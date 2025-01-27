Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 after the close of market trading.

What: Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I465600

To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay on the Company’s website: http://www.gencoshipping.com.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, and nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk), enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. We may make capital expenditures from time to time in connection with vessel acquisitions. Genco’s fleet consists of 42 vessels, including 16 Capesize, 15 Ultramax and 11 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,446,000 dwt and an average age of 12.2 years.

CONTACT:

Peter Allen

Chief Financial Officer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

(646) 443-8550

