Capital Bancorp, Inc. Announces 4Q and Full Year 2024 Results; Successful Close of the IFH Acquisition; Robust Organic Loan and Deposit Growth; Diversified Business Model Drives Strong Performance

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

  • Net Income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per share, and return on average assets of 0.96%
    • Net Income of $15.5 million, or $0.92 per share, and return on average assets of 1.97% as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, initial Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. ("IFH") Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") provision, and a non-recurring legacy IFH equity and debt investment write-down (non-GAAP)(1)
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share(1) of $18.77, decreased 6.8%, or $1.36 as compared to $20.13 (3Q 2024), resulting from the acquisition of IFH and related purchase accounting impacts
  • Return on average equity of 8.50%, and return on average tangible common equity(1) of 9.47%
    • Core return on average equity(1) of 17.68%, and core return on average tangible common equity(1) of 19.19%
  • Net Interest Income increased $6.0 million, or 15.6% (not annualized), from 3Q 2024
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM") decreased to 5.87% as compared to 6.41% (3Q 2024)
    • Core NIM, as adjusted to exclude the impact of credit card loans (non-GAAP)(1) decreased to 4.05% as compared to 4.08% (3Q 2024)
    • Net purchase accounting accretion of $0.7 million for 4Q 2024 accounted for 9 basis points of the reported 5.87% NIM and 10 basis points of the reported 4.05% core NIM, respectively
  • Fee Revenue (noninterest income) totaled $11.9 million, or 21.2% of total revenue for 4Q 2024
    • Core Fee Revenue of $14.5 million, or 24.7% of total core revenue, increased $7.9 million from 3Q 2024, excluding a non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down of $2.6 million (non-GAAP)(1), primarily due to the acquisition of IFH
  • Gross Loan Growth in the quarter of $522.6 million includes $373.5 million from the acquisition of IFH, and $149.1 million from organic growth, or 28.2% annualized for 4Q 2024
    • Commercial and industrial loans of $554.6 million, or 21.0% of total gross loans at December 31, 2024 increased $282.7 million from September 30, 2024
  • Total Deposit Growth in the quarter of $575.7 million includes $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH, and $116.7 million from organic growth, or 21.2% annualized for 4Q 2024
    • Noninterest bearing deposits increased $92.8 million, or 51.4% annualized from 3Q 2024
  • The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans equaled 1.85% at December 31, 2024 including 1.44% for the legacy Capital Bank portfolio, down 7 basis points from 3Q. The additional ACL coverage results from the initial $15.5 million impact from the acquisition of the IFH portfolio.
  • Cash Dividend of $0.10 per share declared by the Board of Directors

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to net income of $8.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024, and $9.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2023. On October 1, 2024, the Company successfully completed its previously announced merger with IFH. Net income for the fourth quarter 2024 would have been $15.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share if adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, the initial IFH ACL provision, and a non-recurring equity and debt investment write down (non-GAAP)(1), compared to $9.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024.

The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2025.

“We are pleased to have successfully closed our acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, and we are now focused on merger integration and executing on the opportunities from our complementary lines of business," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company and the Bank. "We continue to benefit from our diversified business model which is driving growth across our platforms."

"The really strong performance of the commercial bank during the quarter was highlighted by record loan growth, solid deposit growth, and stable core net interest margin. I am particularly pleased by the growth of our commercial and industrial loans,” said Steven J. Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. "This outstanding organic growth is expected to continue to be a major contributing factor in our overall earnings growth in 2025 and beyond. The acquisition of IFH, while creating a lot of noise in the financial results of the 4th quarter, provides us with a new line of business loan servicing, processing, and packaging and a significant expansion of our government-guaranteed lending platform."

(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.
On October 1, 2024, the Company successfully completed its previously announced merger with IFH. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of IFH’s common stock, par value $1.00 per share (“IFH Common Stock”) was converted into the right to receive (a) 1.115 shares of common stock of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (“Capital Common Stock”); and (b) $5.36 in cash per share of IFH Common Stock held immediately prior to the Effective Time, in addition to cash in lieu of fractional shares. In addition, each stock option granted by IFH to purchase shares of IFH Common Stock, whether vested or unvested, outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, was assumed by the Company and converted into an equivalent option to purchase Capital Common Stock, with the same terms and conditions as applied to the IFH stock option.

Total assets, including purchase accounting adjustments, of $559.4 million acquired in connection with the IFH acquisition included gross loans of $373.5 million, loans held for sale of $41.7 million and total deposits of $459.0 million at October 1, 2024.

During 2024, the Company incurred pre-tax merger-related expenses of $3.9 million, including expenses totaling $2.6 million for the fourth quarter 2024, generally consistent with modeled expectations.

The fourth quarter earnings were also impacted by pre-tax provision credit losses on acquired loans of $4.2 million ("Initial IFH ACL Provision") along with a non-recurring $2.6 million write-down of a legacy IFH equity and debt investment in a start-up. The net remaining value of the equity and debt investment is $0.2 million at December 31, 2024.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to non-GAAP results excluding merger-related expenses, Initial IFH ACL Provision, and the non-recurring equity and debt write-down.

  Fourth Quarter 2024   Third Quarter 2024
(in thousands, except per share data) Income Before Income Taxes   Income Tax Expense   Net Income   Diluted Earnings per Share   Income Before Income Taxes   Income Tax Expense(Benefit)   Net Income   Diluted Earnings per Share
GAAP Earnings $ 10,776     $ 3,243     $ 7,533     $ 0.45     $ 11,499     $ 2,827     $ 8,672     $ 0.62  
Add: Merger-Related Expenses   2,615       464       2,151           520       (37 )     557      
Add: Non-recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down   2,620             2,620                            
Add: Initial IFH ACL Provision   4,194       1,025       3,169                            
Non-GAAP Earnings $ 20,205     $ 4,732     $ 15,473     $ 0.92     $ 12,019     $ 2,790     $ 9,229     $ 0.66  


  Year Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands, except per share data) Income Before Income Taxes   Income Tax Expense   Net Income   Diluted Earnings per Share
GAAP Earnings $ 41,832     $ 10,860     $ 30,972     $ 2.11  
Add: Merger-Related Expenses   3,930       622       3,308      
Add: Non-recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down   2,620             2,620      
Add: Initial IFH ACL Provision   4,194       1,025       3,169      
Non-GAAP Earnings $ 52,576     $ 12,507     $ 40,069     $ 2.73  
                               

Note: The tax benefit associated with merger-related expenses has been adjusted to reflect the estimated nondeductible portion of the expenses.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Earnings Summary

Net income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, decreased $1.1 million compared to $8.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024. Net income of $15.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, Initial IFH ACL Provision and a $2.6 million non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down (non-GAAP)(1) for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $9.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024.

  • Net interest income of $44.3 million increased $6.0 million, or 15.6%, compared to the third quarter 2024.
    • Interest income of $61.7 million increased $9.1 million, or 17.3%, over the third quarter 2024, primarily from $7.9 million in portfolio loan interest income, as growth in average balances increased $539.3 million. Interest income from interest-bearing deposits held at other financial institutions increased $0.3 million, as average balances increased $49.1 million to $140.2 million. Interest income included $0.7 million from net purchase accounting amortization.
    • Interest expense of $17.4 million increased $3.1 million, or 21.9% over the third quarter 2024 due to increases in time deposits and borrowed funds of $2.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively, offset by a decrease in customer money market deposits of $0.3 million. Average balances increased $367.8 million, $53.5 million and $65.3 million, respectively. Interest expense included $1.4 million from net purchase accounting accretion.
  • The provision for credit losses was $7.8 million, an increase of $4.1 million from the third quarter 2024, which included the Initial IFH ACL Provision of $4.2 million, $2.4 million from organic commercial portfolio loan growth and $1.2 million from OpenSky provision in the quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million, a $0.2 million decrease over the third quarter 2024, including $2.1 million from credit card related loans. At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio was 1.85%, up 34 basis points from the ratio at September 30, 2024 due to the initial purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") credit mark and initial non-PCD ACL provision. Excluding IFH, legacy Capital Bank ACL coverage ratio was 1.44%, a decrease of 7 basis points from the third quarter 2024.

Earnings Summary (Continued)

  • Noninterest income of $11.9 million increased $5.3 million as compared to the third quarter 2024 primarily due to contributions from the IFH acquisition. Government loan servicing revenue (Windsor) totaled $4.0 million, government lending revenue totaled $2.3 million and loan servicing rights totaled $1.0 million, offset by a non-recurring equity and debt write-down of $2.6 million related to an IFH investment. Other income increased $1.0 million including $0.9 million related to an investment in an SBIC, while credit card fees declined $0.3 million.
  • Noninterest expense of $37.5 million increased $7.8 million as compared to the third quarter 2024, primarily from the IFH acquisition. Noninterest expense of $34.9 million, excluding merger-related expenses of $2.6 million, increased $5.7 million as compared to the third quarter 2024. Highlights include:
    • The fourth quarter 2024 includes $0.3 million of intangible amortization resulting from the transaction.
    • Salaries and employee benefits expenses of $16.5 million increased $3.2 million, primarily related to the acquisition of IFH.
    • Occupancy and equipment expenses of $3.0 million increased $1.2 million, primarily related to increased contract expense from the IFH acquisition of $0.5 million and software depreciation of $0.4 million.
    • Estimated total cost synergies resulting from the acquisition totaled $1.5 million in the fourth quarter 2024, generally consistent with modeled expectations.
  • Income tax expense of $3.2 million, or 30.1% of pre-tax income for the fourth quarter 2024, increased $0.4 million from $2.8 million, or 24.6% of pre-tax income for the third quarter 2024. The elevated tax rate in the quarter resulted from non-deductibility of an equity and debt write-down along with some merger-related expenses. Excluding merger-related expenses and the non-recurring equity and debt write-down, the effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter 2024 would have been 22.6%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets of $3.2 billion at December 31, 2024 increased $646.1 million, or 25.2% (not annualized), from September 30, 2024. Total assets, including $559.4 million acquired with the IFH acquisition, net of purchase accounting, included gross loans of $373.5 million, loans held for sale of $41.7 million and total deposits of $459.0 million at October 1, 2024.

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $205.3 million at December 31, 2024 increased $48.6 million from September 30, 2024.
  • Total portfolio loans of $2.6 billion at December 31, 2024 increased $522.6 million, or 24.8% (not annualized) from September 30, 2024. Total average loans increased $539.3 million quarter over quarter.
    • Owner-occupied commercial real estate loans increased $88.6 million, or 25.2% (not annualized) from September 30, 2024.
    • The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio of 99.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 remained stable.
  • Total deposits of $2.8 billion at December 31, 2024 increased $575.7 million, or 26.3% (not annualized), from September 30, 2024. The increase includes $190.6 million of customer time deposits, $92.8 million of noninterest-bearing deposits primarily related to growth in title company deposit balances, $130.2 million of growth in customer money market deposits and $180.0 million of growth in brokered time deposits, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand accounts of $27.6 million.
    • Insured and protected deposits were approximately $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2024, representing 57.1% of the Company's deposit portfolio.
    • Low and no interest bearing deposits of $1.1 billion, 38.5% of deposits, increased $74.9 million, or 7.6% (not annualized) from September 30, 2024. Average noninterest-bearing deposits of $729.9 million increased $49.2 million, or 7.2% (not annualized), and represented 27.9% of total average deposits at December 31, 2024.
  • The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $223.6 million, or 7.0% of total assets, an effective duration of 3.0 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 57% of the overall investment portfolio at December 31, 2024. The accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the investment securities portfolio increased $2.9 million during the quarter to ($11.5 million) as of December 31, 2024, which represents 3.2% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.
  • Liquidity The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings, generally consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at December 31, 2024 totaled $803.0 million, including available collateralized lines of credit of $595.7 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $131.4 million.
  • Capital Positions As of December 31, 2024, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.74%, compared to 14.78% at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, the Company and the Bank maintain regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements.

Financial Metrics

Net Interest Margin – Net interest margin decreased 54 basis points to 5.87% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to prior quarter. Core net interest margin, as adjusted to exclude the impact of OpenSky credit card loans (non-GAAP)(1), decreased 3 basis points to 4.05% as compared to prior quarter. Net purchase accounting accretion for the fourth quarter 2024 was 9 basis points and 10 basis points for NIM and core NIM, respectively.

  • The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.17% decreased 62 basis points compared to the prior quarter, including 40 basis points from inclusion of IFH commercial assets. The yield on portfolio loans, as adjusted to exclude the impact of OpenSkycredit card loans (non-GAAP)(1), of 6.98% for the fourth quarter 2024, decreased 17 basis points, primarily as a consequence of reduced market interest rates.
  • The total cost of deposits decreased 14 basis points to 2.50% for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to the prior quarter. The total cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 46 basis points to 3.46% for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to the prior quarter.

Efficiency Ratios The efficiency ratio was 66.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 66.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The efficiency ratio was 59.3%, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses and a non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down (non-GAAP)(1), for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 64.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Credit Metrics and Asset Quality – The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans equaled 1.85% at December 31, 2024, an increase of 34 basis points from September 20, 2024, which includes a 1.44% ACL coverage ratio for the legacy Capital Bank portfolio, down 7 basis points from 3Q. The additional ACL coverage results from the initial $15.5 million reserve on the $373.5 million IFH loan portfolio. Underlying credit performance and metrics were relatively stable and consistent with prior quarter when excluding the impact of the combination with IFH.

Nonperforming assets increased 34 basis points to 0.94% of total assets at December 31, 2024 as compared to September 30, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2024 increased $14.8 million to $30.2 million compared to September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, special mention loans totaled $60.0 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $20.3 million, or 1.0% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, substandard loans totaled $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $23.8 million, or 1.1% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2024.

Performance Ratios – Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") and annualized return on average equity ("ROAE"), and ROATCE were 0.96%, 8.50%, and 9.47% respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.42%, 12.59%, and 12.59% respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

  • Annualized ROAA, annualized ROAE, and annualized ROATCE were 1.97%, 17.46%, and 19.19% respectively, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, Initial IFH ACL Provision, and a non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down (non-GAAP)(1), for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.51%, 13.40%, and 13.40% respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Tangible Book Value – Book value per common share of $21.31 at December 31, 2024 increased $1.19 when compared to September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) decreased $1.36, or 6.8%, to $18.77 at December 31, 2024 when compared to September 30, 2024. Tangible book value was impacted by the purchase accounting adjustments made in consequence of the IFH acquisition. The Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets prior to the fourth quarter 2024. Therefore, tangible book value per share(1) was equal to book value per share for periods prior to the fourth quarter 2024.

Commercial Bank

Continued Portfolio Loan Growth – Gross portfolio loans, excluding OpenSkycredit card loans, increased $522.9 million, to $2.5 billion, at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024.

The $522.9 million gross portfolio loan growth includes commercial real estate loans of $156.4 million, residential real estate loans of $64.9 million and commercial and industrial loans of $282.7 million. Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the Composition of Loans table within the Historical Financial Highlights.

Net Interest Income – Interest income of $45.2 million increased $9.4 million from prior quarter, driven by loan growth and higher loan yields. Interest expense of $17.1 million increased $3.1 million, driven by an increase in average balances in the fourth quarter 2024.

Credit Metrics – Nonperforming assets, comprised solely of nonaccrual loans, increased 34 basis point to 0.94% of total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2024 increased to $30.2 million compared to $15.5 million at September 30, 2024 due primarily to the acquisition of IFH.

Classified and Criticized Loans At December 31, 2024, special mention loans totaled $60.0 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $20.3 million, or 1.0% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, substandard loans totaled $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $23.8 million, or 1.1% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2024.

OpenSky

Revenues Total revenue of $19.2 million decreased $0.5 million from the prior quarter. Interest income of $15.5 million decreased $0.2 million from the prior quarter. Average OpenSky credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $121.0 million for the fourth quarter 2024, increased $1.5 million, or 1.3% (not annualized), compared to prior quarter. Noninterest income of $3.7 million decreased $0.4 million as compared to the prior quarter, primarily related to lower annual fee income.

Noninterest Expense – Total noninterest expense of $12.6 million decreased $0.7 million, primarily related to a reduction in quarterly advertising expense.

Loan and Deposit Balances – Loan balances, net of reserves, of $127.8 million at December 31, 2024 increased by $0.7 million, or 0.5%, compared to $127.1 million at September 30, 2024. Corresponding deposit balances of $166.4 million at December 31, 2024 decreased $4.4 million, or 2.6%, compared to $170.8 million at September 30, 2024. Gross unsecured loan balances of $42.4 million at December 31, 2024 increased $2.7 million, or 6.8%, compared to $39.7 million at September 30, 2024. During the fourth quarter 2024, the number of credit card accounts increased by 3,614 to 552,566 from September 30, 2024.

OpenSkyCredit – Portfolio credit metrics continue to be generally consistent with modeled expectations during the fourth quarter 2024. The provision for credit losses of $1.2 million decreased $1.1 million when compared to the prior quarter.

Capital Bank Home Loans

Originations of loans held for sale totaled $90.0 million during the fourth quarter, with $77.4 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.9 million, representing a 2.45% of gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold.

Windsor Advantage

Windsor Advantage is a loan service provider that offers community banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced U.S. Small Business Association (“SBA”) 7(a) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) lending platform. Windsor Advantage generates fee income for the Company in connection with its servicing, processing and packaging of such loans for its financial institution clients.

Fee Income – Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $0.5 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during the fourth quarter 2024. Windsor's total servicing portfolio was $2.5 billion at December 31, 2024.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited            
                           
  Quarter Ended   4Q24 vs 3Q24   4Q24 vs 4Q23
(in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023   $ Change   % Change   $ Change   % Change
Earnings Summary                          
Interest income $ 61,707     $ 52,610     $ 46,969     $ 9,097     17.3 %   $ 14,738     31.4 %
Interest expense   17,380       14,256       12,080       3,124     21.9 %     5,300     43.9 %
Net interest income   44,327       38,354       34,889       5,973     15.6 %     9,438     27.1 %
Provision for credit losses   7,828       3,748       2,808       4,080     108.9 %     5,020     178.8 %
Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments   122       17       (106 )     105     617.6 %     228     (215.1 )%
Noninterest income   11,913       6,635       5,936       5,278     79.5 %     5,977     100.7 %
Noninterest expense   37,514       29,725       26,907       7,789     26.2 %     10,607     39.4 %
Income before income taxes   10,776       11,499       11,216       (723 )   (6.3 )%     (440 )   (3.9 )%
Income tax expense   3,243       2,827       2,186       416     14.7 %     1,057     48.4 %
Net income $ 7,533     $ 8,672     $ 9,030     $ (1,139 )   (13.1 )%   $ (1,497 )   (16.6 )%
                                   
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1) $ 18,726     $ 15,264     $ 13,918     $ 3,462     22.7 %   $ 4,808     34.5 %
PPNR, as adjusted(1) $ 23,961     $ 15,784     $ 13,918     $ 8,177     51.8 %   $ 10,043     72.2 %
                                   
Common Share Data                                  
Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.45     $ 0.62     $ 0.65     $ (0.17 )   (27.4 )%   $ (0.20 )   (30.8 )%
Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.45     $ 0.62     $ 0.65     $ (0.17 )   (27.4 )%   $ (0.20 )   (30.8 )%
Earnings per share - Diluted, as adjusted(1) $ 0.92     $ 0.66     $ 0.65     $ 0.26     39.4 %   $ 0.27     41.5 %
Weighted average common shares - Basic   16,595       13,914       13,897                  
Weighted average common shares - Diluted   16,729       13,951       13,989                  
                           
Return Ratios                          
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.96 %     1.42 %     1.63 %                
Return on average assets, as adjusted (annualized)(1)   1.97 %     1.51 %     1.63 %                
Return on average equity (annualized)   8.50 %     12.59 %     14.44 %                
Return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1)   17.46 %     13.40 %     14.44 %                
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)   9.47 %     12.59 %     14.44 %                
Core return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1)   17.68 %     13.40 %     14.44 %                
Core return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1)   19.19 %     13.40 %     14.44 %                

______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)  
               
  Year Ended        
  December 31,        
(in thousands, except per share data)   2024       2023     $ Change   % Change
Earnings Summary              
Interest income $ 213,301     $ 183,206     $ 30,095     16.4 %
Interest expense   58,555       41,680       16,875     40.5 %
Net interest income   154,746       141,526       13,220     9.3 %
Provision for credit losses   17,720       9,610       8,110     84.4 %
Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments   385       (101 )     486     (481.2 )%
Noninterest income   31,410       24,975       6,435     25.8 %
Noninterest expense   126,219       110,767       15,452     14.0 %
Income before income taxes   41,832       46,225       (4,393 )   (9.5 )%
Income tax expense   10,860       10,354       506     4.9 %
Net income $ 30,972     $ 35,871     $ (4,899 )   (13.7 )%
                 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1) $ 59,937     $ 55,734     $ 4,203     7.5 %
PPNR, as adjusted(1) $ 66,487     $ 55,734     $ 10,753     19.3 %
                 
Common Share Data                
Earnings per share - Basic $ 2.12     $ 2.56     $ (0.44 )   (17.2 )%
Earnings per share - Diluted $ 2.11     $ 2.55     $ (0.44 )   (17.3 )%
Earnings per share - Diluted, as adjusted(1) $ 2.73     $ 2.55          
Weighted average common shares - Basic   14,584       14,003          
Weighted average common shares - Diluted   14,660       14,081          
               
Return Ratios              
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.21 %     1.64 %        
Return on average assets, as adjusted (annualized)(1)   1.57 %     1.64 %        
Return on average equity (annualized)   10.78 %     14.91 %        
Return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1)   13.94 %     14.91 %        

______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)        
                       
  Quarter Ended       Quarter Ended
  December 31,     September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2024       2023     % Change     2024       2024       2024  
Balance Sheet Highlights                      
Assets $ 3,206,911     $ 2,226,176       44.1 %   $ 2,560,788     $ 2,438,583     $ 2,324,238  
Investment securities available-for-sale   223,630       208,329       7.3 %     208,700       207,917       202,254  
Mortgage loans held for sale   21,270       7,481       184.3 %     19,554       19,219       10,303  
Portfolio loans receivable (2)   2,630,163       1,903,288       38.2 %     2,107,522       2,021,588       1,964,525  
Allowance for credit losses   48,652       28,610       70.1 %     31,925       30,832       29,350  
Deposits   2,761,939       1,895,996       45.7 %     2,186,224       2,100,428       2,005,695  
FHLB borrowings   22,000       22,000       %     52,000       32,000       22,000  
Other borrowed funds   12,062       27,062       (55.4 )%     12,062       12,062       12,062  
Total stockholders' equity   355,139       254,860       39.3 %     280,111       267,854       259,465  
Tangible common equity (1)   312,685       254,860       22.7 %     280,111       267,854       259,465  
                       
Common shares outstanding   16,662       13,923       19.7 %     13,918       13,910       13,890  
Book value per share $ 21.31     $ 18.31       16.4 %   $ 20.13     $ 19.26     $ 18.68  
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 18.77     $ 18.31       2.5 %   $ 20.13     $ 19.26     $ 18.68  
Dividends per share $ 0.10     $ 0.08       25.0 %   $ 0.10     $ 0.08     $ 0.08  

______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)        
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
(in thousands) December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Interest income                          
Loans, including fees $ 58,602     $ 50,047     $ 48,275     $ 45,991     $ 45,109     $ 202,915     $ 174,760  
Investment securities available-for-sale   1,539       1,343       1,308       1,251       1,083       5,441       4,815  
Federal funds sold and other   1,566       1,220       1,032       1,127       777       4,945       3,631  
Total interest income   61,707       52,610       50,615       48,369       46,969       213,301       183,206  
                           
Interest expense                          
Deposits   16,385       13,902       13,050       12,833       11,759       56,170       39,625  
Borrowed funds   995       354       508       528       321       2,385       2,055  
Total interest expense   17,380       14,256       13,558       13,361       12,080       58,555       41,680  
                           
Net interest income   44,327       38,354       37,057       35,008       34,889       154,746       141,526  
Provision for credit losses   7,828       3,748       3,417       2,727       2,808       17,720       9,610  
Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments   122       17       104       142       (106 )     385       (101 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   36,377       34,589       33,536       32,139       32,187       136,641       132,017  
Noninterest income                          
Service charges on deposits   241       235       200       207       240       883       964  
Credit card fees   3,733       4,055       4,330       3,881       3,970       15,999       17,273  
Mortgage banking revenue   1,821       1,882       1,990       1,453       1,166       7,146       4,896  
Government lending revenue   2,301                               2,301        
Government loan servicing revenue   3,993                               3,993        
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)   1,013                               1,013        
Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down   (2,620 )                             (2,620 )      
Other income   1,431       463       370       431       560       2,695       1,842  
Total noninterest income   11,913       6,635       6,890       5,972       5,936       31,410       24,975  
Noninterest expenses                          
Salaries and employee benefits   16,513       13,345       13,272       12,907       11,638       56,037       48,754  
Occupancy and equipment   2,976       1,791       1,864       1,613       1,573       8,244       5,673  
Professional fees   2,150       1,980       1,769       1,947       1,930       7,846       9,270  
Data processing   7,210       6,930       6,788       6,761       6,128       27,689       25,686  
Advertising   1,032       1,223       2,072       2,032       1,433       6,359       6,161  
Loan processing   969       615       476       371       198       2,431       1,633  
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net         1             1             2       7  
Merger-related expenses   2,615       520       83       712             3,930        
Operational losses   993       1,008       782       931       1,490       3,714       4,613  
Other operating   3,056       2,312       2,387       2,212       2,517       9,967       8,970  
Total noninterest expenses   37,514       29,725       29,493       29,487       26,907       126,219       110,767  
Income before income taxes   10,776       11,499       10,933       8,624       11,216       41,832       46,225  
Income tax expense   3,243       2,827       2,728       2,062       2,186       10,860       10,354  
Net income $ 7,533     $ 8,672     $ 8,205     $ 6,562     $ 9,030     $ 30,972     $ 35,871  
                                                       


Consolidated Balance Sheets                  
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)
(in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 25,433     $ 23,462     $ 19,294     $ 12,361     $ 14,513  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions   179,841       133,180       117,160       72,787       39,044  
Federal funds sold   58       58       57       56       407  
Total cash and cash equivalents   205,332       156,700       136,511       85,204       53,964  
Investment securities available-for-sale   223,630       208,700       207,917       202,254       208,329  
Restricted investments   4,479       5,895       4,930       4,441       4,353  
Loans held for sale   21,270       19,554       19,219       10,303       7,481  
Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs   2,630,163       2,107,522       2,021,588       1,964,525       1,903,288  
Less allowance for credit losses   (48,652 )     (31,925 )     (30,832 )     (29,350 )     (28,610 )
Total portfolio loans held for investment, net   2,581,511       2,075,597       1,990,756       1,935,175       1,874,678  
Premises and equipment, net   15,525       5,959       5,551       4,500       5,069  
Accrued interest receivable   16,664       12,468       12,162       12,258       11,494  
Goodwill   21,126                          
Intangible assets   14,072                          
Loan servicing assets   5,511                          
Deferred tax asset   16,670       10,748       12,150       12,311       12,252  
Bank owned life insurance   43,956       38,779       38,414       38,062       37,711  
Other assets   37,165       26,388       10,973       19,730       10,845  
Total assets $ 3,206,911     $ 2,560,788     $ 2,438,583     $ 2,324,238     $ 2,226,176  
                   
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 810,928     $ 718,120     $ 684,574     $ 665,812     $ 617,373  
Interest-bearing   1,951,011       1,468,104       1,415,854       1,339,883       1,278,623  
Total deposits   2,761,939       2,186,224       2,100,428       2,005,695       1,895,996  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   22,000       52,000       32,000       22,000       22,000  
Other borrowed funds   12,062       12,062       12,062       12,062       27,062  
Accrued interest payable   9,393       8,503       6,573       6,009       5,583  
Other liabilities   46,378       21,888       19,666       19,007       20,675  
Total liabilities   2,851,772       2,280,677       2,170,729       2,064,773       1,971,316  
                   
Stockholders' equity                  
Common stock   167       139       139       139       139  
Additional paid-in capital   128,598       55,585       55,005       54,229       54,473  
Retained earnings   237,843       232,995       225,824       218,731       213,345  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (11,469 )     (8,608 )     (13,114 )     (13,634 )     (13,097 )
Total stockholders' equity   355,139       280,111       267,854       259,465       254,860  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,206,911     $ 2,560,788     $ 2,438,583     $ 2,324,238     $ 2,226,176  
                                       

The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024 		  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024		   Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate(1) 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate(1) 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
  (in thousands)
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 140,206     $ 1,446       4.10 %   $ 91,089     $ 1,137       4.97 %   $ 65,336     $ 680       4.13 %
Federal funds sold   58                   57       1       6.98       1,574       21       5.29  
Investment securities available-for-sale   236,951       1,539       2.58       221,303       1,343       2.41       223,132       1,083       1.93  
Restricted investments   7,292       120       6.55       4,911       82       6.64       4,518       76       6.67  
Loans held for sale   25,614       193       3.00       9,967       161       6.43       4,601       83       7.16  
Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3)   2,592,960       58,409       8.96       2,053,619       49,886       9.66       1,863,298       45,026       9.59  
Total interest earning assets   3,003,081       61,707       8.17       2,380,946       52,610       8.79       2,162,459       46,969       8.62  
Noninterest earning assets   117,026               56,924               40,020          
Total assets $ 3,120,107             $ 2,437,870             $ 2,202,479          
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 257,446       424       0.66     $ 228,365       321       0.56     $ 195,539       90       0.18  
Savings   13,497       20       0.59       4,135       5       0.48       5,184       2       0.15  
Money market accounts   763,526       7,131       3.72       698,239       7,442       4.24       680,697       7,139       4.16  
Time deposits   847,618       8,810       4.13       479,824       6,134       5.09       380,731       4,528       4.72  
Borrowed funds   97,116       995       4.08       43,655       354       3.23       41,823       321       3.05  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,979,203       17,380       3.49       1,454,218       14,256       3.90       1,303,974       12,080       3.68  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   58,460               28,834               27,529          
Noninterest-bearing deposits   729,907               680,731               622,941          
Stockholders’ equity   352,537               274,087               248,035          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,120,107             $ 2,437,870             $ 2,202,479          
                                   
Net interest spread           4.68 %             4.89 %             4.94 %
Net interest income     $ 44,327             $ 38,354             $ 34,889      
Net interest margin(4)           5.87 %             6.41 %             6.40 %

_______________
(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)   For the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, collectively, portfolio loans yield excluding credit card loans was 6.98%, 7.15% and 6.89%, respectively.
(4)   For the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, collectively, credit card loans accounted for 182, 233 and 248 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

  Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023  
  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate(1) 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
  (in thousands)
Assets                      
Interest earning assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 98,319     $ 4,569       4.65 %   $ 70,407     $ 3,211       4.56 %
Federal funds sold   57       3       5.26       1,597       74       4.63  
Investment securities available-for-sale   228,909       5,441       2.38       245,466       4,815       1.96  
Restricted investments   5,563       373       6.71       5,016       346       6.90  
Loans held for sale   12,121       569       4.69       5,755       382       6.64  
Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3)   2,142,638       202,346       9.44       1,816,968       174,378       9.60  
Total interest earning assets   2,487,607       213,301       8.57       2,145,209       183,206       8.54  
Noninterest earning assets   66,442               43,090          
Total assets $ 2,554,049             $ 2,188,299          
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 221,437     $ 1,003       0.45 %   $ 201,194     $ 298       0.15 %
Savings   6,732       27       0.40       5,768       8       0.14  
Money market accounts   704,002       28,741       4.08       642,013       23,510       3.66  
Time deposits   561,369       26,399       4.70       360,464       15,809       4.39  
Borrowed funds   63,686       2,385       3.74       59,302       2,055       3.47  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,557,226       58,555       3.76       1,268,741       41,680       3.29  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   34,043               24,026          
Noninterest-bearing deposits   675,360               655,013          
Stockholders’ equity   287,420               240,519          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,554,049             $ 2,188,299          
                       
Net interest spread           4.81 %             5.25 %
Net interest income     $ 154,746             $ 141,526      
Net interest margin(4)           6.22 %             6.60 %

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)   For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, collectively, portfolio loans yield excluding credit card loans was 7.03% and 6.65%, respectively.
(4)   For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, collectively, credit card loans accounted for 222 and 264 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The five segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division), OpenSky (the Company’s credit card division), Windsor Advantage and the Corporate Office.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Company allocated certain expenses previously recorded directly to the Commercial Bank segment to the other segments. These expenses are for shared services also consumed by OpenSky, CBHL, and Corporate. The Company performs an allocation process based on several metrics the Company believes more accurately ascribe shared service overhead to each segment. The Company believes this reflects the cost of support for each segment that should be considered in assessing segment performance. Historical information has been recast to reflect financial information consistently with the 2024 presentation.

The following schedule presents financial information for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023.

Segments                            
For the three months ended December 31, 2024                
(in thousands)   Commercial Bank   CBHL   OpenSky   Windsor Advantage   Corporate(2)   Eliminations   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 45,195     $ 192     $ 15,454     $     $ 874     $ (8 )   $ 61,707  
Interest expense     17,086       131                   171       (8 )     17,380  
Net interest income     28,109       61       15,454             703             44,327  
Provision for credit losses     6,651             1,177                         7,828  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments     122                                     122  
Net interest income after provision     21,336       61       14,277             703             36,377  
Noninterest income (loss)     4,547       1,676       3,743       4,566       (2,619 )           11,913  
Noninterest expense(1)     16,539       2,377       12,595       2,670       3,333             37,514  
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 9,344     $ (640 )   $ 5,425     $ 1,896     $ (5,249 )   $     $ 10,776  
                             
Total assets   $ 2,994,356     $ 21,691     $ 125,913     $ 7,922     $ 376,930     $ (319,901 )   $ 3,206,911  
                             
For the three months ended September 30, 2024                
(in thousands)   Commercial Bank   CBHL   OpenSky   Windsor Advantage   Corporate(2)   Eliminations   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 35,805     $ 161     $ 15,625     $     $ 1,049     $ (30 )   $ 52,610  
Interest expense     13,984       108                   194       (30 )     14,256  
Net interest income     21,821       53       15,625             855             38,354  
Provision for credit losses     1,453             2,294             1             3,748  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments     17                                     17  
Net interest income after provision     20,351       53       13,331             854             34,589  
Noninterest income     726       1,811       4,096             2             6,635  
Noninterest expense(1)     12,422       2,395       13,276             1,632             29,725  
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 8,655     $ (531 )   $ 4,151     $     $ (776 )   $     $ 11,499  
                             
Total assets   $ 2,358,555     $ 19,831     $ 121,587     $     $ 300,325     $ (239,510 )   $ 2,560,788  
                             
For the three months ended December 31, 2023                
(in thousands)   Commercial Bank   CBHL   OpenSky   Windsor Advantage   Corporate(2)   Eliminations   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 30,957     $ 83     $ 15,035     $     $ 964     $ (70 )   $ 46,969  
Interest expense     11,884       31                   235       (70 )     12,080  
Net interest income     19,073       52       15,035             729             34,889  
Provision for (release of) credit losses     691             2,125             (8 )           2,808  
Release of credit losses on unfunded commitments     (106 )                                   (106 )
Net interest income after provision     18,488       52       12,910             737             32,187  
Noninterest income     773       1,166       3,996             1             5,936  
Noninterest expense(1)     12,303       1,617       12,669             318             26,907  
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 6,958     $ (399 )   $ 4,237     $     $ 420     $     $ 11,216  
                             
Total assets   $ 2,051,945     $ 8,589     $ 117,477     $     $ 277,565     $ (229,400 )   $ 2,226,176  

________________________
(1) Noninterest expense includes $6.3 million, $6.2 million, and $5.7 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s segment for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue-producing assets including interest-bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.

Segments                            
For the year ended December 31, 2024                
(in thousands)   Commercial Bank   CBHL   OpenSky   Windsor Advantage   Corporate(2)   Eliminations   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 147,464     $ 568     $ 61,785     $     $ 3,646     $ (162 )   $ 213,301  
Interest expense     57,536       363                   818       (162 )     58,555  
Net interest income     89,928       205       61,785             2,828             154,746  
Provision for credit losses     10,331             7,329             60             17,720  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments     385                                     385  
Net interest income after provision     79,212       205       54,456             2,768             136,641  
Noninterest income (loss)     6,654       6,684       16,122       4,566       (2,616 )           31,410  
Noninterest expense(1)     53,429       9,377       53,245       2,670       7,498             126,219  
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 32,437     $ (2,488 )   $ 17,333     $ 1,896     $ (7,346 )   $     $ 41,832  
                             
Total assets   $ 2,994,356     $ 21,691     $ 125,913     $ 7,922     $ 376,930     $ (319,901 )   $ 3,206,911  
                             
For the year ended December 31, 2023                
(in thousands)   Commercial Bank   CBHL   OpenSky™   Windsor Advantage   Corporate(2)   Eliminations   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 116,408     $ 382     $ 62,476     $     $ 4,238     $ (298 )   $ 183,206  
Interest expense     40,896       135                   947       (298 )     41,680  
Net interest income     75,512       247       62,476             3,291             141,526  
Provision for credit losses     1,540             7,948             122             9,610  
Release of credit losses on unfunded commitments     (101 )                                   (101 )
Net interest income after provision     74,073       247       54,528             3,169             132,017  
Noninterest income     2,737       4,909       17,325             4             24,975  
Noninterest expense(1)     48,347       8,155       52,752             1,513             110,767  
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 28,463     $ (2,999 )   $ 19,101     $     $ 1,660     $     $ 46,225  
                             
Total assets   $ 2,051,945     $ 8,589     $ 117,477     $     $ 277,565     $ (229,400 )   $ 2,226,176  

(1) Noninterest expense includes $24.9 million and $23.7 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s segment for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue-producing assets including interest-bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
    Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)   December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Earnings:                    
Net income   $ 7,533     $ 8,672     $ 8,205     $ 6,562     $ 9,030  
Earnings per common share, diluted     0.45       0.62       0.59       0.47       0.65  
Net interest margin     5.87 %     6.41 %     6.46 %     6.24 %     6.40 %
Net interest margin, excluding credit card loans (1)     4.05 %     4.08 %     4.00 %     3.85 %     3.92 %
Return on average assets(2)     0.96 %     1.42 %     1.40 %     1.15 %     1.63 %
Return on average equity(2)     8.50 %     12.59 %     12.53 %     10.19 %     14.44 %
Efficiency ratio     66.70 %     66.07 %     67.11 %     71.95 %     65.91 %
                     
Balance Sheet:                    
Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees   $ 2,630,163     $ 2,107,522     $ 2,021,588     $ 1,964,525     $ 1,902,643  
Total deposits     2,761,939       2,186,224       2,100,428       2,005,695       1,895,996  
Total assets     3,206,911       2,560,788       2,438,583       2,324,238       2,226,176  
Total stockholders' equity     355,139       280,111       267,854       259,465       254,860  
Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees     2,592,960       2,053,619       1,992,630       1,927,372       1,863,298  
Total average deposits     2,611,994       2,091,294       2,010,736       1,957,559       1,885,092  
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances)     95.23 %     96.40 %     96.25 %     97.95 %     100.35 %
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances)     99.27 %     98.20 %     99.10 %     98.46 %     98.84 %
                     
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.94 %     0.60 %     0.58 %     0.62 %     0.72 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     1.15 %     0.73 %     0.70 %     0.73 %     0.84 %
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (2)     0.37 %     0.51 %     0.39 %     0.41 %     0.53 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.85 %     1.51 %     1.53 %     1.49 %     1.50 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     160.88 %     206.50 %     219.40 %     204.37 %     178.34 %
                     
Bank Capital Ratios:                    
Total risk based capital ratio     12.82 %     13.76 %     14.51 %     14.36 %     14.81 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio     11.56 %     12.50 %     13.25 %     13.10 %     13.56 %
Leverage ratio     9.12 %     9.84 %     10.36 %     10.29 %     10.51 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio     11.56 %     12.50 %     13.25 %     13.10 %     13.56 %
Tangible common equity     9.31 %     9.12 %     9.53 %     9.66 %     9.91 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios:                    
Total risk based capital ratio     15.48 %     16.65 %     16.98 %     16.83 %     17.38 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio     13.83 %     14.88 %     15.19 %     15.03 %     15.55 %
Leverage ratio     11.07 %     11.85 %     11.93 %     11.87 %     12.14 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.74 %     14.78 %     15.08 %     14.92 %     15.43 %
Tangible common equity     11.07 %     10.94 %     10.98 %     11.16 %     11.45 %

_______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Annualized.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
    Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)   December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Composition of Loans:                    
Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied   $ 471,329     $ 403,487     $ 397,080     $ 377,224     $ 351,116  
Commercial real estate, owner-occupied     440,026       351,462       319,370       330,840       307,911  
Residential real estate     688,552       623,684       601,312       577,112       573,104  
Construction real estate     321,252       301,909       294,489       290,016       290,108  
Commercial and industrial     554,550       271,811       255,686       254,577       239,208  
Lender finance     28,574       29,546       33,294       13,484       11,085  
Business equity lines of credit     3,090       2,663       2,989       14,768       14,117  
Credit card, net of reserve(3)     127,766       127,098       122,217       111,898       123,331  
Other consumer loans     2,089       2,045       1,930       738       950  
Portfolio loans receivable   $ 2,637,228     $ 2,113,705     $ 2,028,367     $ 1,970,657     $ 1,910,930  
Deferred origination fees, net     (7,065 )     (6,183 )     (6,779 )     (6,132 )     (7,642 )
Portfolio loans receivable, net   $ 2,630,163     $ 2,107,522     $ 2,021,588     $ 1,964,525     $ 1,903,288  
                     
Composition of Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing   $ 810,928     $ 718,120     $ 684,574     $ 665,812     $ 617,373  
Interest-bearing demand     238,881       266,493       266,070       193,963       199,308  
Savings     13,488       3,763       4,270       4,525       5,211  
Money markets     816,708       686,526       672,455       678,435       663,129  
Customer time deposits     548,901       358,300       317,911       302,319       268,619  
Brokered time deposits     333,033       153,022       155,148       160,641       142,356  
Total deposits   $ 2,761,939     $ 2,186,224     $ 2,100,428     $ 2,005,695     $ 1,895,996  
                     
Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:                    
Origination of loans held for sale   $ 89,998     $ 74,690     $ 82,363     $ 52,080     $ 45,152  
Mortgage loans sold     77,399       67,296       66,417       40,377       34,140  
Gain on sale of loans     1,897       1,644       1,732       1,238       1,015  
Purchase volume as a % of originations     90.42 %     90.98 %     96.48 %     97.83 %     89.99 %
Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4)     2.45 %     2.44 %     2.61 %     3.07 %     2.97 %
Mortgage commissions   $ 620     $ 598     $ 582     $ 490     $ 465  
                     
OpenSky Portfolio Metrics:                    
Open customer accounts     552,566       548,952       537,734       526,950       525,314  
Secured credit card loans, gross   $ 87,226     $ 89,641     $ 90,961     $ 85,663     $ 95,300  
Unsecured credit card loans, gross     42,430       39,730       33,560       28,508       30,817  
Noninterest secured credit card deposits     166,355       170,750       173,499       171,771       173,857  

_______________
(3) Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.
(4) Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.  

Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
 

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Earnings Metrics, as Adjusted Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
                   
Net Income $ 7,533     $ 8,672     $ 8,205     $ 6,562     $ 9,030  
Add: Merger-Related Expenses, net of tax   2,151       557       62       538        
Add: Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down   2,620                          
Add: IFH ACL Provision, net of tax   3,169                          
Net Income, as Adjusted $ 15,473     $ 9,229     $ 8,267     $ 7,100     $ 9,030  
                   
Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted   16,729       13,951       13,895       13,919       13,989  
Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 0.45     $ 0.62     $ 0.59     $ 0.47     $ 0.65  
Earnings per Share - Diluted, as Adjusted $ 0.92     $ 0.66     $ 0.59     $ 0.51     $ 0.65  
                   
Average Assets $ 3,120,107     $ 2,437,870     $ 2,353,868     $ 2,299,234     $ 2,202,479  
Return on Average Assets(1)   0.96 %     1.42 %     1.40 %     1.15 %     1.63 %
Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted(1)   1.97 %     1.51 %     1.41 %     1.24 %     1.63 %
                   
Average Equity $ 352,537     $ 274,087     $ 263,425     $ 258,892     $ 248,035  
Return on Average Equity(1)   8.50 %     12.59 %     12.53 %     10.19 %     14.44 %
Return on Average Equity, as Adjusted(1)   17.46 %     13.40 %     12.62 %     11.03 %     14.44 %
                   
Net Interest Income (a) $ 44,327     $ 38,354     $ 37,057     $ 35,008     $ 34,889  
Noninterest Income  