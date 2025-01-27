Submit Release
Marten Transport Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

MONDOVI, Wis., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $5.6 million, or 7 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with $12.4 million, or 15 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The 2024 fourth-quarter earnings improved 50.1% sequentially from 2024 third-quarter net income of $3.8 million, or 5 cents per diluted share. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income was $26.9 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, compared with $70.4 million, or 86 cents per diluted share, for 2023.

Operating revenue was $230.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $268.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $202.9 million for the 2024 quarter compared with $229.4 million for the 2023 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $27.6 million for the 2024 quarter from $38.8 million for the 2023 quarter.

Operating revenue was $963.7 million for 2024 compared with $1.131 billion for 2023. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $840.0 million for 2024 compared with $972.0 million for 2023. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $123.7 million for 2024 compared with $159.4 million for 2023.

Operating income was $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The 2024 fourth-quarter operating income improved 57.6% from operating income of $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Operating income was $33.2 million for 2024 compared with $90.1 million for 2023.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 97.1% for the 2024 fourth quarter and 94.2% for the 2023 fourth quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 96.7% for the 2024 fourth quarter and 93.2% for the 2023 fourth quarter – compared with 97.9% for the third quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 96.6% for 2024 and 92.0% for 2023. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 96.0% for 2024 and 90.7% for 2023.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “We are encouraged by this quarter being the first quarter with sequential improvement in each of our net income, operating income and operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, since the second quarter of 2022, a period that preceded the freight market recession’s severe inflationary operating costs, freight rate reductions and freight network disruptions. Our people also drove sequential increases this quarter in our revenue per tractor, rate per total mile and miles per tractor within each of our truckload and dedicated operations.”

“We continue to focus on minimizing the freight market’s impact on our operations while investing in and positioning our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities, with fair compensation for our premium services, across each of our business operations for what comes next in the freight cycle as the market moves toward equilibrium.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
 
(In thousands, except share information) December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
  (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,267     $ 53,213    
Receivables:                
Trade, net   89,992       105,501    
Other   5,364       10,356    
Prepaid expenses and other   25,888       27,512    
   Total current assets   138,511       196,582    
                 
Property and equipment:                
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other   1,198,737       1,162,336    
Accumulated depreciation   (370,124 )     (370,103 )  
   Net property and equipment   828,613       792,233    
Other noncurrent assets   1,633       1,524    
     Total assets $ 968,757     $ 990,339    
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable $ 25,781     $ 36,516    
Insurance and claims accruals   44,246       47,017    
Accrued and other current liabilities   23,492       26,709    
   Total current liabilities   93,519       110,242    
Deferred income taxes   107,034       122,462    
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   282       249    
   Total liabilities   200,835       232,953    
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized;
       no shares issued and outstanding		   -       -    
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares
       authorized; 81,463,938 shares at December 31, 2024, and
       81,312,168 shares at December 31, 2023, issued and outstanding		   815       813    
Additional paid-in capital   52,941       49,789    
Retained earnings   714,166       706,784    
   Total stockholders’ equity   767,922       757,386    
     Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 968,757     $ 990,339    
 


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months
Ended December 31,		     Year
Ended December 31,		    
(In thousands, except per share information) 2024     2023     2024     2023    
                                 
Operating revenue $ 230,432     $ 268,222     $ 963,708     $ 1,131,455    
                                 
Operating expenses (income):                                
Salaries, wages and benefits   83,009       91,350       341,732       378,818    
Purchased transportation   39,231       47,259       169,142       199,334    
Fuel and fuel taxes   32,992       42,731       147,143       180,437    
Supplies and maintenance   14,331       16,120       63,337       67,411    
Depreciation   27,528       28,748       111,653       116,722    
Operating taxes and licenses   2,683       2,708       10,302       11,053    
Insurance and claims   15,134       15,209       53,109       56,014    
Communications and utilities   2,195       2,524       9,029       10,149    
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment   (387 )     (1,802 )     (4,971 )     (13,612 )  
Other   6,989       7,718       30,012       35,019    
                                 
                     Total operating expenses   223,705       252,565       930,488       1,041,345    
                                 
Operating income   6,727       15,657       33,220       90,110    
                                 
Other   (394 )     (868 )     (3,126 )     (3,806 )  
                                 
Income before income taxes   7,121       16,525       36,346       93,916    
                                 
Income taxes expense   1,488       4,126       9,424       23,543    
                                 
Net income $ 5,633     $ 12,399     $ 26,922     $ 70,373    
                                 
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.07     $ 0.15     $ 0.33     $ 0.87    
                                 
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.07     $ 0.15     $ 0.33     $ 0.86    
                                 
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06     $ 0.06     $ 0.24     $ 0.24    
 


 MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months
Ended
December 31,		     Dollar
Change
Three Months
Ended
December 31, 		      Percentage
Change
Three Months
Ended
December 31,		    
(Dollars in thousands) 2024     2023     2024 vs. 2023     2024 vs. 2023    
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 93,106     $ 95,461     $ (2,355 )     (2.5 )%  
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue   14,188       18,023       (3,835 )     (21.3 )  
Total Truckload revenue   107,294       113,484       (6,190 )     (5.5 )  
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   64,997       77,731       (12,734 )     (16.4 )  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue   11,391       17,310       (5,919 )     (34.2 )  
Total Dedicated revenue   76,388       95,041       (18,653 )     (19.6 )  
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   11,238       15,610       (4,372 )     (28.0 )  
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue   1,971       3,467       (1,496 )     (43.1 )  
Total Intermodal revenue   13,209       19,077       (5,868 )     (30.8 )  
                                 
Brokerage revenue   33,541       40,620       (7,079 )     (17.4 )  
                                 
  Total operating revenue $ 230,432     $ 268,222     $ (37,790     (14.1 )%  
                                 
Operating income/(loss):                                
Truckload $ 1,821     $ 2,487     $ (666 )     (26.8 )%  
Dedicated   4,073       9,234       (5,161 )     (55.9 )  
Intermodal   (1,502 )     296       (1,798 )     (607.4 )  
Brokerage   2,335       3,640       (1,305 )     (35.9 )  
Total operating income $ 6,727     $ 15,657     $ (8,930 )     (57.0 )%  
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload   98.3 %     97.8 %                  
Dedicated   94.7       90.3                    
Intermodal   111.4       98.4                    
Brokerage   93.0       91.0                    
  Consolidated operating ratio   97.1 %     94.2 %                  
                                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                                
Truckload   98.0 %     97.4 %                  
Dedicated   93.7       88.1                    
Intermodal   113.4       98.1                    
Brokerage   93.0       91.0                    
  Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel
     surcharges		   96.7 %     93.2 %                  
 


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
 
  Year
Ended
December 31,		     Dollar
Change
Year
Ended
December 31,		     Percentage
Change
Year
Ended
December 31,		    
(Dollars in thousands) 2024     2023     2024 vs. 2023     2024 vs. 2023    
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 377,452     $ 395,565     $ (18,113 )     (4.6 )%  
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue   62,340       69,910       (7,570 )     (10.8 )  
Total Truckload revenue   439,792       465,475       (25,683 )     (5.5 )  
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   267,077       334,962       (67,885 )     (20.3 )  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue   52,058       73,310       (21,252 )     (29.0 )  
Total Dedicated revenue   319,135       408,272       (89,137 )     (21.8 )  
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   49,468       75,887       (26,419 )     (34.8 )  
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue   9,286       16,191       (6,905 )     (42.6 )  
Total Intermodal revenue   58,754       92,078       (33,324 )     (36.2 )  
                                 
Brokerage revenue   146,027       165,630       (19,603 )     (11.8 )  
                                 
  Total operating revenue $ 963,708     $ 1,131,455     $ (167,747     (14.8 )%  
                                 
Operating income/(loss):                                
Truckload $ 3,283     $ 24,835     $ (21,552 )     (86.8 )%  
Dedicated   23,037       48,377       (25,340 )     (52.4 )  
Intermodal   (3,922 )     (156 )     (3,766 )     (2,414.1 )  
Brokerage   10,822       17,054       (6,232 )     (36.5 )  
  Total operating income $ 33,220     $ 90,110     $ (56,890 )     (63.1 )%  
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload   99.3 %     94.7 %                  
Dedicated   92.8       88.2                    
Intermodal   106.7       100.2                    
Brokerage   92.6       89.7                    
  Consolidated operating ratio   96.6 %     92.0 %                  
                                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                                
Truckload   99.1 %     93.7 %                  
Dedicated   91.4       85.6                    
Intermodal   107.9       100.2                    
Brokerage   92.6       89.7                    
  Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel
     surcharges		   96.0 %     90.7 %                  
 


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months
Ended December 31,		     Year
Ended December 31,		    
  2024    2023    2024    2023    
Truckload Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands) $ 107,294     $ 113,484     $ 439,792     $ 465,475    
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per
   week(1) 		$ 4,227     $ 4,183     $ 4,123     $ 4,377    
Average tractors(1)   1,676       1,737       1,751       1,733    
Average miles per trip   535       533       533       519    
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)   11.8 %     12.4 %     12.1 %     12.4 %  
Total miles (in thousands)   39,147       39,278       158,985       155,929    
                                 
Dedicated Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands) $ 76,388     $ 95,041     $ 319,135     $ 408,272    
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per
   week(1) 		$ 3,841     $ 3,895     $ 3,767     $ 3,936    
Average tractors(1)   1,288       1,518       1,356       1,632    
Average miles per trip   313       335       319       335    
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)   1.5 %     1.2 %     1.3 %     1.2 %  
Total miles (in thousands)   26,799       31,215       110,681       133,163    
                                 
Intermodal Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands) $ 13,209     $ 19,077     $ 58,754     $ 92,078    
Loads   3,803       5,289       16,975       25,160    
Average tractors   88       133       110       159    
                                 
Brokerage Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands) $ 33,541     $ 40,620     $ 146,027     $ 165,630    
Loads   21,749       23,594       89,138       91,077    
                                 
At December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:                                
Total tractors(1)   3,006       3,349                    
Average age of company tractors (in years)   1.9       1.9                    
Total trailers   5,440       5,653                    
Average age of company trailers (in years)   5.3       4.6                    
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)   1.8       1.7                    
Total refrigerated containers   786       787                    
 


    Three Months
Ended December 31,		     Year
Ended December 31,		    
(In thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023  
                                   
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23,793     $ 38,045     $ 134,814     $ 164,378    
Net cash used for investing activities   (44,891 )     (48,070 )     (152,138 )     (172,540 )  
Net cash used for financing activities   (4,625 )     (4,829 )     (18,622 )     (19,225 )  
                                   
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic   81,457       81,309       81,406       81,272    
Diluted   81,507       81,418       81,472       81,413    
     
(1) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 88 and 94 tractors as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.   
(2) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.  

