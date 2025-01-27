Tungray Technologies Inc Announcement: If You Have Suffered Losses in Tungray Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TRSG), You Are Encouraged to Contact The Rosen Law Firm About Your Rights

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Tungray Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TRSG) resulting from allegations that Tungray Technologies may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Tungray Technologies securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=32968 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On December 31, 2024, Tungray Technologies filed a current report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K. The current report stated that on “December 30, 2024, the Board of Directors of Tungray Technologies Inc (the “Company”), upon recommendation of the Audit Committee and following discussions with management, determined that the Company’s financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2024 (the “20-F”), should no longer be relied upon. Similarly, related reports, press releases, earnings releases, and investor communications describing the Company’s financial statements for these periods should no longer be relied upon.”

