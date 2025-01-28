Gas South, Buckhead Coalition continue support of Shepherd Center with $250,000 donation

Buckhead Coalition President & CEO Jim Durrett (at right); Jamie Shepherd, President and CEO of the Shepherd Center (at center-right); Kevin Greiner, President & CEO Gas South (center-left) and Gas South Vice President of Customer Operations Greg Dunavan

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading natural gas provider Gas South announced a donation of $250,000 in association with the Buckhead Coalition , a private, member-driven organization of business and civic leaders committed to improving the quality of life in Buckhead for businesses, residents and visitors to Shepherd Center . The donation will benefit the hospital’s world-class neurorehabilitation and recreational therapy programs."The Buckhead Coalition is honored to join forces with Gas South to support the exceptional care provided by Shepherd Center for individuals recovering from severe spinal injuries, brain injuries, and other neurological illnesses and injuries," stated Jim Durrett, President and CEO of the Buckhead Coalition.Gas South's dedication to Shepherd Center, in partnership with the Buckhead Coalition, began with the late Mayor Sam Massell and has grown into a lasting 12-year collaboration."We are thankful to Mayor Massell for his foresight and leadership in uniting our three community-focused organizations to benefit families in need," said Kevin Greiner, President and CEO of Gas South. "Together, we have the power to uplift the communities we serve."Greiner currently serves on the Buckhead Coalition Board of Directors. This year’s donation will specifically invest in Shepherd’s recreational therapy program, which will expand community outings to promote problem-solving and the experience of being out in the community in a supportive group, and help fund both an on-staff educator for patients and an innovative, school-reintegration program that helps lessen anxiety for teachers, classmates, and adolescents who are newly injured.“We’re grateful for this lasting collaboration with the Buckhead Coalition and Shepherd Center,” said Gas South Vice President of Customer Operations Greg Dunavant, who also serves as Chair of the Shepherd Impact Council and as a Board Member for the Shepherd Center Foundation. “On behalf of my fellow Gas South employees, it is a true honor to support the patients and families who Shepherd Center serves every day.”“Investments from partners like Gas South and the Buckhead Coalition are essential in helping us provide patient care and family support,” said Jamie Shepherd, President and CEO of Shepherd Center. “We deeply appreciate this donation and know it will have a lasting impact for years to come.”With five decades of experience, Shepherd Center provides world-class clinical care, research, and family support for people experiencing the most complex conditions, including spinal cord and brain injuries, multi-trauma, traumatic amputations, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and pain. As a “Fuel for Good Ally” of Gas South, Shepherd Center has received ongoing investments since 2013 from the company, totaling more than $750,000.About the Buckhead CoalitionFounded in 1988 as a private non-profit corporation, the Buckhead Coalition is a member-led organization comprised of 125 senior business executives and civic leaders who live in Buckhead or who have a pronounced commitment to the Buckhead community. The Coalition’s mission is to advocate on behalf of the community within the city of Atlanta and metropolitan region; to support the well-being of Buckhead’s residents, businesses and visitors; to convene public and private sector leaders and partner organizations; and to connect Buckhead to other areas of the city and region. Learn more at http://thebuckheadcoalition.com/ About Gas SouthGas South is a natural gas provider with a purpose to Be A Fuel For Goodby caring for our customers and employees and elevating our industry and communities. Formed in 2006 as a subsidiary of Cobb EMC, the Atlanta-based company serves nearly 500,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Gas South’s mission is to be the energy provider of choice by delivering exceptional value, service and simplicity. Gas South gives 5% back of annual profits to help support children in need. Learn more at GasSouth.com.About Shepherd CenterWith five decades of experience, Shepherd Center provides world-class clinical care, research, and family support for people experiencing the most complex conditions, including spinal cord and brain injuries, multi-trauma, traumatic amputations, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and pain. An elite center ranked by U.S. News as one of the nation’s top hospitals for rehabilitation, Shepherd Center is also recognized as both Spinal Cord Injury and Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems. Shepherd Center treats thousands of patients annually with unmatched expertise and unwavering compassion to help them begin again.

