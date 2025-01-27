North Carolina 1099-G Tax Forms for Unemployment Benefits Now Available Online

Raleigh, N.C.

People who were paid unemployment benefits in 2024 can now view or download their 1099-G tax statements through their secure MyNCUIBenefits account at the N.C. Division of Employment Security (DES) website. A paper copy will be mailed by Jan. 31 to those who requested it with a delivery expected in early February.

DES prepares an IRS Form 1099-G for each person who received unemployment benefits. The 1099-G form shows the total unemployment benefits received in 2024, as well as any state or federal taxes withheld. This information is used to complete state and federal tax returns, as unemployment benefits are considered income. The agency generated nearly 108,000 forms this year.

To access the 1099-G form electronically:

Log in to your MyNCUIBenefits account, accessible online at des.nc.gov.

Click on View My 1099G in the menu on the left side.

People who believe the information on their 1099-G form is wrong can contact the DES Customer Call Center at 888-737-0259.

Reminder: Filing taxes online is safe and secure. Learn more at NCDOR.gov for detailed information on free filing options.

Important: If you received a 1099-G form but did not file for unemployment benefits, you may be the victim of identity theft. If you think you are the victim of unemployment benefits fraud, you should report it using the online fraud reporting form or contact DES at 919-701-3543. DES must investigate and confirm fraud to correct the 1099-G.

For more information about the 1099-G tax form, visit: https://des.nc.gov/need-help/faqs/tax-information-and-1099-gs.