during the three months ended December 31, 2024, due to increases in both non-wholesale and wholesale deposits, which the Company defines as brokered deposits and public time deposits. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, non-wholesale deposits increased by $8.0 million, or 0.27%, and wholesale deposits increased by $150.0 million, or 36.59%.
  • Consistent, disciplined management of expenses contributed to our efficiency ratio of 41.21% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 43.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
  • For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net interest margin was 3.36%, as compared to 3.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 3.19% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest margin was 3.32%, as compared to 3.42% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The effective Federal Funds rate fell to 4.33% as of December 31, 2024 from 4.83% as of September 30, 2024 and 5.33% as of December 31, 2023.
  • Other comprehensive loss was $2.6 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024. Unrealized losses, net of tax effect, on available-for-sale securities were $12.4 million as of December 31, 2024. Total carrying value of held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities represented 0.07% and 2.48% of total interest-earning assets, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.
  • The Company’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.02% and 10.93% as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The Bank continues to meet all requirements to be considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.
  • Loan and deposit growth in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was as follows:
(in thousands) December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   $ Change   % Change
Loans held for investment $ 3,532,686   $ 3,460,565   $ 72,121   2.08 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits   922,629     906,939     15,690   1.73 %
Interest-bearing deposits   2,635,365     2,493,040     142,325   5.71 %
               
(in thousands) December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   $ Change   % Change
Loans held for investment $ 3,532,686   $ 3,081,719   $ 450,967   14.63 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits   922,629     831,101     91,528   11.01 %
Interest-bearing deposits   2,635,365     2,195,795     439,570   20.02 %
                       
  • The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment at period end decreased from 0.06% at December 31, 2023 to 0.05% at December 31, 2024.
  • The Company’s Board of Directors declared, and the Company subsequently paid, a cash dividend of $0.20 per share during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s Board of Directors subsequently declared another cash dividend of $0.20 per share on January 16, 2025, which the Company expects to pay on February 10, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2025.

Summary Results

Three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to three months ended September 30, 2024

The Company’s net income was $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $10.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net interest income increased by $3.1 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income driven by a larger average balance of interest-earning assets, partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to a larger average balance of deposits, as compared to September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses decreased by $1.5 million, reflecting adjustments to expectations for credit losses based on economic trends and forecasts in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Non-interest income increased by $0.3 million, primarily due to income received on equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended December 31, 2024, combined with a loss from equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended September 30, 2024. Non-interest expense increased by $0.7 million, primarily due to: (i) increased salaries and employee benefits mainly resulting from increased loan production driving higher commissions expense period-over-period; and (ii) increased advertising and promotional expenses due to a larger number of events sponsored and attended period-over-period.

Three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2023

The Company’s net income was $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income increased by $6.8 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income driven by higher average balances and yields on loans, partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to higher average balances and rates on deposits. The provision for credit losses increased by $0.5 million, reflecting adjustments to expectations for credit losses based on economic trends and forecasts in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. Non-interest income decreased by $0.3 million, primarily due to lower swap referral and rate lock fees during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Non-interest expense increased by $1.8 million with an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to the Company’s expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area as the leading driver.

Year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to year ended December 31, 2023

The Company’s net income was $45.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $47.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income increased by $8.8 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income driven by higher average balances and yields on loans, partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to higher average balances and rates on deposits. The provision for credit losses increased by $3.0 million, or 73.75%, as loan originations in the year ended December 31, 2024 were almost double those for the year ended December 31, 2023. Non-interest income decreased by $1.1 million, primarily due to lower income received on equity investments in venture-backed funds during the year ended December 31, 2024 than during the year ended December 31, 2023. Non-interest expense increased by $6.7 million with an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to the Company’s expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area as the leading driver.

The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(in thousands, except per share data)   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   $ Change   % Change
Selected operating data:                
Net interest income   $ 33,489     $ 30,386     $ 3,103     10.21 %
Provision for credit losses     1,300       2,750       (1,450 )   (52.73) %
Non-interest income     1,666       1,381       285     20.64 %
Non-interest expense     14,488       13,776       712     5.17 %
Pre-tax income     19,367       15,241       4,126     27.07 %
Provision for income taxes     6,050       4,300       1,750     40.70 %
Net income   $ 13,317     $ 10,941     $ 2,376     21.72 %
Earnings per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.63     $ 0.52     $ 0.11     21.15 %
Diluted   $ 0.63     $ 0.52     $ 0.11     21.15 %
Performance and other financial ratios:                
ROAA     1.31 %     1.18 %        
ROAE     13.48 %     11.31 %        
Net interest margin     3.36 %     3.37 %        
Cost of funds     2.65 %     2.72 %        
Efficiency ratio     41.21 %     43.37 %        


    Three months ended        
(in thousands, except per share data)   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   $ Change   % Change
Selected operating data:                
Net interest income   $ 33,489     $ 26,678     $ 6,811     25.53 %
Provision for credit losses     1,300       800       500     62.50 %
Non-interest income     1,666       1,936       (270 )   (13.95) %
Non-interest expense     14,488       12,663       1,825     14.41 %
Pre-tax income     19,367       15,151       4,216     27.83 %
Provision for income taxes     6,050       4,352       1,698     39.02 %
Net income   $ 13,317     $ 10,799     $ 2,518     23.32 %
Earnings per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.63     $ 0.63     $     %
Diluted   $ 0.63     $ 0.63     $     %
Performance and other financial ratios:                
ROAA     1.31 %     1.26 %        
ROAE     13.48 %     15.45 %        
Net interest margin     3.36 %     3.19 %        
Cost of funds     2.65 %     2.50 %        
Efficiency ratio     41.21 %     44.25 %        
                         
    Year ended        
(in thousands, except per share data)   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   $ Change   % Change
Selected operating data:                
Net interest income   $ 119,711     $ 110,880     $ 8,831     7.96 %
Provision for credit losses     6,950       4,000       2,950     73.75 %
Non-interest income     6,453       7,511       (1,058 )   (14.09) %
Non-interest expense     54,493       47,775       6,718     14.06 %
Pre-tax income     64,721       66,616       (1,895 )   (2.84) %
Provision for income taxes     19,050       18,882       168     0.89 %
Net income   $ 45,671     $ 47,734     $ (2,063 )   (4.32) %
Earnings per common share:                
Basic   $ 2.26     $ 2.78     $ (0.52 )   (18.71) %
Diluted   $ 2.26     $ 2.78     $ (0.52 )   (18.71) %
Performance and other financial ratios:                
ROAA     1.23 %     1.44 %        
ROAE     12.72 %     17.85 %        
Net interest margin     3.32 %     3.42 %        
Cost of funds     2.64 %     2.10 %        
Efficiency ratio     43.19 %     40.35 %        


Balance Sheet Summary

(in thousands)   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   $ Change   % Change
Selected financial condition data:                
Total assets   $ 4,053,278   $ 3,593,125   $ 460,153     12.81 %
Cash and cash equivalents     352,343     321,576     30,767     9.57 %
Total loans held for investment     3,532,686     3,081,719     450,967     14.63 %
Total investments     100,914     111,160     (10,246 )   (9.22) %
Total liabilities     3,656,654     3,307,351     349,303     10.56 %
Total deposits     3,557,994     3,026,896     531,098     17.55 %
Subordinated notes, net     73,895     73,749     146     0.20 %
Total shareholders’ equity     396,624     285,774     110,850     38.79 %
                           
  • Insured and collateralized deposits were approximately $2.4 billion, representing 66.92% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024. Net uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were approximately $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2024.
  • Commercial and consumer deposit accounts constituted 77.00% of total deposits. Deposit relationships of greater than $5 million represented 61.13% of total deposits and had an average age of approximately 9.28 years as of December 31, 2024.
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024 were $352.3 million, representing 9.90% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, as compared to 10.62% as of December 31, 2023.
  • Total liquidity (consisting of cash and cash equivalents and unused and immediately available borrowing capacity as set forth below) was approximately $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2024.
    December 31, 2024
(in thousands)   Line of Credit   Letters of Credit Issued   Borrowings   Available
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (“FHLB”) advances   $ 1,212,209   $ 701,500   $   $ 510,709
Federal Reserve Discount Window     862,136             862,136
Correspondent bank lines of credit     175,000             175,000
Cash and cash equivalents                 352,343
Total   $ 2,249,345   $ 701,500   $   $ 1,900,188


The increase in total assets from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $451.0 million increase in total loans held for investment and a $30.8 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by a $10.2 million decrease in investments. The $451.0 million increase in total loans held for investment between December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024 was the result of $1.1 billion in loan originations, partially offset by $263.0 million and $423.0 million in loan payoffs and paydowns, respectively. The $451.0 million increase in total loans held for investment included $281.4 million in purchased loans within the consumer concentration of the loan portfolio. The $30.8 million increase in cash and cash equivalents primarily resulted from net cash inflows related to financing and operating activities of $425.7 million and $52.3 million, respectively, partially offset by net cash outflows related to investing activities of $447.3 million.

The increase in total liabilities from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to an increase in deposits of $531.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in other borrowings of $170.0 million. The $531.1 million increase in deposits was largely due to increases in money market, time, and non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $242.9 million, $203.6 million, and $91.5 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits of $5.1 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

The increase in total shareholders’ equity from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 was primarily a result of $80.9 million of additional common stock issued during the year and net income recognized of $45.7 million, partially offset by $16.2 million in cash dividends paid during the period.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(in thousands)   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   $ Change   % Change
Interest and fee income   $ 57,745     $ 52,667     $ 5,078   9.64 %
Interest expense     24,256       22,281       1,975   8.86 %
Net interest income   $ 33,489     $ 30,386     $ 3,103   10.21 %
Net interest margin     3.36 %     3.37 %        
                 
    Three months ended        
(in thousands)   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   $ Change   % Change
Interest and fee income   $ 57,745     $ 46,180     $ 11,565   25.04 %
Interest expense     24,256       19,502       4,754   24.38 %
Net interest income   $ 33,489     $ 26,678     $ 6,811   25.53 %
Net interest margin     3.36 %     3.19 %        
                 
    Year ended        
(in thousands)   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   $ Change   % Change
Interest and fee income   $ 206,951     $ 174,382     $ 32,569   18.68 %
Interest expense     87,240       63,502       23,738   37.38 %
Net interest income   $ 119,711     $ 110,880     $ 8,831   7.96 %
Net interest margin     3.32 %     3.42 %        


The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the quarterly periods indicated:

    Three months ended
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
(in thousands)   Average Balance   Interest Income/Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest Income/Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest Income/Expense   Yield/Rate
Assets                                    
Interest-earning deposits in banks   $ 363,828   $ 4,335   4.74 %   $ 126,266   $ 1,657   5.22 %   $ 157,775   $ 2,100   5.28 %
Investment securities     103,930     607   2.33 %     106,256     620   2.32 %     106,483     651   2.43 %
Loans held for investment and sale     3,498,109     52,803   6.01 %     3,354,050     50,390   5.98 %     3,055,042     43,429   5.64 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,965,867     57,745   5.79 %     3,586,572     52,667   5.84 %     3,319,300     46,180   5.52 %
Interest receivable and other assets, net     91,736             91,965             80,360        
Total assets   $ 4,057,603           $ 3,678,537           $ 3,399,660        
                                     
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                                    
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 298,518   $ 1,249   1.66 %   $ 302,188   $ 1,237   1.63 %   $ 291,967   $ 1,091   1.48 %
Savings accounts     127,298     887   2.77 %     124,851     979   3.12 %     130,915     891   2.70 %
Money market accounts     1,596,116     13,520   3.37 %     1,578,244     14,688   3.70 %     1,347,111     10,824   3.19 %
Time accounts     617,596     7,438   4.79 %     326,640     4,172   5.08 %     417,434     5,322   5.06 %
Subordinated notes and other borrowings     73,872     1,162   6.25 %     76,988     1,205   6.23 %     88,401     1,374   6.16 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,713,400     24,256   3.56 %     2,408,911     22,281   3.68 %     2,275,828     19,502   3.40 %
Demand accounts     921,881             852,872             821,651        
Interest payable and other liabilities     29,234             32,062             24,886        
Shareholders’ equity     393,088             384,692             277,295        
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity   $ 4,057,603           $ 3,678,537           $ 3,399,660        
                                     
Net interest spread           2.23 %           2.16 %           2.12 %
Net interest income/margin       $ 33,489   3.36 %       $ 30,386   3.37 %       $ 26,678   3.19 %


Net interest income during the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased $3.1 million, or 10.21%, to $33.5 million compared to $30.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net interest margin totaled 3.36% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of one basis point compared to the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $5.1 million in interest income due to a $379.3 million, or 10.58%, increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior quarter. The increase in interest income was partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in deposit interest expense due to a $376.6 million, or 11.83%, increase in the average balance of deposits during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior quarter.

As compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, net interest income increased $6.8 million, or 25.53%, to $33.5 million compared to $26.7 million. Net interest margin totaled 3.36% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 17 basis points compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $9.4 million in loan interest income due to a $443.1 million, or 14.50%, increase in the average balance of loans and a 37 basis point improvement in the average yield on loans during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in interest income was partially offset by a $5.0 million increase in deposit interest expense due to a $552.3 million, or 18.36%, increase in the average balance of deposits and a 19 basis point increase in the average cost of deposits during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same quarter of the prior year.

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the annual periods indicated:

    Year ended
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
(in thousands)   Average Balance   Interest Income/Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest Income/Expense   Yield/Rate
Assets                        
Interest-earning deposits in banks   $ 218,156   $ 11,080   5.08 %   $ 184,103   $ 9,069   4.93 %
Investment securities     106,289     2,530   2.38 %     113,515     2,600   2.29 %
Loans held for investment and sale     3,283,874     193,341   5.89 %     2,947,603     162,713   5.52 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,608,319     206,951   5.74 %     3,245,221     174,382   5.37 %
Interest receivable and other assets, net     90,061             75,741        
Total assets   $ 3,698,380           $ 3,320,962        
                         
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                        
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 298,137   $ 4,716   1.58 %   $ 312,944   $ 3,321   1.06 %
Savings accounts     124,208     3,584   2.89 %     140,060     3,073   2.19 %
Money market accounts     1,533,405     53,750   3.51 %     1,263,539     33,932   2.69 %
Time accounts     412,007     20,348   4.94 %     372,557     17,535   4.71 %
Subordinated notes and other borrowings     77,335     4,842   6.26 %     93,279     5,641   6.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,445,092     87,240   3.57 %     2,182,379     63,502   2.91 %
Demand accounts     858,789             844,057        
Interest payable and other liabilities     35,331             27,127        
Shareholders’ equity     359,168             267,399        
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity   $ 3,698,380           $ 3,320,962        
                         
Net interest spread           2.17 %           2.46 %
Net interest income/margin       $ 119,711   3.32 %       $ 110,880   3.42 %


Net interest income during the year ended December 31, 2024 increased $8.8 million, or 7.96%, to $119.7 million compared to $110.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2023. Net interest margin totaled 3.32% for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 10 basis points compared to the prior year. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $30.6 million in loan interest income due to a $336.3 million, or 11.41%, increase in the average balance of loans and a 37 basis point improvement in the average yield on loans as compared to the prior year. The increase in interest income was partially offset by an additional $24.5 million in deposit interest expense due to a $293.4 million, or 10.00%, increase in the average balance of deposits and a 58 basis point increase in the average cost of deposits compared to the prior year.

Loans by Type

The following table provides loan balances, excluding deferred loan fees, by type as of December 31, 2024:

(in thousands)    
Real estate:    
Commercial   $ 2,857,173  
Commercial land and development     3,849  
Commercial construction     111,318  
Residential construction     4,561  
Residential     32,774  
Farmland     47,241  
Commercial:    
Secured     170,548  
Unsecured     27,558  
Consumer and other     279,584  
Net deferred loan fees     (1,920 )
Total loans held for investment   $ 3,532,686  


Interest-bearing Deposits

The following table provides interest-bearing deposit balances by type as of December 31, 2024:

(in thousands)    
Interest-bearing demand accounts   $ 315,217
Money market accounts     1,525,293
Savings accounts     124,702
Time accounts     670,153
Total interest-bearing deposits   $ 2,635,365


Asset Quality

Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses was $37.8 million, as compared to $34.4 million at December 31, 2023. The $3.4 million increase in the allowance is due to a $7.5 million provision for credit losses recorded during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, partially offset by net charge-offs of $4.1 million, mainly attributable to commercial and industrial loans, during the same period.

The Company’s ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment decreased from 0.06% at December 31, 2023 to 0.05% at December 31, 2024. Loans designated as watch increased from $39.6 million to $123.4 million between December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024. Loans designated as substandard increased from $2.0 million to $2.6 million between December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024. There were no loans with doubtful risk grades at December 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023.

A summary of the allowance for credit losses by loan class is as follows:

    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
(in thousands)   Amount   % of Total   Amount   % of Total
Real estate:                
Commercial   $ 25,864   68.44 %   $ 29,015   84.27 %
Commercial land and development     78   0.21 %     178   0.52 %
Commercial construction     2,268   6.00 %     718   2.08 %
Residential construction     64   0.17 %     89   0.26 %
Residential     270   0.71 %     151   0.44 %
Farmland     607   1.61 %     399   1.16 %
      29,151   77.14 %     30,550   88.73 %
Commercial:                
Secured     5,866   15.52 %     3,314   9.62 %
Unsecured     278   0.74 %     189   0.55 %
      6,144   16.26 %     3,503   10.17 %
Consumer and other     2,496   6.60 %     378   1.10 %
Total allowance for credit losses   $ 37,791   100.00 %   $ 34,431   100.00 %


The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.07% at December 31, 2024, as compared to 1.12% at December 31, 2023.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(in thousands)   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   $ Change   % Change
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 179   $ 165   $ 14     8.48 %
Gain on sale of loans     150     306     (156 )   (50.98) %
Loan-related fees     400     406     (6 )   (1.48) %
FHLB stock dividends     332     327     5     1.53 %
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     182     162     20     12.35 %
Other income     423     15     408     2,720.00 %
Total non-interest income   $ 1,666   $ 1,381   $ 285     20.64 %


Gain on sale of loans. The decrease related primarily to an overall decline in the volume of loans sold during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, approximately $2.0 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 7.60%, as compared to approximately $4.4 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 7.03% during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Other income. The increase resulted primarily from $0.3 million of income received on equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended December 31, 2024, combined with a $0.1 million loss from equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended      
(in thousands)   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   $ Change   % Change
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 179   $ 165     $ 14     8.48 %
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities         (167 )     167     (100.00) %
Gain on sale of loans     150     317       (167 )   (52.68) %
Loan-related fees     400     667       (267 )   (40.03) %
FHLB stock dividends     332     314       18     5.73 %
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     182     155       27     17.42 %
Other income     423     485       (62 )   (12.78) %
Total non-interest income   $ 1,666   $ 1,936     $ (270 )   (13.95) %


Net gain (loss) on sale of securities. The decrease in the net loss on sale of securities related to the sale of two municipal securities with a par value of approximately $0.8 million for a loss of approximately $0.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, with no sales occurring during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Gain on sale of loans. The decrease resulted from an overall decline in the volume of loans sold during the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, approximately $2.0 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 7.60%, as compared to approximately $5.9 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 5.41% during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Loan-related fees. The decrease resulted from the recognition of $0.2 million lower rate lock fees and $0.1 million lower swap referral fees during the three months ended December 31, 2024 than the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income for the periods indicated:

    Year ended      
(in thousands)   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   $ Change   % Change
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 721   $ 575     $ 146     25.39 %
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities         (167 )     167     (100.00) %
Gain on sale of loans     1,274     1,952       (678 )   (34.73) %
Loan-related fees     1,605     1,719       (114 )   (6.63) %
FHLB stock dividends     1,320     970       350     36.08 %
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     644     510       134     26.27 %
Other income     889     1,952       (1,063 )   (54.46) %
Total non-interest income   $ 6,453   $ 7,511     $ (1,058 )   (14.09) %


Service charges on deposit accounts. The increase resulted primarily from a $0.2 million increase in wire transfer fees recognized, partially offset by a small decrease in other fees recognized during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net gain (loss) on sale of securities. The decrease in the net loss on sale of securities resulted from the sale of two municipal securities with a par value of approximately $0.8 million for a loss of approximately $0.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2023, with no sales occurring during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Gain on sale of loans. The decrease related primarily to an overall decline in the volume of loans sold during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2024, approximately $18.3 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 6.96%, as compared to approximately $36.5 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 5.35% during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Loan-related fees. The decrease was primarily a result of a $0.2 million net decrease in income earned from the credit card program, partially offset by a small increase in loan fee income earned on various loan types and services.

FHLB stock dividends. The increase primarily relates to a 50 basis point increase in the annualized dividend rate earned year-over-year, while the average shares outstanding remained consistent.

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance. The increase was primarily due to additional policies purchased between December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Other income. The decrease resulted primarily from $0.5 million in income received on equity investments in venture-backed funds during the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $1.7 million in income received on equity investments in venture-back funds during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(in thousands)   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 8,360   $ 7,969   $ 391     4.91 %
Occupancy and equipment     649     626     23     3.67 %
Data processing and software     1,369     1,327     42     3.17 %
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance     440     405     35     8.64 %
Professional services     774     830     (56 )   (6.75) %
Advertising and promotional     752     584     168     28.77 %
Loan-related expenses     321     292     29     9.93 %
Other operating expenses     1,823     1,743     80     4.59 %
Total non-interest expense   $ 14,488   $ 13,776   $ 712     5.17 %


Salaries and employee benefits. The increase was primarily a result of: (i) a $0.1 million increase in salaries, benefits, and bonus expense; and (ii) a $0.5 million increase in commissions expense due to higher loan production, net of purchased consumer loans. These increases were partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in loan origination costs due to higher loan production, net of purchased consumer loans, period-over-period.

Advertising and promotional. The increase was primarily due to the timing of events sponsored and attended during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(in thousands)   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 8,360   $ 7,182   $ 1,178   16.40 %
Occupancy and equipment     649     583     66   11.32 %
Data processing and software     1,369     1,110     259   23.33 %
FDIC insurance     440     370     70   18.92 %
Professional services     774     658     116   17.63 %
Advertising and promotional     752     717     35   4.88 %
Loan-related expenses     321     268     53   19.78 %
Other operating expenses     1,823     1,775     48   2.70 %
Total non-interest expense   $ 14,488   $ 12,663   $ 1,825   14.41 %


Salaries and employee benefits. The increase was primarily a result of: (i) a $1.0 million increase in salaries, benefits, and bonus expense, of which approximately $0.8 million related to employees hired to support expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area; and (ii) a $0.7 million increase in commissions expense due to higher loan production, net of purchased consumer loans. These increases were partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in loan origination costs due to higher loan production, net of purchased consumer loans, period-over-period.

Data processing and software. The increase was primarily due to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) an increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.

Professional services. The increase was primarily due to increased audit and examination fees for services provided for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

    Year ended        
(in thousands)   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 31,709   $ 27,097   $ 4,612   17.02 %
Occupancy and equipment     2,547     2,218     329   14.83 %
Data processing and software     5,088     4,015     1,073   26.72 %
FDIC insurance     1,635     1,557     78   5.01 %
Professional services     3,078     2,575     503   19.53 %
Advertising and promotional     2,411     2,403     8   0.33 %
Loan-related expenses     1,207     1,192     15   1.26 %
Other operating expenses     6,818     6,718     100   1.49 %
Total non-interest expense   $ 54,493   $ 47,775   $ 6,718   14.06 %


Salaries and employee benefits. The increase was the result of: (i) a $3.5 million increase in salaries, benefits, and bonus, of which approximately $3.3 million related to employees hired to support expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area; and (ii) a $1.4 million increase in commissions paid, primarily to employees in the San Francisco Bay Area. The increase was partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in loan origination costs due to higher loan production, net of purchased consumer loans, period-over-period.

Occupancy and equipment. The increase related to rent expense for the San Francisco branch office and a new office lease to support back office staff during the year ended December 31, 2024, which did not exist for the full year ended December 31, 2023.

Data processing and software. The increase related to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) an increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.

Professional services. The increase was due to an increase in audit, IT support, and other consulting fees for services provided for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Other operating expenses. The increase is primarily related to a $0.2 million increase in IntraFi Network fees resulting from an overall increase in balances carried in the network, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in conference and training expenses.

Provision for Income Taxes

Three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024

Provision for income taxes for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased by $1.8 million, or 40.70%, to $6.1 million, as compared to $4.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which was primarily due to: (i) the increase in taxable income recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2024; and (ii) a $0.6 million provision to return true-up recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related primarily to the timing of recognition of low income housing tax credits, which did not occur during the three months ended September 30, 2024. The effective tax rate was 31.24% and 28.21% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023

Provision for income taxes increased by $1.7 million, or 39.02%, to $6.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This increase is due to: (i) the increase in taxable income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023; and (ii) a $0.6 million provision to return true-up recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related primarily to the timing of recognition of low income housing tax credits, which did not occur during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The effective tax rate was 31.24% and 28.72% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023

Provision for income taxes increased by $0.2 million, or 0.89%, to $19.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $18.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase is due to a $0.6 million provision to return true-up recorded during the year ended December 31, 2024, partially offset by a decline in taxable income year-over-year. The effective tax rate was 29.43% and 28.34% for the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Webcast Details

Five Star Bancorp will host a live webcast for analysts and investors on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT), to discuss its fourth quarter and annual financial results. To view the live webcast, visit the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has eight branches in Northern California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2024, in each case under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

Condensed Financial Data (Unaudited)

    Three months ended
(in thousands, except per share and share data)   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Revenue and Expense Data            
Interest and fee income   $ 57,745     $ 52,667     $ 46,180  
Interest expense     24,256       22,281       19,502  
Net interest income     33,489       30,386       26,678  
Provision for credit losses     1,300       2,750       800  
Net interest income after provision     32,189       27,636       25,878  
Non-interest income:            
Service charges on deposit accounts     179       165       165  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities                 (167 )
Gain on sale of loans     150       306       317  
Loan-related fees     400       406       667  
FHLB stock dividends     332       327       314  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     182       162       155  
Other income     423       15       485  
Total non-interest income     1,666       1,381       1,936  
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits     8,360       7,969       7,182  
Occupancy and equipment     649       626       583  
Data processing and software     1,369       1,327       1,110  
FDIC insurance     440       405       370  
Professional services     774       830       658  
Advertising and promotional     752       584       717  
Loan-related expenses     321       292       268  
Other operating expenses     1,823       1,743       1,775  
Total non-interest expense     14,488       13,776       12,663  
Income before provision for income taxes     19,367       15,241       15,151  
Provision for income taxes     6,050       4,300       4,352  
Net income   $ 13,317     $ 10,941     $ 10,799  
             
Comprehensive Income            
Net income   $ 13,317     $ 10,941     $ 10,799  
Net unrealized holding (loss) gain on securities available-for-sale during the period     (3,747 )     3,549       5,744  
Reclassification for net loss on sale of securities included in net income                 167  
Less: Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss) income     (1,108 )     1,049       1,747  
Other comprehensive (loss) income     (2,639 )     2,500       4,164  
Total comprehensive income   $ 10,678     $ 13,441     $ 14,963  
             
Share and Per Share Data            
Earnings per common share:            
Basic   $ 0.63     $ 0.52     $ 0.63  
Diluted   $ 0.63     $ 0.52     $ 0.63  
Book value per share   $ 18.60     $ 18.29     $ 16.56  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 18.60     $ 18.29     $ 16.56  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding     21,182,143       21,182,143       17,175,445  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     21,235,318       21,232,758       17,193,114  
Shares outstanding at end of period     21,319,083       21,319,583       17,256,989  
             
Credit Quality            
Allowance for credit losses to period end nonperforming loans     2,101.78 %     2,041.44 %     1,752.70 %
Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.06 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.05 %
Nonperforming loans plus performing loan modifications to loans held for investment     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.06 %
             
Selected Financial Ratios            
ROAA     1.31 %     1.18 %     1.26 %
ROAE     13.48 %     11.31 %     15.45 %
Net interest margin     3.36 %     3.37 %     3.19 %
Loan to deposit     99.38 %     101.87 %     102.19 %


(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

    Year ended
(in thousands, except per share and share data)   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Revenue and Expense Data        
Interest and fee income   $ 206,951     $ 174,382  
Interest expense     87,240       63,502  
Net interest income     119,711       110,880  
Provision for credit losses     6,950       4,000  
Net interest income after provision     112,761       106,880  
Non-interest income:        
Service charges on deposit accounts     721       575  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities           (167 )
Gain on sale of loans     1,274       1,952  
Loan-related fees     1,605       1,719  
FHLB stock dividends     1,320       970  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     644       510  
Other income     889       1,952  
Total non-interest income     6,453       7,511  
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits     31,709       27,097  
Occupancy and equipment     2,547       2,218  
Data processing and software     5,088       4,015  
FDIC insurance     1,635       1,557  
Professional services     3,078       2,575  
Advertising and promotional     2,411       2,403  
Loan-related expenses     1,207       1,192  
Other operating expenses     6,818       6,718  
Total non-interest expense     54,493       47,775  
Income before provision for income taxes     64,721       66,616  
Provision for income taxes     19,050       18,882  
Net income   $ 45,671     $ 47,734  
         
Comprehensive Income        
Net income   $ 45,671     $ 47,734  
Net unrealized holding (loss) gain on securities available-for-sale during the period     (858 )     2,228  
Reclassification for net loss on sale of securities included in net income           167  
Less: Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss) income     (254 )     708  
Other comprehensive (loss) income     (604 )     1,687  
Total comprehensive income   $ 45,067     $ 49,421  
         
Share and Per Share Data        
Earnings per common share:        
Basic   $ 2.26     $ 2.78  
Diluted   $ 2.26     $ 2.78  
Book value per share   $ 18.60     $ 16.56  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 18.60     $ 16.56  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding     20,154,385       17,166,592  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     20,205,440       17,187,969  
Shares outstanding at end of period     21,319,083       17,256,989  
         
Credit Quality        
Allowance for credit losses to period end nonperforming loans     2,101.78 %     1,752.70 %
Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment     0.05 %     0.06 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.05 %     0.05 %
Nonperforming loans plus performing loan modifications to loans held for investment     0.05 %     0.06 %
         
Selected Financial Ratios        
ROAA     1.23 %     1.44 %
ROAE     12.72 %     17.85 %
Net interest margin     3.32 %     3.42 %
Loan to deposit     99.38 %     102.19 %
                 

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(in thousands)   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Balance Sheet Data            
Cash and due from financial institutions   $ 33,882     $ 44,531     $ 26,986  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     318,461       206,321       294,590  
Time deposits in banks     4,121       4,118       5,858  
Securities - available-for-sale, at fair value     98,194       104,238       108,083  
Securities - held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     2,720       2,720       3,077  
Loans held for sale     3,247       2,910       11,464  
Loans held for investment     3,532,686       3,460,565       3,081,719  
Allowance for credit losses     (37,791 )     (37,583 )     (34,431 )
Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses     3,494,895       3,422,982       3,047,288  
FHLB stock     15,000       15,000       15,000  
Operating leases, right-of-use asset     6,245       6,590       5,284  
Premises and equipment, net     1,584       1,657       1,623  
Bank-owned life insurance     19,375       19,192       17,180  
Interest receivable and other assets     55,554       56,745       56,692  
Total assets   $ 4,053,278     $ 3,887,004     $ 3,593,125  
             
Non-interest-bearing deposits   $ 922,629     $ 906,939     $ 831,101  
Interest-bearing deposits     2,635,365       2,493,040       2,195,795  
Total deposits     3,557,994       3,399,979       3,026,896  
Subordinated notes, net     73,895       73,859       73,749  
Other borrowings                 170,000  
Operating lease liability     6,857       7,101       5,603  
Interest payable and other liabilities     17,908       16,135       31,103  
Total liabilities     3,656,654       3,497,074       3,307,351  
             
Common stock     302,531       302,251       220,505  
Retained earnings     106,464       97,411       77,036  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (12,371 )     (9,732 )     (11,767 )
Total shareholders’ equity     396,624       389,930       285,774  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 4,053,278     $ 3,887,004     $ 3,593,125  
             
Quarterly Average Balance Data            
Average loans held for investment and sale   $ 3,498,109     $ 3,354,050     $ 3,055,042  
Average interest-earning assets     3,965,867       3,586,572       3,319,300  
Average total assets     4,057,603       3,678,537       3,399,660  
Average deposits     3,561,409       3,184,795       3,009,078  
Average total equity     393,088       384,692       277,295  
             
Capital Ratios            
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets     9.79 %     10.03 %     7.95 %
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(1)     9.79 %     10.03 %     7.95 %
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)     13.99 %     13.94 %     12.30 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)     11.02 %     10.93 %     9.07 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)     11.02 %     10.93 %     9.07 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.05 %     10.83 %     8.73 %
                         

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

The Company uses financial information in its analysis of the Company’s performance that is not in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company acknowledges that its non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, investors should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.

Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is defined as total equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is the same as total shareholders’ equity to total assets at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Tangible book value per share is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of common shares at the end of the period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income is defined as pre-tax income plus provision for credit losses. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is pre-tax income.

The following reconciliation tables provide a more detailed analysis of this non-GAAP financial measure:

    Three months ended
(in thousands)   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Pre-tax, pre-provision income            
Pre-tax income   $ 19,367   $ 15,241   $ 15,151
Add: provision for credit losses     1,300     2,750     800
Pre-tax, pre-provision income   $ 20,667   $ 17,991   $ 15,951


    Year ended
(in thousands)   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Pre-tax, pre-provision income        
Pre-tax income   $ 64,721   $ 66,616
Add: provision for credit losses     6,950     4,000
Pre-tax, pre-provision income   $ 71,671   $ 70,616


