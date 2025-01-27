Submit Release
Preferred Bank Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $30.2 million or $2.25 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024. This represents a decrease in net income of $3.2 million from the prior quarter and a decrease of $5.6 from the same quarter last year. The decrease compared to both periods was mainly due to a one-time $8.1 million increase in occupancy expense this quarter due to the previously disclosed error in the calculation of ASC 842, Accounting for Leases. As previously disclosed, this calculation error goes back to the adoption of ASC 842 in 2019 and the $8.1 million item represents the cumulative erroneous calculation through the years from 2019 to present.

Net interest income was $69.2 million, up by $325,000 compared to last quarter’s $68.8 million and down slightly from the $69.4 million recorded one year ago. Noninterest expense was $28.2 million, an increase of $6.2 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $10.4 million over the same quarter last year. These increases were due to the aforementioned non-recurring occupancy expense item. The provision for credit losses was $2.0 million this quarter compared to $3.2 million last quarter and compared to $3.5 million this quarter last year. Despite the non-recurring expense item, Preferred Bank continues to deliver top-of-peer group profitability metrics and long term shareholder returns.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 1.74%
  • Return on beginning equity of 16.03%
  • Net interest margin (NIM) held strong at 4.06%
  • Total loans increased by $71 million or 1.3%
  • Efficiency ratio was 38.8%

Highlights for the Year:

  • Return on average assets was 1.91%
  • Return on beginning equity of 18.80%
  • The NIM was 4.08%
  • Total loans increased by $369 million or 7.0%
  • Efficiency ratio was 31.47%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We completed the year 2024 with net income of $130.7 million or $9.64 per diluted share. Return on assets was 1.91% for the year and return on beginning equity was 18.8%, which should be well above peer group and the industry average.

”Fourth quarter net income of $30.2 million or $2.25 per diluted share was negatively impacted by a correction to our lease expense of $8.1 million. This correction was previously announced and is non-recurring in nature. The after-tax effect of this item was approximately $0.42.

“Under a high interest rate and high inflation environment, Preferred Bank’s loan growth and deposit growth were less than our historical performance. 2024 loan growth of 7.0% and deposit growth of 3.6% were still in- line with industry averages.

“At December 31, 2024, our credit metrics improved from September 30, 2024. Non-performing loans decreased by $10.0 million or 52% and criticized loans decreased by $76.7 million or 32.6%. The Bank’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.27% as of December 31, 2024.

“The recent wildfires in the Los Angeles area have wrought unprecedented damage to our community. We at Preferred Bank will be dedicated to making the utmost effort to help rebuild the homes and businesses lost in this tragedy. At this time, the Bank has confirmed the existence of one property that secures a commercial loan which was affected by the fires but we can confirm the property had the appropriate insurance. We are most grateful that none of our residential home mortgage borrowers have been affected and that none of our employees have been directly impacted.

“In December, our Board of Directors announced an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.70 per quarter to $0.75 per quarter, the first of which is payable in January of 2025. For the year, we also repurchased 464,314 shares of our common stock for total consideration of $34.3 million. At December 31, 2024, the Bank’s tier 1 leverage ratio improved to 11.33% from 10.85% as of December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share increased from $50.54 at the end of 2023 to $57.86 as of December 31, 2024, a 13.1% increase.

“We look forward to continue our consistently strong financial performance into 2025.”

Results of Operations - Quarter

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $69.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This was a $325,000 increase from the $68.8 million recorded in the prior quarter and a $223,000 decrease from the same quarter last year. Compared to the prior quarter, interest income was down by $3.6 million but interest expense also decreased by $3.9 million. In comparison to the same quarter last year, interest income increased by $894,000 but interest expense increased by $1.1 million. The Bank’s net interest margin came in at 4.06% for the quarter, this is down slightly from the 4.10% recorded last quarter and was down by 18 basis points from the 4.24% margin achieved in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Management believes that efforts to reduce the Bank’s asset sensitivity have been largely effective as the margin has held up much better than originally anticipated when the first rate cut occurred in September of 2024.

Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest income was $3.6 million compared with $2.1 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to other income and fees which increased by $131,000. In comparing to the same quarter last year, letter of credit (LC) fee income was up by $491,000 and last year the Bank recorded a loss on sale of investment securities of $929,000. Finally, other income was up by $303,000 over last year.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $22.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 and compared to the $17.9 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the increase over the prior year and over the prior quarter was the $8.1 million occupancy expense adjustment related to accounting pronouncement ASC 842 mentioned earlier. In comparing to the prior quarter; personnel expense was down by $246,000, business development expense was up by $99,000 and OREO expense was lower by $1.8 million due to a $1.6 million valuation allowance recorded last quarter. In comparing to same quarter last year; personnel expense was up by $1.2 million due to additional personnel, professional services was up by $251,000 and other expense was up by $360,000.   For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 38.8%, higher than the 30.6% posted last quarter and higher than the 25.0% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.0% which is identical to the ETR for last quarter and up from the 28.5% ETR recorded in the same period last year. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at December 31, 2024 were $5.64 billion, an increase of $369 million from the total of $5.27 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits were $5.92 billion, an increase of $207.5 million from the $5.71 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total assets were $6.92 billion, an increase of $264.2 million over the total of $6.66 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Results of Operations – Year

The Bank’s net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $130.7 million or $9.64 per diluted share. This is down from $150.0 million or $10.52 per diluted share for 2023. The decrease was due to net interest income which was down by $16.7 million as well as noninterest expense which increased by $13.4 million. This was partially offset by noninterest income which increased in 2024 by $6.5 million over 2023. Despite this decline, the Bank’s earnings metrics still remain top-of-class as ROA was 1.91%, ROBE was 18.8% and the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 31.5%. Also, during 2024 the Bank repurchased 464,314 shares at an average price of $73.76 which contributed approximately $0.17 per diluted share for 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing totaled $9.4 million as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $10.0 million from $19.4 million on September 30, 2024 and a decrease of $19.3 million from the $28.7 million in nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2023. Total net charge-offs for the quarter were $6.6 million and all were previously fully reserved.

Total criticized loans decreased to $158.1 million from $234.8 million last quarter. The Bank expects to upgrade a number of the remaining credits in this cohort once more collateral is in place.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.0 million compared to $3.2 million last quarter and compared to $3.5 million in the same quarter last year.   The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio declined to 1.27% of loans as compared to 1.36% in the prior quarter.

Capitalization

As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 11.33%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.80% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.11%. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.85%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.57% and the total capital ratio was 15.18%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s fourth quarter 2024 financial results will be held tomorrow, January 28, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through February 11, 2025; the passcode is 6335378.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), one branch in Flushing, New York and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. In addition, the Bank also operates a loan production office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Financial Tables to Follow

 
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
  2024
   2024
   2023
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $ 111,596     $ 114,112     $ 107,709  
Investment securities   14,013       15,032       16,973  
Fed funds sold   249       280       282  
Total interest income   125,858       129,424       124,964  
           
Interest expense:          
Interest-bearing demand   18,245       23,211       21,716  
Savings   85       84       72  
Time certificates   37,030       35,956       32,455  
Subordinated debt   1,325       1,325       1,325  
Total interest expense   56,685       60,576       55,568  
Net interest income   69,173       68,848       69,396  
Provision for credit losses   2,000       3,200       3,500  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   67,173       65,648       65,896  
           
Noninterest income:          
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts   761       747       857  
Letters of credit fee income   1,977       1,959       1,486  
BOLI income   102       108       105  
Net loss on called and sale of investment securities   -       -       (929 )
Net gain on sale of loans   112       91       205  
Other income   685       554       382  
Total noninterest income   3,637       3,459       2,106  
           
Noninterest expense:          
Salary and employee benefits   13,279       13,525       12,058  
Net occupancy expense   10,110       1,883       1,536  
Business development and promotion expense   340       241       239  
Professional services   1,606       1,816       1,355  
Office supplies and equipment expense   396       435       391  
OREO valuation allowance and related expense   155       1,915       294  
Other   2,360       2,274       2,000  
Total noninterest expense   28,246       22,089       17,873  
Income before provision for income taxes   42,564       47,018       50,129  
Income tax expense   12,343       13,635       14,290  
Net income $ 30,221     $ 33,383     $ 35,839  
           
Income per share available to common shareholders          
Basic $ 2.29     $ 2.50     $ 2.63  
Diluted $ 2.25     $ 2.46     $ 2.60  
           
Weighted-average common shares outstanding          
Basic   13,190,696       13,327,848       13,617,225  
Diluted   13,442,294       13,544,273       13,804,315  
           
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.75     $ 0.70     $ 0.70  
           


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
           
  For the Twelve Months Ended    
  December 31,   December 31,   Change
  2024
   2023   %
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $ 445,139     $ 412,505       7.9 %
Investment securities   62,854       64,427       -2.4 %
Fed funds sold   1,103       1,056       4.5 %
Total interest income   509,096       477,988       6.5 %
           
Interest expense:          
Interest-bearing demand   87,951       75,417       16.6 %
Savings   323       225       43.5 %
Time certificates   142,894       103,853       37.6 %
FHLB borrowings   0       3,819       -100.0 %
Subordinated debt   5,300       5,300       0.0 %
Total interest expense   236,468       188,614       25.4 %
Net interest income   272,628       289,374       -5.8 %
Provision for credit losses   12,100       10,000       21.0 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   260,528       279,374       -6.7 %
           
Noninterest income:          
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts   3,172       3,333       -4.8 %
Letters of credit fee income   7,188       5,798       24.0 %
BOLI income   420       412       2.1 %
Net loss on called and sale of investment securities   -       (5,046 )     -100.0 %
Net gain on sale of loans   659       752       -12.4 %
Other income   2,126       1,864       14.0 %
Total noninterest income   13,565       7,113       90.7 %
           
Noninterest expense:          
Salary and employee benefits   53,648       51,314       4.5 %
Net occupancy expense   15,420       6,049       154.9 %
Business development and promotion expense   1,250       737       69.6 %
Professional services   6,711       5,270       27.3 %
Office supplies and equipment expense   1,781       1,588       12.2 %
OREO valuation allowance and related expense   2,234       3,344       -33.2 %
Other   9,016       8,332       8.2 %
Total noninterest expense   90,060       76,634       17.5 %
Income before provision for income taxes   184,033       209,853       -12.3 %
Income tax expense   53,371       59,813       -10.8 %
Net income $ 130,662     $ 150,040       -12.9 %
           
Income per share available to common shareholders          
Basic $ 9.79     $ 10.64       -8.0 %
Diluted $ 9.64     $ 10.52       -8.4 %
           
Weighted-average common shares outstanding          
Basic   13,347,004       14,095,745       -5.3 %
Diluted   13,554,266       14,261,644       -5.0 %
           
Dividends per share $ 2.85     $ 2.35       21.3 %
           


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
       
  December 31,   December 31,
  2024   2023
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 765,515     $ 890,852  
Fed funds sold   20,000       20,000  
Cash and cash equivalents   785,515       910,852  
       
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   20,021       21,171  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   348,706       313,842  
       
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value   2,214       360  
       
Loans   5,640,615       5,273,498  
Less allowance for credit losses   (71,477 )     (78,355 )
Less amortized deferred loan fees, net   (9,234 )     (11,079 )
Loans, net   5,559,904       5,184,064  
       
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   14,991       16,716  
Customers' liability on acceptances   -       315  
Bank furniture and fixtures, net   8,462       9,694  
Bank-owned life insurance   10,433       10,632  
Accrued interest receivable   33,561       33,892  
Investment in affordable housing partnerships   58,346       65,276  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000  
Deferred tax assets   47,316       48,991  
Income tax receivable   2,281       2,391  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   13,182       22,050  
Other assets   3,497       4,030  
Total assets $ 6,923,429     $ 6,659,276  
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Deposits:      
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 704,859     $ 786,995  
Interest bearing deposits:   2,026,965       2,075,156  
Savings   30,150       29,167  
Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,477,931       1,317,862  
Other time certificates   1,676,943       1,500,162  
Total deposits   5,916,848       5,709,342  
       
Acceptances outstanding   -       315  
Subordinated debt issuance, net   148,469       148,232  
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   21,623       30,824  
Operating lease liabilities   16,990       19,766  
Accrued interest payable   16,517       16,124  
Other liabilities   39,830       39,568  
Total liabilities   6,160,277       5,964,171  
       
Shareholders' equity   763,152       695,105  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   6,923,429       6,659,276  
       
Book value per common share $ 57.86     $ 50.54  
Number of common shares outstanding   13,188,776       13,753,246  
               


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2024 2024 2024 2024 2023
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:          
Interest income $ 125,858   $ 129,424   $ 127,294   $ 126,520   $ 124,964  
Interest expense   56,685     60,576     61,187     58,020     55,568  
Interest income before provision for credit losses   69,173     68,848     66,107     68,500     69,396  
Provision for credit losses   2,000     3,200     2,500     4,400     3,500  
Noninterest income   3,637     3,459     3,404     3,065     2,106  
Noninterest expense   28,246     22,089     19,697     20,028     17,873  
Income tax expense   12,343     13,635     13,722     13,671     14,290  
Net income $ 30,221   $ 33,383   $ 33,592   $ 33,466   $ 35,839  
           
Earnings per share          
Basic $ 2.29   $ 2.50   $ 2.51   $ 2.48   $ 2.63  
Diluted $ 2.25   $ 2.46   $ 2.48   $ 2.44   $ 2.60  
           
Ratios for the period:          
Return on average assets   1.74 %   1.95 %   1.97 %   2.00 %   2.15 %
Return on beginning equity   16.03 %   18.37 %   19.44 %   19.36 %   21.21 %
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   4.06 %   4.10 %   3.96 %   4.19 %   4.24 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   1.62 %   1.29 %   1.15 %   1.20 %   1.07 %
Efficiency ratio   38.79 %   30.55 %   28.34 %   27.99 %   25.00 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.47 %   -0.00 %   0.68 %   0.26 %   -0.00 %
           
Ratios as of period end:          
Tangible common equity ratio   11.02 %   10.92 %   10.55 %   10.35 %   10.43 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   11.33 %   11.28 %   10.89 %   10.80 %   10.85 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.80 %   11.66 %   11.52 %   11.50 %   11.57 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.80 %   11.66 %   11.52 %   11.50 %   11.57 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.11 %   15.06 %   14.93 %   15.08 %   15.18 %
Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period   1.27 %   1.36 %   1.34 %   1.49 %   1.49 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   7.64 x   3.92 x   1.79 x   4.33 x   2.73 x
           
Average balances:          
Total securities $ 350,732   $ 356,590   $ 353,357   $ 348,961   $ 349,863  
Total loans   5,542,558     5,458,613     5,320,360     5,263,562     5,126,918  
Total earning assets   6,788,487     6,684,766     6,728,498     6,585,853     6,499,469  
Total assets   6,920,325     6,817,979     6,863,829     6,718,018     6,627,349  
Total time certificate of deposits   3,144,523     2,874,985     2,884,259     2,852,860     2,767,385  
Total interest bearing deposits   5,220,655     5,124,245     5,203,034     5,004,834     4,906,947  
Total deposits   5,905,127     5,828,227     5,901,976     5,761,488     5,689,713  
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,369,092     5,272,617     5,351,347     5,153,089     5,055,143  
Total equity   760,345     747,222     715,190     704,996     683,141  
           


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
       
  For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2024   2023
       
Interest income $ 509,096     $ 477,988  
Interest expense   236,468       188,614  
Interest income before provision for credit losses   272,628       289,374  
Provision for credit losses   12,100       10,000  
Noninterest income   13,565       7,113  
Noninterest expense   90,060       76,634  
Income tax expense   53,371       59,813  
Net income $ 130,662     $ 150,040  
       
Earnings per share      
Basic $ 9.79     $ 10.64  
Diluted $ 9.64     $ 10.52  
       
Ratios for the period:      
Return on average assets   1.91 %     2.28 %
Return on beginning equity   18.80 %     23.80 %
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   4.08 %     4.49 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   1.32 %     1.17 %
Efficiency ratio   31.47 %     25.85 %
Net charge-off to average loans   0.35 %     0.00 %
       
Average balances:      
Total securities $ 352,416     $ 389,584  
Total loans   5,396,844       5,068,486  
Total earning assets   6,697,118       5,067,870  
Total assets   6,830,252       6,452,661  
Total time certificate of deposits   2,939,543       6,577,690  
Total interest bearing deposits   5,849,300       2,570,706  
Total deposits   5,849,300       4,678,893  
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,849,300       5,577,155  
Total equity   732,058       4,902,616  
       


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
                         
        As of
        December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
        2024   2024   2024   2024   2023
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:                  
Assets:                  
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 785,515     $ 804,994     $ 917,677     $ 936,600     $ 910,852  
  Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   20,021       20,311       20,605       20,904       21,171  
  Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   348,706       337,363       331,909       333,411       313,842  
  Loans:                  
    Real estate – Mortgage:                  
      Real estate—Residential $ 790,069     $ 753,453     $ 732,251     $ 724,101     $ 688,058  
      Real estate—Commercial   2,840,771       2,882,506       2,833,430       2,777,608       2,760,761  
      Total Real Estate – Mortgage   3,630,840       3,635,959       3,565,681       3,501,709       3,448,819  
    Real estate – Construction:                  
      R/E Construction — Residential   296,580       274,214       238,062       236,596       246,201  
      R/E Construction — Commercial   287,185       290,308       247,582       213,727       179,775  
      Total real estate construction loans   583,765       564,522       485,644       450,323       425,976  
    Commercial and industrial   1,418,930       1,365,550       1,371,694       1,369,529       1,394,871  
    SBA   6,833       5,424       5,463       3,914       3,469  
    Consumer and others   247       124       118       379       363  
      Gross loans   5,640,615       5,571,579       5,428,600       5,325,854       5,273,498  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (71,477 )     (76,051 )     (72,848 )     (79,311 )     (78,355 )
  Net deferred loan fees   (9,234 )     (10,414 )     (10,502 )     (10,460 )     (11,079 )
    Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 5,559,904     $ 5,485,114     $ 5,345,250     $ 5,236,083     $ 5,184,064  
  Loans held for sale $ 2,214     $ 225     $ 955     $ 605     $ 360  
    Net loans $ 5,562,118     $ 5,485,339     $ 5,346,205     $ 5,236,688     $ 5,184,424  
                         
  Other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 14,991     $ 15,082     $ 16,716     $ 16,716     $ 16,716  
  Investment in affordable housing partnerships   58,346       58,009       60,432       62,854       65,276  
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000  
  Other assets   118,732       136,246       138,036       134,040       131,995  
    Total assets $ 6,923,429     $ 6,872,344     $ 6,846,580     $ 6,756,213     $ 6,659,276  
                         
Liabilities:                  
  Deposits:                  
    Demand $ 704,859     $ 682,859     $ 675,767     $ 709,767     $ 786,995  
    Interest bearing demand   2,026,965       1,994,288       2,326,214       2,159,948       2,075,156  
    Savings   30,150       29,793       28,251       29,261       29,167  
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,477,931       1,478,500       1,406,149       1,349,927       1,317,862  
    Other time certificates   1,676,943       1,682,324       1,442,381       1,552,805       1,500,162  
    Total deposits $ 5,916,848     $ 5,867,764     $ 5,878,762     $ 5,801,708     $ 5,709,342  
                         
  Acceptances outstanding $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 315  
  Subordinated debt issuance, net   148,469       148,410       148,351       148,292       148,232  
  Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   21,623       23,617       27,946       29,647       30,824  
  Other liabilities   73,337       82,436       68,394       77,008       75,458  
    Total liabilities $ 6,160,277     $ 6,122,227     $ 6,123,453     $ 6,056,655     $ 5,964,171  
                         
Equity:                    
  Net common stock, no par value $ 105,501     $ 109,928     $ 113,509     $ 115,915     $ 134,534  
  Retained earnings   685,108       664,808       640,675       616,417       592,325  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   (27,457 )     (24,619 )     (31,057 )     (32,774 )     (31,754 )
    Total shareholders' equity $ 763,152     $ 750,117     $ 723,127     $ 699,558     $ 695,105  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,923,429     $ 6,872,344     $ 6,846,580     $ 6,756,213     $ 6,659,276  
                         


PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(unaudited)
                       
                   
  Three months ended December 31,   Three months ended September 30,   Three months ended December 31,
  2024   2024   2023
    Interest Average     Interest Average     Interest Average
  Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/
  Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:                      
Loans (1,2) $ 5,543,215   $ 111,596     8.01 %   $ 5,459,842   $ 114,112     8.31 %   $ 5,127,935   $ 107,709     8.33 %
Investment securities (3)   350,732     3,566     4.04 %     356,590     3,610     4.03 %     349,863     3,335     3.78 %
Federal funds sold   20,172     249     4.91 %     20,164     280     5.52 %     20,028     282     5.58 %
Other earning assets   874,368     10,546     4.80 %     848,170     11,521     5.40 %     1,001,643     13,739     5.44 %
Total interest earning assets   6,788,487     125,957     7.38 %     6,684,766     129,523     7.71 %     6,499,469     125,065     7.63 %
Deferred loan fees, net   (9,808 )         (10,248 )         (10,421 )    
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (75,474 )         (72,899 )         (74,965 )    
Noninterest earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   10,626           10,826           12,376      
Bank furniture and fixtures   8,866           9,419           9,243      
Right of use assets   28,570           22,496           20,338      
Other assets   169,058           173,619           171,309      
Total assets $ 6,920,325         $ 6,817,979         $ 6,627,349      
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Deposits:                      
Interest bearing demand and savings $ 2,076,132   $ 18,330     3.51 %   $ 2,249,260   $ 23,295     4.12 %   $ 2,139,562   $ 21,788     4.04 %
TCD $250K or more   1,481,219     17,514     4.70 %     1,412,073     17,866     5.03 %     1,294,531     15,600     4.78 %
Other time certificates   1,663,304     19,516     4.67 %     1,462,912     18,090     4.92 %     1,472,854     16,855     4.54 %
Total interest bearing deposits   5,220,655     55,360     4.22 %     5,124,245     59,251     4.60 %     4,906,947     54,243     4.39 %
Short-term borrowings   3     0     3.31 %     -     -     0.00 %     2     0     6.08 %
Subordinated debt, net   148,434     1,325     3.55 %     148,372     1,325     3.55 %     148,194     1,325     3.55 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,369,092     56,685     4.20 %     5,272,617     60,576     4.57 %     5,055,143     55,568     4.36 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:                      
Demand deposits   684,472           703,982           782,766      
Lease liability   25,486           18,882           18,179      
Other liabilities   80,930           75,276           88,120      
Total liabilities   6,159,980           6,070,757           5,944,208      
Shareholders’ equity   760,345           747,222           683,141      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,920,325         $ 6,817,979         $ 6,627,349      
Net interest income   $ 69,272         $ 68,947         $ 69,497    
Net interest spread       3.18 %         3.14 %         3.27 %
Net interest margin       4.06 %         4.10 %         4.24 %
                       
Cost of Deposits:                      
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 684,472         $ 703,982         $ 782,766      
Interest bearing deposits   5,220,655     55,360     4.22 %     5,124,245     59,251     4.60 %     4,906,947     54,243     4.39 %
Total Deposits $ 5,905,127   $ 55,360     3.73 %   $ 5,828,227   $ 59,251     4.04 %   $ 5,689,713   $ 54,243     3.78 %


(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale    
(2) Net loan fee income of $1.2 million, $991,000, and $1.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, are included in the yield computations  
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis  
     


PREFERRED BANK
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(unaudited)
                                       
  Twleve Months ended December 31,
  2024
 		  2023
    Interest Average     Interest Average
  Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/
  Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:              
Loans (1,2) $ 5,398,916   $ 445,139     8.24 %   $ 5,068,486   $ 412,505     8.14 %
Investment securities (3)   352,416     14,257     4.05 %     389,584     14,461     3.71 %
Federal funds sold   20,397     1,103     5.41 %     20,090     1,056     5.26 %
Other earning assets   925,389     48,994     5.29 %     974,501     50,372     5.17 %
Total interest earning assets   6,697,118     509,493     7.61 %     6,452,661     478,394     7.41 %
Deferred loan fees, net   (10,301 )         (10,212 )    
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (76,448 )         (70,992 )    
Noninterest earning assets:              
Cash and due from banks   10,624           11,978      
Bank furniture and fixtures   9,537           9,010      
Right of use assets   23,997           21,417      
Other assets   175,725           163,828      
Total assets $ 6,830,252         $ 6,577,690      
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Interest bearing liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Interest bearing demand/ savings $ 2,198,837   $ 88,274     4.01 %   $ 2,108,187   $ 75,642     3.59 %
TCD $250K or more   1,403,663     69,176     4.93 %     1,267,859     53,200     4.20 %
Other time certificates   1,535,880     73,718     4.80 %     1,302,847     50,653     3.89 %
Total interest \bearing deposits   5,138,380     231,168     4.50 %     4,678,893     179,495     3.84 %
Short-term borrowings   1     0     2.50 %     1     0     3.06 %
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank   -     0     0.00 %     75,616     3,819     5.05 %
Subordinated debt, net   148,344     5,300     3.57 %     148,106     5,300     3.58 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,286,725     236,468     4.47 %     4,902,616     188,614     3.85 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:              
Demand deposits   710,920           898,262      
Lease liability   20,931           19,902      
Other liabilities   79,618           84,449      
Total liabilities   6,098,194           5,905,229      
Shareholders’ equity   732,058           672,461      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,830,252         $ 6,577,690      
Net interest income   $ 273,025         $ 289,780    
Net interest spread       3.13 %         3.57 %
Net interest margin       4.08 %         4.49 %
               
Cost of Deposits:              
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 710,920         $ 898,262      
Interest bearing deposits   5,138,380     231,168     4.50 %     4,678,893     179,495     3.84 %
Total Deposits $ 5,849,300   $ 231,168     3.95 %   $ 5,577,155   $ 179,495     3.22 %


(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale  
(2) Net loan fee income of $4.6 million and $4.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
     


Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
       
Allowance For Credit Losses History
  Year ended
  December 31, 2024
   December 31, 2023
  (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses      
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 78,355     $ 68,472  
Charge-Offs      
Commercial & Industrial   19,028       124  
Total Charge-Offs   19,028       124  
       
Recoveries      
Commercial & Industrial   50       7  
Total Recoveries   50       7  
       
Net Charge-Offs   18,978       117  
Provision for Credit Losses:   12,100       10,000  
Balance at End of Period $ 71,477     $ 78,355  
       
Average Loans Held for Investment $ 5,396,844     $ 5,067,870  
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $ 5,640,615     $ 5,273,498  
Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans   0.35 %     0.00 %
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period   1.27 %     1.49 %
       


