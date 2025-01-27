On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Governor Newsom’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education releases findings and recommendations

The Council assessed the status of Holocaust and genocide education in California, made recommendations for how to improve Holocaust and genocide education in our schools, and will now work to promote best practices for educators, schools and organizations and sponsor Holocaust and genocide remembrance. The Council is co-chaired by State Senator Henry Stern, Attorney General Rob Bonta, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Dr. Anita Friedman, Executive Director, Jewish Family and Children’s Services/Northern California.

Dr. Anita Friedman, Executive Director, Jewish Family and Children’s Services (JFCS)/Northern California: “California leads the nation in support for state-of-the art Holocaust and Genocide Education. As a result, our State is systematically creating a more unified society and a more informed, morally courageous and socially responsible next generation. We are inspired by the enthusiastic cooperation of educators, communities and students in this common cause.”

State Senator Henry Stern: “On this Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, we reaffirm the plea to ‘Never Forget.’ Never forget our ancestors, the unimaginable horrors endured, and the systemic failures that allowed such atrocities to unfold. We remember not only to honor our ancestors but to safeguard against history repeating itself. Understanding the patterns of genocide that occurred to numerous groups worldwide, is essential in fostering empathy, combatting hate, and upholding our collective moral responsibility. We have to ensure that our students are learning this complex subject matter so they are equipped to enter a society increasingly rife with misinformation. I’m proud that this critical report will allow us to invest in the resources, teacher training, and curriculum necessary to equip our students with factual information to break the cycle of history repeating itself.”

Attorney General Rob Bonta: “There is no place for hate in California. The California Department of Justice is committed to combatting all forms of hate and bigotry, and to building a more just, empathetic society for our children. Acknowledging the truth and teaching our youth are crucial steps toward ensuring that we don’t repeat the atrocities of our past. I’m grateful to our state partners and the Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education for their work and recommendations to continue fighting antisemitism and intolerance through education and beyond.”

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond: “We must counter hate wherever and whenever it rears its head, and especially in our schools. Every child must feel safe to learn, and every child should feel that they belong on their school campus. It takes strong leaders to end hate and foster understanding. I am proud to stand alongside nearly 100 school and district leaders and antibias practitioners as we commit to use the power of education to end hate across California.”