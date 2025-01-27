Submit Release
Norwood Financial Corp announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Quarterly Highlights:

  • Net interest margin increased 5 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 11 basis points over the prior year.
  • Loans grew at an 9% annualized rate during the fourth quarter.
  • Completed capital raise that supports our long-term strategy and repositions our investment portfolio to improve our yield on the portfolio.
  • Capital continues to improve due to recent equity offering and lower AOCI adjustment.

HONESDALE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp and Wayne Bank, stated, “During the fourth quarter, we successfully completed a capital raise that enabled us to reposition our investment portfolio for improved yields on the portfolio in future periods. While we incurred a one-time $20 million loss as a result of this repositioning, we believe the portfolio is better positioned for the current and future interest rate environment. Excluding this loss, we performed well during the fourth quarter, delivering higher net interest income year-over-year for both the fourth quarter and the full year. As a result of these actions, we believe the Company is financially stronger and better protected from changes in interest rates and will enhance our future performance.”

Selected Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024
2024   2023   Change 2024   2023   Change
Net interest income 16,625   15,293   1,332   62,191   62,067   124  
Net interest spread (fte) 2.31%   2.23%   8 bps   2.17%   2.47%   (30 bps )
Net interest margin (fte) 3.04%   2.93%   11 bps   2.91%   3.06%   (15 bps )
Net income (loss) (12,651 ) 355   (13,006 ) (160 ) 16,759   (16,919 )
Diluted earnings per share (1.54 ) 0.04   (1.41 ) (0.02 ) 2.07   (2.09 )
Return on average assets (2.19% ) 0.06%   (225 bps ) -0.01%   0.79%   (80 bps )
Return on tangible equity (30.77% ) 1.01%   (3,178 bps ) (0.10% ) 11.66%   (1,167 bps )

Discussion of financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2024:
  • The Company has a net loss of $12.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. This was $13 million lower than the same period last year due one-time $20 million loss incurred on the sale of securities during December.
  • Net interest income was higher during the fourth quarter of 2024 than 2023 as increases in asset yields outpaced increases in yields on liabilities.
  • Correspondingly, the net interest margin in the fourth quarter was 3.04% in 2024 compared to 2.93% in 2023.
Discussion of financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024:
  • The Company posted a had a net loss of $160 thousand, or -$0.02 per diluted share, for the full-fiscal year ended year December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $16.8 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended December in31. 2023. This loss was primarily due to a one-time $20 million loss incurred on the sale of securities during December 2024.
  • The full-year net interest margin was 2.91% in 2024 versus 3.06% in 2023. Deposit costs were higher in 2024, especially in the earlier part of the year, before the Federal Reserve began to cut rates.
  • Total non-interest expenses for 2024 were $48.6 million compared to $43.5 million in 2023. The increase was generally due to higher compensation and data processing costs.
  • Adjusted net income for the year was lower as higher net interest income and total other income was more than offset by an increase in total other expenses.
  • As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $2.317 billion, compared to $2.201 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans receivable were $1.693 billion, total deposits were $1.859 billion, and stockholders’ equity was $213.5 million.
  • Tangible Common Equity was 8.05% as of December 31, 2024, versus 6.98% at the end of 2023.
The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude the one-time $20.0 million net realized loss incurred in the fourth quarter as a result of the repositioning of our investment portfolio. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures.
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024
2024   2023   Change 2024   2023   Change
Adjusted net income 3,119   355   2,764   15,610   16,759   (1,149 )
Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.38   0.04   0.34   1.93   2.07   (0.14 )
Adjusted return on average assets 0.54%   0.06%   48 bps 0.69%   0.79%   (10 bps )
Adjusted return on tangible equity 7.59%   1.01%   654 bps 9.97%   11.66%   (169 bps )


Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from 16 offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and 14 offices in 4 Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on tangible equity, all of which are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Adjusted values were derived by reversing the effect of loss on sale of securities in 2024 along with the attendant tax effect. We believe the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on tangible equity ensures comparability of these measures as the portfolio restructuring is not something the Company expects to be a recurring event.

                             
Adjusted Return on Average Assets                            
(Dollars in thousands)                            
                             
    Three Months Ended December 31,       Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
    2024   2023       2024       2023  
Net (loss) income $ (12,651 )   $ 355       $ (160 )   $ 16,759  
Average assets   2,299,732       2,166,821         2,250,171       2,128,570  
Return on average assets (annualized)   -2.19 %     0.06 %       -0.01 %     0.79 %
Net (loss) income   (12,651 )     355         (160 )     16,759  
Net realized losses on sale of securities   19,962       0         19,962       0  
Tax effect at 21%   (4,192 )     0         (4,192 )     0  
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)   3,119       355         15,610       16,759  
Average assets   2,299,732       2,166,821         2,250,171       2,128,570  
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)                            
(Non-GAAP)   0.54 %     0.06 %       0.69 %     0.79 %
                             
                             
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity                            
(Dollars in thousands)                            
                             
    Three Months Ended December 31,       Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
    2024   2023       2024       2023  
Net (loss) income $ (12,651 )   $ 355       $ (160 )   $ 16,759  
Average shareholders' equity   192,981       168,317         185,952       173,273  
Average intangible assets   29,424       29,495         29,449       29,526  
Average tangible shareholders' equity   163,557       138,822         156,503       143,747  
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (annualized)   -30.77 %     1.01 %       -0.10 %     11.66 %
Net (loss) income   (12,651 )     355         (160 )     16,759  
Net realized losses on sale of securities   19,962       0         19,962       0  
Tax effect at 21%   (4,192 )     0         (4,192 )     0  
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)   3,119       355         15,610       16,759  
Average tangible shareholders' equity   163,557       138,822         156,503       143,747  
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)                            
(Non-GAAP)   7.59 %     1.01 %       9.97 %     11.66 %
                             
                             
Adjusted Earnings Per Share                            
(Dollars in thousands)                            
                             
    Three Months Ended December 31,       Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
    2024   2023       2024       2023  
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic $ (1.54 )   $ 0.04       $ (0.02 )   $ 2.08  
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted $ (1.54 )   $ 0.04       $ (0.02 )   $ 2.07  
Net (Loss) Income   (12,651 )     355         (160 )     16,759  
Net realized losses on sale of securities   19,962       0         19,962       0  
Tax effect at 21%   (4,192 )     0         (4,192 )     0  
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)   3,119       355         15,610       16,759  
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.38     $ 0.04       $ 1.93     $ 2.08  
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.38     $ 0.04       $ 1.93     $ 2.07  


The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

Tangible Book Value          
(Dollars in thousands)          
           
    December 31,
    2024   2023
Total shareholders' equity   213,508       181,070  
Adjustments:          
Goodwill   (29,266 )     (29,266 )
Other intangible assets   (152 )     (221 )
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   184,090       151,583  
Common shares outstanding   9,272,906       8,110,157  
Book value per common share   23.02       22.33  
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)   19.85       18.69  


Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact: John M. McCaffery
  Executive Vice President &
  Chief Financial Officer
  NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
  272-304-3003
  www.waynebank.com


           
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP          
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)          
 (unaudited)          
    December 31
    2024       2023  
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks  $ 27,562     $ 28,533  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   44,777       37,587  
Cash and cash equivalents   72,339       66,120  
           
Securities available for sale   397,846       406,259  
Loans receivable   1,713,638       1,603,618  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   19,843       18,968  
Net loans receivable   1,693,795       1,584,650  
Regulatory stock, at cost   13,366       7,318  
Bank premises and equipment, net   19,657       17,838  
Bank owned life insurance   46,657       46,439  
Foreclosed real estate owned   -       97  
Accrued interest receivable   8,466       8,123  
Deferred tax assets, net   17,696       21,353  
Goodwill   29,266       29,266  
Other intangible assets   152       221  
Other assets   18,222       13,395  
TOTAL ASSETS  $ 2,317,462     $ 2,201,079  
           
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing demand  $ 381,479     $ 399,545  
Interest-bearing   1,477,684       1,395,614  
Total deposits   1,859,163       1,795,159  
Short-term borrowings   113,069       74,076  
Other borrowings   101,793       124,236  
Accrued interest payable   12,615       10,510  
Other liabilities   17,314       16,028  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   2,103,954       2,020,009  
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares -       -  
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,          
authorized: 20,000,000 shares,          
issued: 2024: 9,487,067 shares, 2023: 8,310,847 shares   949       831  
Surplus   98,513       97,700  
Retained earnings   152,964       135,284  
Treasury stock, at cost: 2024: 214,161 shares, 2023: 200,690 shares (5,797 )     (5,397 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (33,121 )     (47,348 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   213,508       181,070  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND          
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  $ 2,317,462     $ 2,201,079  
           



NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP                    
Consolidated Statements of Income                    
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
  (unaudited)                    
  Three Months Ended December 31,     Twelve Months Ended December 31,
      2024       2023         2024       2023  
INTEREST INCOME                    
Loans receivable, including fees $   26,122   $   23,328     $   99,388   $   85,209  
Securities     2,789       2,504         10,424       9,922  
Other     574       253         2,768       409  
Total Interest income     29,485       26,085         112,580       95,540  
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits     10,984       8,910         42,334       26,029  
Short-term borrowings     348       346         1,363       3,048  
Other borrowings     1,528       1,536         6,692       4,396  
Total Interest expense     12,860       10,792         50,389       33,473  
NET INTEREST INCOME     16,625       15,293         62,191       62,067  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   $ 1,604     $ 6,116       $ 2,673     $ 5,548  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     15,021       9,177         59,518       56,519  
                     
                     
OTHER INCOME                    
Service charges and fees     1,595       1,421         5,959       5,613  
Income from fiduciary activities     224       210         943       898  
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities     (19,962 )     -         (19,962 )     (209 )
Gains on sales of loans, net     50       36         195       63  
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned     -       66         32       80  
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies     275       242         1,056       1,012  
Other     159       148         626       667  
Total other income     (17,659 )     2,123         (11,151 )     8,124  
                     
OTHER EXPENSES                    
Salaries and employee benefits     6,690       5,672         25,018       23,565  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment     1,291       1,265         5,049       5,083  
Data processing and related operations     1,312       877         4,520       3,342  
Taxes, other than income     163       77         615       566  
Professional fees     504       544         2,173       1,676  
FDIC Insurance assessment     335       287         1,344       985  
Foreclosed real estate     9       17         54       129  
Amortization of intangibles     15       19         69       85  
Other     3,100       2,091         9,783       8,066  
Total other expenses     13,419       10,849         48,625       43,497  
                     
INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE     (16,057 )     451         (258 )     21,146  
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE     (3,406 )     96         (98 )     4,387  
NET (LOSS) INCOME  $   (12,651 ) $   355      $   (160 ) $   16,759  
                     
Basic (loss) earnings per share $   (1.54 ) $   0.04     $   (0.02 ) $   2.08  
                     
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $   (1.54 ) $   0.04     $   (0.02 ) $   2.07  
                     


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP              
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS              
(dollars in thousands)              
                                     
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
  Average   Average   Average   Average   Average   Average  
  Balance Interest    Rate   Balance Interest     Rate   Balance Interest     Rate  
  (2)   (1)   (3)   (2)   (1)   (3)   (2)   (1)   (3)  
Assets                                    
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 46,629   $ 574   4.90 % $ 36,221   $ 497   5.46 % $ 18,282   $ 253   5.49 %
Securities available for sale:                                    
Taxable   404,777     2,434   2.39     392,168     2,161   2.19     403,044     2,126   2.09  
Tax-exempt (1)   65,628     449   2.72     67,563     461   2.71     70,049     479   2.71  
Total securities available for sale (1)   470,405     2,883   2.44     459,731     2,622   2.27     473,093     2,605   2.18  
Loans receivable (1) (4) (5)   1,690,650     26,246   6.18     1,651,921     25,575   6.16     1,605,496     23,422   5.79  
Total interest-earning assets   2,207,684     29,703   5.35     2,147,873     28,694   5.31     2,096,871     26,280   4.97  
Non-interest earning assets:                                    
Cash and due from banks   27,283             28,193             27,791          
Allowance for credit losses   (18,741 )           (17,944 )           (16,728 )        
Other assets   83,506             78,344             58,231          
Total non-interest earning assets   92,048             88,593             69,294          
Total Assets $ 2,299,732           $ 2,236,466           $ 2,166,165          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Interest-bearing demand and money market $ 528,330   $ 3,017   2.27   $ 461,897   $ 2,782   2.40   $ 463,792   $ 2,059   1.76  
Savings   209,362     162   0.31     221,366     13   0.02     226,809     119   0.21  
Time   764,819     7,805   4.06     734,235     7,758   4.20     679,587     6,732   3.93  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,502,511     10,984   2.91     1,417,498     10,553   2.96     1,370,188     8,910   2.58  
Short-term borrowings   46,267     348   2.99     53,622     323   2.40     59,836     346   2.29  
Other borrowings   133,620     1,528   4.55     146,357     1,680   4.57     131,071     1,536   4.65  
   Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,682,398     12,860   3.04     1,617,477     12,556   3.09     1,561,095     10,792   2.74  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Demand deposits   394,001             400,314             411,434          
Other liabilities   30,352             29,540             25,316          
Total non-interest bearing liabilities   424,353             429,854             436,750          
Stockholders' equity   192,981             189,135             168,320          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,299,732           $ 2,236,466           $ 2,166,165          
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)       16,843   2.31 %       16,138   2.23 %       15,488   2.23 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment       (218 )           (207 )           (195 )    
Net interest income     $ 16,625           $ 15,931           $ 15,293      
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)         3.04 %         2.99 %         2.93 %
                                     
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.  
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.  
(3) Annualized  
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.  
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.  
                                     
                                     
  Year to Date
  December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
  Average   Average   Average   Average   Average   Average  
  Balance Interest    Rate   Balance Interest     Rate   Balance Interest     Rate  
  (2)   (1)   (3)   (2)   (1)   (3)   (2)   (1)   (3)  
Assets                                    
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 51,433   $ 2,768   5.38 % $ 53,046   $ 2,194   5.52 % $ 7,537   $ 409   5.43 %
Securities available for sale:                                    
Taxable   400,050     8,948   2.24     398,462     6,514   2.18     411,633     8,390   2.04  
Tax-exempt (1)   68,041     1,868   2.75     68,852     1,419   2.75     70,598     1,940   2.75  
Total securities available for sale (1)   468,091     10,816   2.31     467,314     7,933   2.27     482,231     10,330   2.14  
Loans receivable (1) (4) (5)   1,646,128     99,815   6.06     1,631,179     73,569   6.02     1,565,665     85,550   5.46  
Total interest-earning assets   2,165,652     113,399   5.24     2,151,539     83,696   5.20     2,055,433     96,289   4.68  
Non-interest earning assets:                                    
Cash and due from banks   26,629             26,409             26,633          
Allowance for credit losses   (18,450 )           (18,353 )           (18,122 )        
Other assets   76,340             73,935             64,626          
Total non-interest earning assets   84,519             81,991             73,137          
Total Assets $ 2,250,171           $ 2,233,530           $ 2,128,570          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Interest-bearing demand and money market $ 476,106   $ 10,506   2.21   $ 460,579   $ 7,489   2.17   $ 466,329   $ 5,824   1.25  
Savings   220,190     711   0.32     223,825     549   0.33     248,629     378   0.15  
Time   744,895     31,117   4.18     738,205     23,311   4.22     610,726     19,827   3.25  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,441,191     42,334   2.94     1,422,609     31,349   2.94     1,325,684     26,029   1.96  
Short-term borrowings   54,867     1,363   2.48     57,754     1,015   2.35     93,455     3,048   3.26  
Other borrowings   146,195     6,692   4.58     150,418     5,165   4.59     94,931     4,396   4.63  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,642,253     50,389   3.07     1,630,781     37,529   3.07     1,514,070     33,473   2.21  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Demand deposits   393,616             391,479             418,631          
Other liabilities   28,350             27,677             22,595          
Total non-interest bearing liabilities   421,966             419,156             441,226          
Stockholders' equity   185,952             183,593             173,274          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,250,171           $ 2,233,530           $ 2,128,570          
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)       63,010   2.17 %       46,167   2.12 %       62,816   2.47 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment       (819 )           (601 )           (749 )    
Net interest income     $ 62,191           $ 45,566           $ 62,067      
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)         2.91 %         2.87 %         3.06 %
                                     
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.  
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.  
(3) Annualized  
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.  
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.  




NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP          
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
           
For the Three Months Ended December 31   2024       2023  
           
Net interest income $ 16,625     $ 15,293  
Net (loss) income   (12,651 )     355  
           
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)   2.31%       2.23%  
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)   3.04%       2.93%  
Return on average assets   -2.19%       0.06%  
Return on average equity   -26.08%       0.84%  
Return on average tangible equity   -30.77%       1.01%  
Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (1.54 )   $ 0.04  
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (1.54 )   $ 0.04  
           
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31   2024       2023  
           
Net interest income $ 62,191     $ 62,067  
Net (loss) income   (160 )     16,759  
           
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)   2.17%       2.47%  
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)   2.91%       3.06%  
Return on average assets   -0.01%       0.79%  
Return on average equity   -0.09%       9.67%  
Return on average tangible equity   -0.10%       11.66%  
Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.02 )   $ 2.08  
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.02 )   $ 2.07  
           
As of December 31   2024       2023  
           
Total assets $ 2,317,462     $ 2,201,079  
Total loans receivable   1,713,638       1,603,618  
Allowance for credit losses   19,843       18,968  
Total deposits   1,859,163       1,795,159  
Stockholders' equity   213,508       181,070  
Trust assets under management   205,097       192,374  
           
Book value per share $ 23.02     $ 22.33  
Tangible book value per share $ 19.85     $ 18.69  
Equity to total assets   9.21%       8.23%  
Allowance to total loans receivable   1.16%       1.18%  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.46%       0.48%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.34%       0.35%  
           


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP                    
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands)                    
    December 31   September 30 June 30   March 31   December 31
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $ 27,562   $ 47,072   $ 29,903   $ 19,519   $ 28,533  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   44,777     35,808     39,492     92,444     37,587  
Cash and cash equivalents   72,339     82,880     69,395     111,963     66,120  
                     
Securities available for sale   397,846     396,891     397,578     398,374     406,259  
Loans receivable   1,713,638     1,675,139     1,641,356     1,621,448     1,603,618  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   19,843     18,699     17,807     18,020     18,968  
Net loans receivable   1,693,795     1,656,440     1,623,549     1,603,428     1,584,650  
Regulatory stock, at cost   13,366     6,329     6,443     6,545     7,318  
Bank owned life insurance   46,657     46,382     46,121     45,869     46,439  
Bank premises and equipment, net   19,657     18,503     18,264     18,057     17,838  
Foreclosed real estate owned   0     0     0     97     97  
Goodwill and other intangibles   29,418     29,433     29,449     29,468     29,487  
Other assets   44,384     42,893     44,517     46,622     42,871  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,317,462   $ 2,279,751   $ 2,235,316   $ 2,260,423   $ 2,201,079  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest bearing demand $ 381,479   $ 420,967   $ 391,849   $ 383,362   $ 399,545  
Interest-bearing deposits   1,477,684     1,434,284     1,419,323     1,455,636     1,395,614  
Total deposits   1,859,163     1,855,251     1,811,172     1,838,998     1,795,159  
Borrowings   214,862     197,412     210,422     211,234     198,312  
Other liabilities   29,929     31,434     31,534     28,978     26,538  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   2,103,954     2,084,097     2,053,128     2,079,210     2,020,009  
                     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   213,508     195,654     182,188     181,213     181,070  
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,317,462   $ 2,279,751   $ 2,235,316   $ 2,260,423   $ 2,201,079  
                     
                     
                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP                    
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
    December 31   September 30 June 30   March 31   December 31
Three months ended   2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
INTEREST INCOME                    
Loans receivable, including fees $ 26,122   $ 25,464   $ 24,121   $ 23,681   $ 23,328  
Securities   2,789     2,526     2,584     2,526     2,504  
Other   574     497     966     731     253  
Total interest income   29,485     28,487     27,671     26,938     26,085  
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits   10,984     10,553     10,687     10,110     8,910  
Borrowings   1,876     2,003     2,059     2,118     1,882  
Total interest expense   12,860     12,556     12,746     12,228     10,792  
NET INTEREST INCOME   16,625     15,931     14,925     14,710     15,293  
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES   1,604     1,345     347     (624 )   6,116  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION                    
FOR CREDIT LOSSES   15,021     14,586     14,578     15,334     9,177  
                     
OTHER INCOME                    
Service charges and fees   1,595     1,517     1,504     1,343     1,421  
Income from fiduciary activities   224     256     225     238     210  
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities   (19,962 )   -     -     -     -  
Gains on sales of loans, net   50     103     36     6     36  
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned   -     -     32     -     66  
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   275     261     253     268     242  
Other   159     158     157     151     148  
Total other income   (17,659 )   2,295     2,207     2,006     2,123  
                     
OTHER EXPENSES                    
Salaries and employee benefits   6,690     6,239     5,954     6,135     5,672  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net   1,291     1,269     1,229     1,261     1,265  
Foreclosed real estate   9     9     15     21     17  
FDIC insurance assessment   335     339     309     361     287  
Other   5,094     4,175     3,937     3,954     3,608  
Total other expenses   13,419     12,031     11,444     11,732     10,849  
                     
INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE   (16,057 )   4,850     5,341     5,608     451  
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE   (3,406 )   1,006     1,128     1,175     96  
NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (12,651 ) $ 3,844   $ 4,213   $ 4,433   $ 355  
                     
Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (1.54 ) $ 0.48   $ 0.52   $ 0.55   $ 0.04  
                     
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (1.54 ) $ 0.48   $ 0.52   $ 0.55   $ 0.04  
                     
Book Value per share $ 23.02   $ 24.92   $ 23.26   $ 23.01   $ 22.99  
Tangible Book Value per share   19.85     21.28     19.62     19.38     19.36  
                     
Return on average assets (annualized)   -2.19 %   0.68%     0.75%     0.80%     0.06%  
Return on average equity (annualized)   -26.08 %   8.09%     9.41%     9.79%     0.84%  
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)   -30.77 %   9.58%     11.26%     11.68%     1.01%  
                     
Net interest spread (fte)   2.31%     2.23%     2.06%     2.06%     2.23%  
Net interest margin (fte)   3.04%     2.99%     2.80%     2.79%     2.93%  
                     
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.16%     1.12%     1.08%     1.11%     1.18%  
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.12%     0.08%     0.13%     0.08%     0.79%  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.46%     0.47%     0.47%     0.23%     0.48%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.34%     0.35%     0.34%     0.17%     0.35%  

