Park National Corporation reports 2024 results

NEWARK, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share, payable on March 10, 2025, to common shareholders of record as of February 14, 2025.

“Our consistent and measured growth stems from our team’s absolute focus on meeting customer needs to produce meaningful results,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman. “Helping customers flourish remains our primary goal.”

Park’s net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $38.6 million, a 57.7 percent increase from $24.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 net income per diluted common share was $2.37, compared to $1.51 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Park's net income for the full year of 2024 was $151.4 million, a 19.5 percent increase from $126.7 million for the full year of 2023. Net income per diluted common share for the full year of 2024 was $9.32 compared to $7.80 for the full year of 2023.

Park’s total loans increased 4.6 percent during 2024. Park's total deposits increased 1.3 percent during 2024, with an increase of 2.7 percent including off balance sheet deposits. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits contributed to Park’s success in 2024.

“As we enter the new year, we look forward to the opportunity to deepen relationships with our customers, communities and all stakeholders,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “Our bankers are dedicated to helping all those we serve achieve their financial goals and thrive in 2025.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.8 billion in total assets (as of December 31, 2024). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION  
Financial Highlights  
As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
  
                 
    2024       2024       2023       Percent change vs.  
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 4th QTR   3Q '24   4Q '23  
INCOME STATEMENT:                
Net interest income $ 103,445     $ 101,114     $ 95,074       2.3   % 8.8   %
Provision for credit losses   3,935       5,315       1,809       (26.0 ) % 117.5   %
Other income   31,064       36,530       15,519       (15.0 ) % 100.2   %
Other expense   83,241       85,681       79,043       (2.8 ) % 5.3   %
Income before income taxes $ 47,333     $ 46,648     $ 29,741       1.5   % 59.2   %
Income taxes   8,703       8,431       5,241       3.2   % 66.1   %
Net income $ 38,630     $ 38,217     $ 24,500       1.1   % 57.7   %
                 
MARKET DATA:                
Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.39     $ 2.37     $ 1.52       0.8   % 57.2   %
Earnings per common share - diluted (a)   2.37       2.35       1.51       0.9   % 57.0   %
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share   1.06       1.06       1.05         % 1.0   %
Special cash dividend declared per common share   0.50                   N.M.   N.M.  
Book value per common share at period end   76.98       76.74       71.06       0.3   % 8.3   %
Market price per common share at period end   171.43       167.98       132.86       2.1   % 29.0   %
Market capitalization at period end   2,770,134       2,713,152       2,141,235       2.1   % 29.4   %
                 
Weighted average common shares - basic (b)   16,156,827       16,151,640       16,113,215         % 0.3   %
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)   16,283,701       16,264,393       16,216,562       0.1   % 0.4   %
Common shares outstanding at period end   16,158,982       16,151,640       16,116,479         % 0.3   %
                 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)                
Return on average assets (a)(b)   1.54   %   1.53   %   0.98   %   0.7   % 57.1   %
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)   12.32   %   12.56   %   8.81   %   (1.9 ) % 39.8   %
Yield on loans   6.21   %   6.24   %   5.84   %   (0.5 ) % 6.3   %
Yield on investment securities   3.46   %   3.74   %   3.88   %   (7.5 ) % (10.8 ) %
Yield on money market instruments   4.75   %   5.38   %   5.30   %   (11.7 ) % (10.4 ) %
Yield on interest earning assets   5.82   %   5.88   %   5.48   %   (1.0 ) % 6.2   %
Cost of interest bearing deposits   1.90   %   2.06   %   1.84   %   (7.8 ) % 3.3   %
Cost of borrowings   3.86   %   3.97   %   4.42   %   (2.8 ) % (12.7 ) %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities   1.99   %   2.15   %   2.01   %   (7.4 ) % (1.0 ) %
Net interest margin (g)   4.51   %   4.45   %   4.17   %   1.3   % 8.2   %
Efficiency ratio (g)   61.60   %   61.98   %   70.93   %   (0.6 ) % (13.2 ) %
                 
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:                
Tangible book value per common share (d) $ 66.89     $ 66.62     $ 60.87       0.4   % 9.9   %
Average interest earning assets   9,176,540       9,100,594       9,120,407       0.8   % 0.6   %
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j)   51,268       51,963       31,550       (1.3 ) % 62.5   %
                 
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.  
                 


                 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION  
Financial Highlights (continued)  
As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
 		 
                 
          Percent change vs.  
(in thousands, except ratios) December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		   3Q '24   4Q '23  
BALANCE SHEET:                
Investment securities $ 1,100,861     $ 1,233,297     $ 1,429,144       (10.7 ) % (23.0 ) %
Loans   7,817,128       7,730,984       7,476,221       1.1   % 4.6   %
Allowance for credit losses   87,966       87,237       83,745       0.8   % 5.0   %
Goodwill and other intangible assets   163,032       163,320       164,247       (0.2 ) % (0.7 ) %
Other real estate owned (OREO)   938       1,119       983       (16.2 ) % (4.6 ) %
Total assets   9,805,350       9,903,049       9,836,453       (1.0 ) % (0.3 ) %
Total deposits   8,143,526       8,214,671       8,042,566       (0.9 ) % 1.3   %
Borrowings   280,083       306,964       517,329       (8.8 ) % (45.9 ) %
Total shareholders' equity   1,243,848       1,239,413       1,145,293       0.4   % 8.6   %
Tangible equity (d)   1,080,816       1,076,093       981,046       0.4   % 10.2   %
Total nonperforming loans   69,932       71,541       61,118       (2.2 ) % 14.4   %
Total nonperforming assets   70,870       72,660       62,101       (2.5 ) % 14.1   %
                 
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:                
Loans as a % of period end total assets   79.72   %   78.07   %   76.01   %   2.1   % 4.9   %
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans   0.89   %   0.93   %   0.82   %   (4.3 ) % 8.5   %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets   0.91   %   0.94   %   0.83   %   (3.2 ) % 9.6   %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans   1.13   %   1.13   %   1.12   %     % 0.9   %
Net loan charge-offs $ 3,206     $ 4,653     $ 2,666       (31.1 ) % 20.3   %
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b)   0.16   %   0.24   %   0.14   %   (33.3 ) % 14.3   %
                 
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:                
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets   12.69   %   12.52   %   11.64   %   1.4   % 9.0   %
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f)   11.21   %   11.05   %   10.14   %   1.4   % 10.6   %
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)   12.47   %   12.20   %   11.16   %   2.2   % 11.7   %
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)   16.08   %   15.76   %   14.94   %   2.0   % 7.6   %
Average loans / Average deposits (b)   93.00   %   92.69   %   89.48   %   0.3   % 3.9   %
                 
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.      
           


   
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION  
Financial Highlights  
Year months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023        
           
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)   2024       2023       Percent change vs '23  
INCOME STATEMENT:          
Net interest income $ 398,019     $ 373,113       6.7   %
Provision for credit losses   14,543       2,904       400.8   %
Other income   122,588       92,634       32.3   %
Other expense   321,339       309,239       3.9   %
Income before income taxes $ 184,725     $ 153,604       20.3   %
Income taxes   33,305       26,870       23.9   %
Net income $ 151,420     $ 126,734       19.5   %
           
MARKET DATA:          
Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 9.38     $ 7.84       19.6   %
Earnings per common share - diluted (a)   9.32       7.80       19.5   %
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share   4.24       4.20       1.0   %
Special cash dividend declared per common share   0.50             N.M.    
           
Weighted average common shares - basic (b)   16,143,708       16,163,500       (0.1 ) %
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)   16,244,797       16,250,019         %
           
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:          
Return on average assets (a)(b)   1.53   %   1.27   %   20.5   %
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)   12.65   %   11.55   %   9.5   %
Yield on loans   6.14   %   5.55   %   10.6   %
Yield on investment securities   3.74   %   3.73   %   0.3   %
Yield on money market instruments   5.16   %   5.00   %   3.2   %
Yield on interest earning assets   5.78   %   5.18   %   11.6   %
Cost of interest bearing deposits   1.97   %   1.52   %   29.6   %
Cost of borrowings   4.05   %   3.79   %   6.9   %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities   2.08   %   1.67   %   24.6   %
Net interest margin (g)   4.41   %   4.11   %   7.3   %
Efficiency ratio (g)   61.44   %   65.87   %   (6.7 ) %
           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:          
Net loan charge-offs $ 10,322     $ 4,921       109.8   %
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b)   0.14   %   0.07   %   100.0   %
           
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY          
Average shareholders' equity / Average Assets (b)   12.09   %   11.02   %   9.7   %
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)   15.69   %   15.19   %   3.3   %
Average loans / Average deposits (b)   92.34   %   86.39   %   6.9   %
           
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:          
Average interest earning assets   9,085,850       9,171,721       (0.9 ) %
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j)   199,268       156,508       27.3   %
           
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.  
   


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Month Ended
    December 31   December 31
(in thousands, except share and per share data)     2024     2023     2024     2023
                 
Interest income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 120,870   $ 108,495   $ 467,602   $ 399,795
Interest on debt securities:                
Taxable     8,641     13,055     41,718     52,786
Tax-exempt     1,351     2,248     5,524     10,966
Other interest income     2,751     1,408     8,121     8,123
Total interest income     133,613     125,206     522,965     471,670
                 
Interest expense:                
Interest on deposits:                
Demand and savings deposits     19,802     19,467     82,789     71,776
Time deposits     7,658     6,267     29,594     12,677
Interest on borrowings     2,708     4,398     12,563     14,104
Total interest expense     30,168     30,132     124,946     98,557
                 
Net interest income     103,445     95,074     398,019     373,113
                 
Provision for credit losses     3,935     1,809     14,543     2,904
                 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     99,510     93,265     383,476     370,209
                 
Other income     31,064     15,519     122,588     92,634
                 
Other expense     83,241     79,043     321,339     309,239
                 
Income before income taxes     47,333     29,741     184,725     153,604
                 
Income taxes     8,703     5,241     33,305     26,870
                 
Net income   $ 38,630   $ 24,500   $ 151,420   $ 126,734
                 
Per common share:                
Net income - basic   $ 2.39   $ 1.52   $ 9.38   $ 7.84
Net income - diluted   $ 2.37   $ 1.51   $ 9.32   $ 7.80
                 
Weighted average common shares - basic     16,156,827     16,113,215     16,143,708     16,163,500
Weighted average common shares - diluted     16,283,701     16,216,562     16,244,797     16,250,019
                 
Cash dividends declared:                
Quarterly dividend   $ 1.06   $ 1.05   $ 4.24   $ 4.20
Special dividend   $ 0.50   $   $ 0.50   $
                         


   
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION   
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
         
(in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023  
         
Assets        
         
Cash and due from banks $ 122,363     $ 160,477    
Money market instruments   38,203       57,791    
Investment securities   1,100,861       1,429,144    
Loans   7,817,128       7,476,221    
Allowance for credit losses   (87,966 )     (83,745 )  
Loans, net   7,729,162       7,392,476    
Bank premises and equipment, net   69,522       74,211    
Goodwill and other intangible assets   163,032       164,247    
Other real estate owned   938       983    
Other assets   581,269       557,124    
Total assets $ 9,805,350     $ 9,836,453    
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
         
Deposits:        
Noninterest bearing $ 2,612,708     $ 2,628,234    
Interest bearing   5,530,818       5,414,332    
Total deposits   8,143,526       8,042,566    
Borrowings   280,083       517,329    
Other liabilities   137,893       131,265    
Total liabilities $ 8,561,502     $ 8,691,160    
         
         
Shareholders' Equity:        
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) $     $    
Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)   463,706       463,280    
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,243,848     $ 1,145,293    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,805,350     $ 9,836,453    


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
           
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(in thousands)   2024     2023       2024     2023  
           
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 122,949   $ 134,593     $ 129,070   $ 147,414  
Money market instruments   230,591     105,425       157,292     162,544  
Investment securities    1,167,467     1,544,942       1,265,680     1,716,037  
Loans   7,757,229     7,387,512       7,627,419     7,222,479  
Allowance for credit losses   (87,608 )   (85,493 )     (85,930 )   (87,002 )
Loans, net   7,669,621     7,302,019       7,541,489     7,135,477  
Bank premises and equipment, net   70,615     76,718       72,689     79,443  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   163,221     164,466       163,669     164,960  
Other real estate owned   1,079     1,342       1,192     1,654  
Other assets   582,785     560,683       570,183     550,025  
Total assets $ 10,008,328   $ 9,890,188     $ 9,901,264   $ 9,957,554  
           
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
           
Deposits:          
Noninterest bearing $ 2,593,128   $ 2,694,148     $ 2,564,009   $ 2,814,259  
Interest bearing   5,747,671     5,561,845       5,696,185     5,546,015  
Total deposits   8,340,799     8,255,993       8,260,194     8,360,274  
Borrowings   279,149     394,423       309,996     371,955  
Other liabilities   140,700     136,046       133,954     128,182  
Total liabilities $ 8,760,648   $ 8,786,462     $ 8,704,144   $ 8,860,411  
           
Shareholders' Equity:          
Preferred shares $   $     $   $  
Common shares   462,146     461,864       461,433     460,973  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (41,229 )   (108,219 )     (60,619 )   (98,154 )
Retained earnings   978,267     906,091       949,160     884,711  
Treasury shares   (151,504 )   (156,010 )     (152,854 )   (150,387 )
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,247,680   $ 1,103,726     $ 1,197,120   $ 1,097,143  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,008,328   $ 9,890,188     $ 9,901,264   $ 9,957,554  
           


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
           
  2024 2024 2024 2024 2023
(in thousands, except per share data) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR
           
Interest income:          
Interest and fees on loans  $ 120,870 $ 120,203 $ 115,318 $ 111,211 $ 108,495
Interest on debt securities:          
Taxable   8,641   10,228   10,950   11,899   13,055
Tax-exempt   1,351   1,381   1,382   1,410   2,248
Other interest income   2,751   1,996   1,254   2,120   1,408
Total interest income   133,613   133,808   128,904   126,640   125,206
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Demand and savings deposits   19,802   22,762   20,370   19,855   19,467
Time deposits   7,658   7,073   7,525   7,338   6,267
Interest on borrowings   2,708   2,859   3,172   3,824   4,398
Total interest expense   30,168   32,694   31,067   31,017   30,132
           
Net interest income   103,445   101,114   97,837   95,623   95,074
           
Provision for credit losses   3,935   5,315   3,113   2,180   1,809
           
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   99,510   95,799   94,724   93,443   93,265
           
Other income   31,064   36,530   28,794   26,200   15,519
           
Other expense   83,241   85,681   75,189   77,228   79,043
           
Income before income taxes   47,333   46,648   48,329   42,415   29,741
           
Income taxes   8,703   8,431   8,960   7,211   5,241
           
Net income  $ 38,630 $ 38,217 $ 39,369 $ 35,204 $ 24,500
           
Per common share:          
Net income - basic $ 2.39 $ 2.37 $ 2.44 $ 2.18 $ 1.52
Net income - diluted $ 2.37 $ 2.35 $ 2.42 $ 2.17 $ 1.51
                     


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
           
   2024   2024  2024  2024   2023 
(in thousands) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR
           
Other income:          
Income from fiduciary activities $ 11,122   $ 10,615 $ 10,728 $ 10,024   $ 8,943  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,319     2,362   2,214   2,106     2,054  
Other service income   3,277     3,036   2,906   2,524     2,349  
Debit card fee income   6,511     6,539   6,580   6,243     6,583  
Bank owned life insurance income   1,519     2,057   1,565   2,629     1,373  
ATM fees   415     471   458   496     517  
Pension settlement gain   365     5,783          
Loss on sale of debt securities, net   (128 )       (398 )   (7,875 )
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net   1,852     1,557   358   (687 )   353  
Other components of net periodic benefit income   2,651     2,204   2,204   2,204     1,893  
Miscellaneous   1,161     1,906   1,781   1,059     (671 )
Total other income $ 31,064   $ 36,530 $ 28,794 $ 26,200   $ 15,519  
           
Other expense:          
Salaries $ 37,254   $ 38,370 $ 35,954 $ 35,733   $ 36,192  
Employee benefits   10,129     10,162   9,873   11,560     10,088  
Occupancy expense   2,929     3,731   2,975   3,181     3,344  
Furniture and equipment expense   2,375     2,571   2,454   2,583     2,824  
Data processing fees   10,450     11,764   9,542   8,808     9,605  
Professional fees and services   10,465     7,842   6,022   6,817     7,015  
Marketing   1,949     1,464   1,164   1,741     1,716  
Insurance   1,600     1,640   1,777   1,718     1,708  
Communication   1,104     955   1,002   1,036     993  
State tax expense   1,145     1,116   1,129   1,110     1,158  
Amortization of intangible assets   288     287   320   320     334  
Foundation contributions       2,000         1,000  
Miscellaneous   3,553     3,779   2,977   2,621     3,066  
Total other expense $ 83,241   $ 85,681 $ 75,189 $ 77,228   $ 79,043  
           


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information
             
    Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)     2024       2023       2022       2021       2020    
             
Allowance for credit losses:            
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period   $ 83,745     $ 85,379     $ 83,197     $ 85,675     $ 56,679    
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021           383             6,090          
Charge-offs     18,334       10,863       9,133       5,093       10,304    
Recoveries     8,012       5,942       6,758       8,441       27,246    
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     10,322       4,921       2,375       (3,348 )     (16,942 )  
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses     14,543       2,904       4,557       (11,916 )     12,054    
Allowance for credit losses, end of period   $ 87,966     $ 83,745     $ 85,379     $ 83,197     $ 85,675    
             
General reserve trends:            
Allowance for credit losses, end of period   $ 87,966     $ 83,745     $ 85,379     $ 83,197     $ 85,675    
Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)                             167    
Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)     N.A.       N.A.       N.A.       N.A.       678    
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans     1,299       4,983       3,566       1,616       5,434    
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans   $ 86,667     $ 78,762     $ 81,813     $ 81,581     $ 79,396    
             
Total loans   $ 7,817,128     $ 7,476,221     $ 7,141,891     $ 6,871,122     $ 7,177,785    
Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior)     2,174       2,835       4,653       7,149       11,153    
Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)     N.A.       N.A.       N.A.       N.A.       360,056    
Individually evaluated loans (k)     53,149       45,215       78,341       74,502       108,407    
Collectively evaluated loans   $ 7,761,805     $ 7,428,171     $ 7,058,897     $ 6,789,471     $ 6,698,169    
             
Asset Quality Ratios:            
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans     0.14   %   0.07   %   0.03   %   (0.05 ) %   (0.24 ) %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans     1.13   %   1.12   %   1.20   %   1.21   %   1.19   %
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans     1.12   %   1.06   %   1.16   %   1.20   %   1.19   %
             
Nonperforming assets:            
Nonaccrual loans   $ 68,178     $ 60,259     $ 79,696     $ 72,722     $ 117,368    
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k)     N.A.       N.A.       20,134       28,323       20,788    
Loans past due 90 days or more     1,754       859       1,281       1,607       1,458    
Total nonperforming loans   $ 69,932     $ 61,118     $ 101,111     $ 102,652     $ 139,614    
Other real estate owned     938       983       1,354       775       1,431    
Other nonperforming assets                       2,750       3,164    
Total nonperforming assets   $ 70,870     $ 62,101     $ 102,465     $ 106,177     $ 144,209    
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans     0.87   %   0.81   %   1.12   %   1.06   %   1.64   %
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans     0.89   %   0.82   %   1.42   %   1.49   %   1.95   %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans     0.91   %   0.83   %   1.43   %   1.55   %   2.01   %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets     0.72   %   0.63   %   1.04   %   1.11   %   1.55   %
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
             


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information (continued)
             
    Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)    2024  2023  2022  2021  2020
             
New nonaccrual loan information:            
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period   $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080
New nonaccrual loans     65,535   48,280   64,918   38,478   103,386
Resolved nonaccrual loans     57,616   67,717   57,944   83,124   76,098
Nonaccrual loans, end of period   $ 68,178 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368
             
Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end): (k)
Unpaid principal balance   $ 58,158 $ 47,564 $ 80,116 $ 75,126 $ 109,062
Prior charge-offs     5,009   2,349   1,775   624   655
Remaining principal balance     53,149   45,215   78,341   74,502   108,407
Specific reserves     1,299   4,983   3,566   1,616   5,434
Book value, after specific reserves   $ 51,850 $ 40,232 $ 74,775 $ 72,886 $ 102,973
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 


       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION      
Financial Reconciliations            
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS            
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Net interest income $ 103,445     $ 101,114     $ 95,074       $ 398,019     $ 373,113    
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions   250       281       124         1,154       633    
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships   38       9       35         54       631    
Net interest income - adjusted $ 103,157     $ 100,824     $ 94,915       $ 396,811     $ 371,849    
             
Provision for credit losses $ 3,935     $ 5,315     $ 1,809       $ 14,543     $ 2,904    
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships         (234 )             (1,304 )     (788 )  
Provision for credit losses - adjusted $ 3,935     $ 5,549     $ 1,809       $ 15,847     $ 3,692    
             
Other income $ 31,064     $ 36,530     $ 15,519       $ 122,588     $ 92,634    
less loss on sale of debt securities, net   (128 )           (7,875 )       (526 )     (7,875 )  
less pension settlement gain   365       5,783               6,148          
less impact of strategic initiatives   117             (1,038 )       775       (1,038 )  
less Vision related OREO valuation adjustments, net         1       (370 )       115       (370 )  
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships   299             40         312       175    
Other income - adjusted $ 30,411     $ 30,746     $ 24,762       $ 115,764     $ 101,742    
             
Other expense $ 83,241     $ 85,681     $ 79,043       $ 321,339     $ 309,239    
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions   288       287       334         1,215       1,323    
less Foundation contribution         2,000       1,000         2,000       1,000    
less special incentive         1,700               1,700          
less building demolition costs   44       349               458          
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships   215                     215       100    
Other expense - adjusted $ 82,694     $ 81,345     $ 77,709       $ 315,751     $ 306,816    
             
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ (83 )   $ (414 )   $ 2,188       $ (787 )   $ 1,991    
             
Net income - reported $ 38,630     $ 38,217     $ 24,500       $ 151,420     $ 126,734    
Net income - adjusted (h) $ 38,319     $ 36,659     $ 32,730       $ 148,459     $ 134,222    
             
Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.37     $ 2.35     $ 1.51       $ 9.32     $ 7.80    
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h) $ 2.35     $ 2.25     $ 2.02       $ 9.14     $ 8.26    
             
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b)   1.54   %   1.53   %   0.98   %     1.53   %   1.27   %
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h)   1.52   %   1.47   %   1.31   %     1.50   %   1.35   %
             
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e)   1.56   %   1.56   %   1.00   %     1.56   %   1.29   %
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h)   1.55   %   1.49   %   1.34   %     1.52   %   1.37   %
             
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)   12.32   %   12.56   %   8.81   %     12.65   %   11.55   %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h)   12.22   %   12.05   %   11.76   %     12.40   %   12.23   %
             
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c)   14.17   %   14.52   %   10.35   %     14.65   %   13.60   %
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h)   14.06   %   13.93   %   13.83   %     14.37   %   14.40   %
             
Efficiency ratio (g)   61.60   %   61.98   %   70.93   %     61.44   %   65.87   %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h)   61.63   %   61.55   %   64.48   %     61.31   %   64.28   %
             
Annualized net interest margin (g)   4.51   %   4.45   %   4.17   %     4.41   %   4.11   %
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h)   4.50   %   4.43   %   4.17   %     4.39   %   4.09   %
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.  
     


       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION      
Financial Reconciliations (continued)            
             
(a) Reported measure uses net income
(b) Averages are for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, as appropriate
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:      
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
  December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,247,680 $ 1,210,565 $ 1,103,726   $ 1,197,120 $ 1,097,143
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   163,221   163,509   164,466     163,669   164,960
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 1,084,459 $ 1,047,056 $ 939,260   $ 1,033,451 $ 932,183
             
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
  December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023      
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,243,848 $ 1,239,413 $ 1,145,293      
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   163,032   163,320   164,247      
TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 1,080,816 $ 1,076,093 $ 981,046      
             
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS      
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
  December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
AVERAGE ASSETS $ 10,008,328 $ 9,920,633 $ 9,890,188   $ 9,901,264 $ 9,957,554
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   163,221   163,509   164,466     163,669   164,960
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,845,107 $ 9,757,124 $ 9,725,722   $ 9,737,595 $ 9,792,594
             
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
  December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023      
TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,805,350 $ 9,903,049 $ 9,836,453      
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   163,032   163,320   164,247      
TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,642,318 $ 9,739,729 $ 9,672,206      
             
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
  December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Interest income $ 133,613 $ 133,808 $ 125,206   $ 522,965 $ 471,670
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment   617   594   838     2,432   3,726
Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 134,230 $ 134,402 $ 126,044   $ 525,397 $ 475,396
Interest expense   30,168   32,694   30,132     124,946   98,557
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 104,062 $ 101,708 $ 95,912   $ 400,451 $ 376,839
             
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.
             


 
RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
  December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Net income $ 38,630 $ 38,217 $ 24,500   $ 151,420 $ 126,734
Plus: Income taxes   8,703   8,431   5,241     33,305   26,870
Plus: Provision for credit losses   3,935   5,315   1,809     14,543   2,904
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 51,268 $ 51,963 $ 31,550   $ 199,268 $ 156,508
             
(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.
 

Media contact: Michelle Hamilton, 740.349.6014, media@parknationalbank.com

Investor contact: Brady Burt, 740.322.6844, investor@parknationalbank.com

Primary Logo

