HIP Video Promo Presents: Nuke The Soup unveils new music video "Biggest Storm" on Music-News.com

Baltimore-based singer-songwriter group Nuke The Soup are back with their epic new single "Biggest Storm"

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltimore-based rock singer-songwriter Mark Davison began his musical journey as the co-founder of Cubic Feet several decades ago, leaving an impressive discography that has stood the test of time. As the principal creative for Nuke the Soup, his latest project, Mark leads a lively ensemble of standout musicians, including keyboardist Brian Simms, guitarist Gerry Leonard, bassist Mike Mennell, and drummers Chester Thompson and John Thomakos. Together, this fiercely independent band crafts delicious rock-and-roll, blending introspective and socially conscious lyrics with infectiously catchy melodies and an effortless natural spirit. Their previous albums, Make Waves Not War (2009) and Deeper (2018), boldly tackled “big picture” topics such as politics, climate change, and the complexities of personal relationships. Now, with their highly anticipated upcoming album, Dancing on the Edge, NTS continues to push boundaries, delivering a collection of energetic, ear wormy songs that explore life’s deeper questions while keeping listeners hooked with their signature sound.

Creatives like Mark, alongside renowned producers like Grammy-winner Kevin Killen (U2, Peter Gabriel, Elvis Costello) and Gerry “Spooky Ghost” Leonard (David Bowie), draw from their real-life experiences to craft music that feels honest and fresh—in a better word—alive. For Mark, an avid skier, being sidelined by back issues presented an immense challenge. How could he possibly resist when his inbox pinged with the announcement of the “biggest storm of the season?” The thought of missing out on powdery, freshly fallen snow taunted him—so much that he could no longer bear it. With the difficult choice between physical recovery and soulful rejuvenation, Mark decides to follow his heart, heeding the call of the mountains. Few joys in life compare to the exhilaration of carving through fresh power on ski slopes of the western US, and Canada, and with its catchy hooks and bouncy melody, this buoyant, high-energy opening track mirrors the pure, free-spirited joy of gliding down those snowy peaks. More than a song, it’s an encouragement to seize the moment—pure rock bliss, wrapped in an irresistible message: when inspiration calls, go.

Inspired by skiing footage shot by Danny Brown's father in Aspen in the 70s, the “Biggest Storm” music video radiates a sense of warm, fuzzy nostalgia—despite its frosty setting. Directed and edited by Danny Brown, an Aspen-based photographer and digital producer, the video features dynamic shots of cheerful skiers flying down the moguls, all captured on Super 8 film. The result is a joyful homage to Aspen’s bright winter wonderland, perfectly complementing the sense of elation in the instrumentation and lyrics of the accompanying track. With its grainy textures and retro grading, the video feels like a rediscovered home movie from decades past—its vintage charm is strikingly authentic. Touches of humor add to its appeal, harking back to a simpler time when no email, group chat, or video call could interrupt the allure of a snowy escape. It’s a reminder of the joys of disconnecting, immersing oneself in nature, and savoring life’s fleeting pleasures—perhaps a lesson worth revisiting in today’s hyperconnected world. Yet, as the track plays, it’s impossible not to feel the pull of the mountains and the enduring call to take advantage of every moment.

